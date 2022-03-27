While plenty of attendees quietly shared their frustration about the 94th Academy Awards cutting the live presentation of eight categories, there were a lot of wins to celebrate tonight. With Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes as the award show's hosts, there were plenty of laughs (and a few huh moments as well). The Academy Awards kept us entertained with musical performances by four of the five best-song nominees, including “Be Alive” by Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas performing "No Time to Die," Reba McEntire singing "Somehow You Do," and the first live performance of "We Don’t Talk About Bruno" by the cast of Encanto.
It may be hard to believe, but it has been over twenty years since an openly queer performer was nominated for a major award at the Academy Awards. This year Kristen Stewart, nominated for Best Actress in Spencer, and Ariana DeBose, nominated for Best Supporting Actress in West Side Story, share the honor of being the first openly queer women to be nominated for major roles. Of course, there have been plenty of queer nominees and winners in the past, but this is the first time two openly queer women have been nominated. DeBose is also the first Afro-Latino performer to be nominated at the Academy Awards. Troy Kotsur's Best Supporting Actor nomination for CODA marks the first time a deaf actor has been nominated for an Oscar. There was also a lot at stake tonight for two major streaming services—Apple TV+ and Netflix—who both had films nominated for the Best Picture category. This year's Academy Awards also marks the first time two couples have been nominated for awards, with couples Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) and Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) and Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons (Power of the Dog) nominated for their work this year.
But you're not here to learn about the news-making nominations, you're here to find out who took home the coveted solid bronze and 24-karat gold-plated Oscar statuettes tonight.
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose - West Side Story - WINNER
- Judy Dench - Belfast
- Kristen Dunst - The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye - WINNER
- House of Gucci
Best Cinematography
- Dune - WINNER
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Best Original Score
- Nicholas Britell - Don't Look Up
- Hans Zimmer - Dune
- Germaine Franco - Encanto
- Alberto Iglesias - Parallel Mothers
- Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog
Best Visual Effects
- Dune - WINNER
- Free Guy
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Animated Feature Film
- Encanto - WINNER
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- Flee
- Luca
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Animated Short Film
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper - WINNER
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
- Troy Kotsur - CODA - WINNER
- Ciaran Hinds - Belfast
- Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
- J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Best International Feature Film
- Drive My Car - WINNER
- Flee
- The Hand of God
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
- The Worst Person in the World
Documentary Short Subject
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball - WINNER
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Best Costume Design
- Cruella - WINNER
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
- Cyrano
Best Original Screenplay
- Kenneth Branagh - Belfast - WINNER
- Adam McKay - Don't Look Up
- Zach Baylin - King Richard
- Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
- Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - The Worst Person in the Worst
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Sian Heder - CODA - WINNER
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe - Drive My Car
- Jon Spaihts - Dune
- Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter
- Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Best Live Action Short Film
- Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye - WINNER
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Best Sound
- Belfast
- Dune - WINNER
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
- No Time to Die
Best Documentary Feature
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul - WINNER
- Writing With Fire
Best Original Song
- "Be Alive" - King Richard
- "Dos Orugitas" - Encanto
- "Down to Joy" - Belfast
- "No Time to Die" - No Time to Die - WINNER
- "Somehow You Do" - Four Good Days
Best Production Design
- Dune - WINNER
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Best Directing
- Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
- Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog - WINNER
- Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
Best Film Editing
- Don't Look Up
- Dune - WINNER
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, Tick... Boom!
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield - tIck, Tick...BOOM!
- Will Smith - King Richard - WINNER
- Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye - WINNER
- Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
- Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart - Spencer
Best Picture
- Belfast
- CODA - WINNER
- Don't Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog