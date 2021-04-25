Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the 93rd Academy Awards! We're in good hands tonight with producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins, who have planned an Oscars ceremony unlike any other.
David Fincher's Mank received more Oscar nominations than any other movie but Chloé Zhao's Nomadland remains the frontrunner to win Best Picture, with Zhao all but set to win Best Director as well. The most interesting race of the night is likely Best Actress, where SAG Award winner Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) will have to face off stiff competition from Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) and Frances McDormand (Nomadland).
Following a dazzling intro featuring One Night in Miami director Regina King, the ceremony began with the screenplay categories, where Promising Young Woman and The Father triumphed over The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Nomadland, respectively.
Thomas Vinterberg's Danish film Another Round won the Oscar for Best International Feature Film, while Daniel Kaluuya took home his first Oscar for his spirited supporting turn in Judas and the Black Messiah. Elsewhere, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom won Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
As expected Zhao won the Academy Award for Best Director, becoming just the second woman to win that particular Oscar along with Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker). Finally, Sound of Metal triumphed in the category of Best Sound, which was widely expected.
We'll be updating this list in real-time, so keep refreshing this page throughout the night, and if you're catching up with the show after the fact, check out the full list of 2021 Oscar winners below (highlighted in bold) and come back Monday for even further breakdowns of tonight's ceremony.
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher - WINNER
Time
Best Documentary – Short Subject
Colette - WINNER
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul - WINNER
Wolfwalkers
Best Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You - WINNER
Opera
Yes-People
Best Live-Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers - WINNER
White Eye
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal - WINNER
Best Director
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland - WINNER
Best Costume Design
Emma
Mank
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - WINNER
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Mank
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - WINNER
Pinocchio
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah - WINNER
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best International Feature Film
Another Round, Denmark - WINNER
Better Days, Hong Kong
Collective, Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia
Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Best Original Screenplay
Shaka King, Will Berson, Keith Lucas, Kenny Lucas, Judas and the Black Messiah
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman - WINNER
Darius Marder, Abraham Marder, Derek Cianfrance, Sound of Metal
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
Sacha Baron Cohen and Many Others, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father - WINNER
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami
Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States Vs. Billie Holliday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-jung Youn, Minari
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Production Design
The Father
Mank
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
News of the World
Tenet
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Best Original Song
"Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7
"Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
"Io Sô" from The Life Ahead
"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami
