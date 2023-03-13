This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

With the 95th Academy Awards today, the fabled award season is finally coming to a close. A little over a month ago, the Oscar nominees were announced, delighting audiences and critics alike with a broad array of nominees. This year's nominees did include a few clear frontrunners, who have remained frontrunners throughout the award season; racking up nominations and wins at critic's groups, guild awards, and of course the BAFTAs.

While hosting the Oscars seems to be a little cursed, Jimmy Kimmel returns to the program for his third year as host, joined by a delightful selection of nominees and previous winners who will be presenting the awards this year. Some of the presenters include Antonio Banderas, who voices Puss in Boots in the Academy Award-nominated Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Best Picture nominee cast members Jennifer Connelly, who stars in Top Gun: Maverick, and Zoe Saldaña and Sigourney Weaver, who star in Avatar: The Way of Water.

Regarding Oscar frontrunners, Everything, Everywhere All At Once led the way with eleven nominations, followed by The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front, who picked up an impressive nine nominations each. The Netflix-backed German adaptation has had an impressive award season, following a similar trajectory as the English adaptation which captured the focus of audiences everywhere in 1930.

Throughout the night we'll be updating the list with each new win, so be sure to check back to see if your favorite film or actor picked up an Oscar award this evening.

The 95th Academy Award Winners

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Todd Field (TÁR)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett (TÁR)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Actor

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)



Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) — Winner

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once) — Winner

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Best Cinematography

James Friend (All Quiet on the Western Front) — Winner

Darius Khondji (Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)

Mandy Walker (Elvis)

Roger Deakins (Empire of Light)

Florian Hoffmeister (TÁR)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Ian Stokell, and Lesley Paterson (All Quiet on the Western Front)

Rian Johnson (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)

Kazuo Ishiguro (Living)

Ehren Kruger, Christopher McQuarrie, and Eric Warren Singer (Top Gun: Maverick)

Sarah Polley (Women Talking)

Best Original Screenplay

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Todd Field (TÁR)

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Best Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio — Winner

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Turning Red

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Editing

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

TÁR

The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Production Design

Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Elvis

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Whale — Winner

Best Costume Design

Elvis

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ​​​​​​​— Winner

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Babylon

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Sound

Top Gun: Maverick

Elvis

Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Best Documentary Feature

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny” ​​​​​​​— Winner

Best Documentary Short Subject

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Stranger at the Gate”

Best Live Action Short

“An Irish Goodbye” ​​​​​​​— Winner

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

Best Animated Short

“The Flying Sailor”

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Best Original Song

“Hold My Hand” — Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up”— Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu”— Kaala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

“Applause”— Diane Warren (Tell It Like a Woman)

“This Is a Life”— David Byrne, Ryan Lott, and Mitski (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Original Score