Oscars 2020 Winners, Including ‘Parasite’ with a Historic Best Picture Win
It wouldn’t be an Oscars ceremony without at least one history-making moment, would it? Director Bong Joon ho‘s incredible feature film Parasite took home multiple awards at the 2020 Oscars, including a Best Picture win. Parasite‘s Best Picture win marks the first time a foreign-language film (in this case, Korean) has won in the category in the 90-plus years of the Academy Awards. In addition to Best Picture, director Bong took home the award for Best International Feature Film, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. These wins alone made for an exciting night at the Oscars.
Then again, there were also the very memorable wins in the top acting categories. Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt, and Laura Dern all completed their respective award season hot streaks at Sunday night’s ceremony. Phoenix and Zellweger walked away with Best Actor in Joker and Best Actress in Judy, respectively. Meanwhile, Pitt scooped up the Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Dern locked down Netflix’s first Oscar win in an acting category with Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story. Addtionally, awards season fave (and Parasite‘s close competitor) 1917 and Ford v Ferrari split a majority of the technical awards. 1917 won Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Visual Effects while Ford v Ferrari nabbed statuettes for Best Sound Editing and Best Film Editing.
Check out the full list of 2020 Oscar winners below (highlighted in red) and check in tomorrow for even further breakdowns of Sunday’s show.
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Jojo Rabbit
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite – WINNER
Best Director
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Sam Mendes – 1917
Bong Joon-ho – Parasite – WINNER
Todd Phillips – Joker
Best Actor
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker -WINNER
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Best Actress
Renée Zellweger – Judy – WINNER
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Best Supporting Actor
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern – Marriage Story – WINNER
Scarlett Johnasson – Jojo Rabbit
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Best Original Screenplay
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho – WINNER
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
1917 – Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Joker – Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi – WINNER
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
Best International Film
Corpus Christi – Poland
Honeyland – North Macedonia
Les Miserables – France
Pain and Glory – Spain
Parasite – South Korea – WINNER
Best Documentary Feature
American Factory – WINNER
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best Documentary – Short Subject
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – WINNER
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 – WINNER
Best Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari – WINNER
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Best Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917 – WINNER
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER
Parasite
Best Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women – WINNER
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
Bombshell – WINNER
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917 – WINNER
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Original Score
Joker – WINNER
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Original Song
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman – WINNER
“I’m Standing with You” – Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” – Frozen II
“Stand Up” – Harriet
Best Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari – WINNER
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917 – WINNER
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Live-Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window – WINNER
Saria
A Sister
Best Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love – WINNER
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
