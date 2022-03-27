While plenty of attendees quietly shared their frustration about the 94th Academy Awards cutting the live presentation of eight categories, there were a lot of wins to celebrate tonight. With Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes as the award show's hosts, there were plenty of laughs (and a few huh moments as well). The Academy Awards kept us entertained with musical performances by four of the five best-song nominees, including “Be Alive” by Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas performing "No Time to Die," Reba McEntire singing "Somehow You Do," and the first live performance of "We Don’t Talk About Bruno" by the cast of Encanto.

It may be hard to believe, but it has been over twenty years since an openly queer performer was nominated for a major award at the Academy Awards. This year Kristen Stewart, nominated for Best Actress in Spencer, and Ariana DeBose, nominated for Best Supporting Actress in West Side Story, share the honor of being the first openly queer women to be nominated for major roles. Of course, there have been plenty of queer nominees and winners in the past, but this is the first time two openly queer women have been nominated. DeBose is also the first Afro-Latino performer to be nominated at the Academy Awards. Troy Kotsur's Best Supporting Actor nomination for CODA marks the first time a deaf actor has been nominated for an Oscar. There was also a lot at stake tonight for two major streaming services—Apple TV+ and Netflix—who both had films nominated for the Best Picture category. This year's Academy Awards also marks the first time two couples have been nominated for awards, with couples Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) and Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) and Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons (Power of the Dog) nominated for their work this year.

But you're not here to learn about the news-making nominations, you're here to find out who took home the coveted solid bronze and 24-karat gold-plated Oscar statuettes tonight.

coda
Image Via Apple TV+

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

west-side-story-ariana-debose-social
Image via 20th Century Studios
  • Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
  • Ariana DeBose - West Side Story - WINNER
  • Judy Dench - Belfast
  • Kristen Dunst - The Power of the Dog
  • Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

eyes-of-tammy-fate-andrew-garfield-jessica-chastain-social-featured
  • Coming 2 America
  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye - WINNER
  • House of Gucci

Best Cinematography

Dune-Timothee-Chalamet-and-Rebecca-Ferguson-Sandworm-Above-Ground-1
Image via Warner Bros.
  • Dune - WINNER
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Best Original Score

image-8
  • Nicholas Britell - Don't Look Up
  • Hans Zimmer - Dune
  • Germaine Franco - Encanto
  • Alberto Iglesias - Parallel Mothers
  • Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog

Best Visual Effects

  • Dune - WINNER
  • Free Guy
  • No Time to Die
  • Shang-Chi
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Animated Feature Film

stephanie beatriz encanto
Image via Disney
  • Encanto - WINNER
  • The Mitchells vs. the Machines
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Animated Short Film

the-windshield-wiper
  • Affairs of the Art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin
  • The Windshield Wiper - WINNER

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

coda-troy-kotsur
Image via Apple TV+
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
  • Troy Kotsur - CODA - WINNER
  • Ciaran Hinds - Belfast
  • Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
  • J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos

Best International Feature Film

drive-my-car
  • Drive My Car - WINNER
  • Flee
  • The Hand of God
  • Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
  • The Worst Person in the World

Documentary Short Subject

the-queen-of-basketball
  • Audible
  • Lead Me Home
  • The Queen of Basketball - WINNER
  • Three Songs for Benazir
  • When We Were Bullies

Best Costume Design

Emma Stone in Disney's live-action Cruella
Image via Disney
  • Cruella - WINNER
  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side Story
  • Cyrano

Best Original Screenplay

belfast-caitriona-balfe-jamie-dornan-judi-dench-jude-hill
Image via Focus Features
  • Kenneth Branagh - Belfast - WINNER
  • Adam McKay - Don't Look Up
  • Zach Baylin - King Richard
  • Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
  • Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - The Worst Person in the Worst

Best Adapted Screenplay

coda-emilia-jones-social
  • Sian Heder - CODA - WINNER
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe - Drive My Car
  • Jon Spaihts - Dune
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter
  • Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Best Live Action Short Film

the-long-goodbye-riz-ahmed
  • Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
  • The Dress
  • The Long Goodbye - WINNER
  • On My Mind
  • Please Hold

Best Sound

dune-josh-brolin-social-featured
Image via Warner Bros.
  • Belfast
  • Dune - WINNER
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story
  • No Time to Die

Best Documentary Feature

  • Ascension
  • Attica
  • Flee
  • Summer of Soul - WINNER
  • Writing With Fire

Best Original Song

no-time-to-die-billie-eilish
  • "Be Alive" - King Richard
  • "Dos Orugitas" - Encanto
  • "Down to Joy" - Belfast
  • "No Time to Die" - No Time to Die - WINNER
  • "Somehow You Do" - Four Good Days

Best Production Design

Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson in Dune
Image via Warner Bros.
  • Dune - WINNER
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Best Directing

jane-campion-power-of-the-dog
Image via Netflix
  • Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
  • Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
  • Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog - WINNER
  • Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

Best Film Editing

dune-zendaya-social
Image via Warner Bros.
  • Don't Look Up
  • Dune - WINNER
  • King Richard
  • The Power of the Dog
  • Tick, Tick... Boom!

Best Actor in a Leading Role

king-richard-will-smith-social-featured
Image via Warner Bros.
  • Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
  • Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
  • Andrew Garfield - tIck, Tick...BOOM!
  • Will Smith - King Richard - WINNER
  • Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Leading Role

the-eyes-of-tammy-faye-jessica-chastain-social
  • Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye - WINNER
  • Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
  • Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
  • Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
  • Kristen Stewart - Spencer

Best Picture

coda-movie-family-social
Image via Apple TV+
  • Belfast
  • CODA - WINNER
  • Don't Look Up
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
