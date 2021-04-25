See the full list of the Oscar winners from the 2021 ceremony, including 'Promising Young Woman' and 'The Father.'

Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the 93rd Academy Awards! We're in good hands tonight with producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins, who have planned an Oscars ceremony unlike any other.

David Fincher's Mank received more Oscar nominations than any other movie but Chloé Zhao's Nomadland remains the frontrunner to win Best Picture, with Zhao all but set to win Best Director as well. The most interesting race of the night is likely Best Actress, where SAG Award winner Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) will have to face off stiff competition from Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) and Frances McDormand (Nomadland).

Following a dazzling intro featuring One Night in Miami director Regina King, the ceremony began with the screenplay categories, where Promising Young Woman and The Father triumphed over The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Nomadland, respectively.

Thomas Vinterberg's Danish film Another Round won the Oscar for Best International Feature Film, while Daniel Kaluuya took home his first Oscar for his spirited supporting turn in Judas and the Black Messiah. Elsewhere, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom won Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

As expected Zhao won the Academy Award for Best Director, becoming just the second woman to win that particular Oscar along with Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker). Finally, Sound of Metal triumphed in the category of Best Sound, which was widely expected.

We'll be updating this list in real-time, so keep refreshing this page throughout the night, and if you're catching up with the show after the fact, check out the full list of 2021 Oscar winners below (highlighted in bold) and come back Monday for even further breakdowns of tonight's ceremony.

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher - WINNER

Time

Best Documentary – Short Subject

Colette - WINNER

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul - WINNER

Wolfwalkers

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You - WINNER

Opera

Yes-People

Best Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers - WINNER

White Eye

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal - WINNER

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland - WINNER

Best Costume Design

Emma

Mank

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - WINNER

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Mank

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - WINNER

Pinocchio

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah - WINNER

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best International Feature Film

Another Round, Denmark - WINNER

Better Days, Hong Kong

Collective, Romania

The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia

Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Best Original Screenplay

Shaka King, Will Berson, Keith Lucas, Kenny Lucas, Judas and the Black Messiah

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman - WINNER

Darius Marder, Abraham Marder, Derek Cianfrance, Sound of Metal

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sacha Baron Cohen and Many Others, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father - WINNER

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami

Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States Vs. Billie Holliday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-jung Youn, Minari

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Production Design

The Father

Mank

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

News of the World

Tenet

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Original Song

"Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7

"Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

"Io Sô" from The Life Ahead

"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami

