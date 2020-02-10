Oscars 2020 Winners, Including ‘Parasite’ with a Historic Best Picture Win

It wouldn’t be an Oscars ceremony without at least one history-making moment, would it? Director Bong Joon ho‘s incredible feature film Parasite took home multiple awards at the 2020 Oscars, including a Best Picture win. Parasite‘s Best Picture win marks the first time a foreign-language film (in this case, Korean) has won in the category in the 90-plus years of the Academy Awards. In addition to Best Picture, director Bong took home the award for Best International Feature Film, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. These wins alone made for an exciting night at the Oscars.

Then again, there were also the very memorable wins in the top acting categories. Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt, and Laura Dern all completed their respective award season hot streaks at Sunday night’s ceremony. Phoenix and Zellweger walked away with Best Actor in Joker and Best Actress in Judy, respectively. Meanwhile, Pitt scooped up the Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Dern locked down Netflix’s first Oscar win in an acting category with Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story. Addtionally, awards season fave (and Parasite‘s close competitor) 1917 and Ford v Ferrari split a majority of the technical awards. 1917 won Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Visual Effects while Ford v Ferrari nabbed statuettes for Best Sound Editing and Best Film Editing.

Check out the full list of 2020 Oscar winners below (highlighted in red) and check in tomorrow for even further breakdowns of Sunday’s show.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Jojo Rabbit

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite – WINNER

Best Director

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Sam Mendes – 1917

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite – WINNER

Todd Phillips – Joker

Best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker -WINNER

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best Actress

Renée Zellweger – Judy – WINNER

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story – WINNER

Scarlett Johnasson – Jojo Rabbit

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Best Original Screenplay

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho – WINNER

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

1917 – Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

Joker – Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi – WINNER

Little Women – Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

Best International Film

Corpus Christi – Poland

Honeyland – North Macedonia

Les Miserables – France

Pain and Glory – Spain

Parasite – South Korea – WINNER

Best Documentary Feature

American Factory – WINNER

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best Documentary – Short Subject

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – WINNER

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 – WINNER

Best Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari – WINNER

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Best Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917 – WINNER

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

Parasite

Best Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women – WINNER

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Bombshell – WINNER

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917 – WINNER

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Original Score

Joker – WINNER

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman – WINNER

“I’m Standing with You” – Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown” – Frozen II

“Stand Up” – Harriet

Best Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari – WINNER

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917 – WINNER

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Live-Action Short Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window – WINNER

Saria

A Sister

Best Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love – WINNER

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister