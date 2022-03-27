While plenty of attendees quietly shared their frustration about the 94th Academy Awards cutting the live presentation of eight categories, there were a lot of wins to celebrate tonight. With Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes as the award show's hosts, there were plenty of laughs (and a few huh moments as well). The Academy Awards kept us entertained with musical performances by four of the five best-song nominees, including “Be Alive” by Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas performing "No Time to Die," Reba McEntire singing "Somehow You Do," and the first live performance of "We Don’t Talk About Bruno" by the cast of Encanto.

It may be hard to believe, but it has been over twenty years since an openly queer performer was nominated for a major award at the Academy Awards. This year Kristen Stewart, nominated for Best Actress in Spencer, and Ariana DeBose, nominated for Best Supporting Actress in West Side Story, share the honor of being the first openly queer women to be nominated for major roles. Of course, there have been plenty of queer nominees and winners in the past, but this is the first time two openly queer women have been nominated. DeBose is also the first Afro-Latino performer to be nominated at the Academy Awards. Troy Kotsur's Best Supporting Actor nomination for CODA marks the first time a deaf actor has been nominated for an Oscar. There was also a lot at stake tonight for two major streaming services—Apple TV+ and Netflix—who both had films nominated for the Best Picture category. This year's Academy Awards also marks the first time two couples have been nominated for awards, with couples Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) and Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) and Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons (Power of the Dog) nominated for their work this year.

But you're not here to learn about the news-making nominations, you're here to find out who took home the coveted solid bronze and 24-karat gold-plated Oscar statuettes tonight.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story - WINNER

Judy Dench - Belfast

Kristen Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye - WINNER

House of Gucci

Best Cinematography

Dune - WINNER

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Original Score

Nicholas Britell - Don't Look Up

Hans Zimmer - Dune

Germaine Franco - Encanto

Alberto Iglesias - Parallel Mothers

Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog

Best Visual Effects

Dune - WINNER

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto - WINNER

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Flee

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper - WINNER

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Troy Kotsur - CODA - WINNER

Ciaran Hinds - Belfast

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car - WINNER

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball - WINNER

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Costume Design

Cruella - WINNER

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Cyrano

Best Original Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast - WINNER

Adam McKay - Don't Look Up

Zach Baylin - King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - The Worst Person in the Worst

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sian Heder - CODA - WINNER

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe - Drive My Car

Jon Spaihts - Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Best Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye - WINNER

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune - WINNER

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

No Time to Die

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul - WINNER

Writing With Fire

Best Original Song

"Be Alive" - King Richard

"Dos Orugitas" - Encanto

"Down to Joy" - Belfast

"No Time to Die" - No Time to Die - WINNER

"Somehow You Do" - Four Good Days

Best Production Design

Dune - WINNER

- Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Directing

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog - WINNER

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

Best Film Editing

Don't Look Up

Dune - WINNER

- King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick... Boom!

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield - tIck, Tick...BOOM!

Will Smith - King Richard - WINNER

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye - WINNER

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA - WINNER

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

