With the 95th Academy Awards today, the fabled award season is finally coming to a close. A little over a month ago, the Oscar nominees were announced, delighting audiences and critics alike with a broad array of nominees. This year's nominees did include a few clear frontrunners, who have remained frontrunners throughout the award season; racking up nominations and wins at critic's groups, guild awards, and of course the BAFTAs.
While hosting the Oscars seems to be a little cursed, Jimmy Kimmel returns to the program for his third year as host, joined by a delightful selection of nominees and previous winners who will be presenting the awards this year. Some of the presenters include Antonio Banderas, who voices Puss in Boots in the Academy Award-nominated Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Best Picture nominee cast members Jennifer Connelly, who stars in Top Gun: Maverick, and Zoe Saldaña and Sigourney Weaver, who star in Avatar: The Way of Water.
Regarding Oscar frontrunners, Everything, Everywhere All At Once led the way with eleven nominations, followed by The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front, who picked up an impressive nine nominations each. The Netflix-backed German adaptation has had an impressive award season, following a similar trajectory as the English adaptation which captured the focus of audiences everywhere in 1930.
Throughout the night we'll be updating the list with each new win, so be sure to check back to see if your favorite film or actor picked up an Oscar award this evening.
The 95th Academy Award Winners
Best Picture
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- TÁR
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Best Director
- Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
- Todd Field (TÁR)
- Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)
Best Actress
- Cate Blanchett (TÁR)
- Ana de Armas (Blonde)
- Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
- Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
- Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Actor
- Austin Butler (Elvis)
- Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
- Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
- Bill Nighy (Living)
-
Best Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
- Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
- Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) — Winner
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Hong Chau (The Whale)
- Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once) — Winner
Best International Feature Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium)
- EO (Poland)
- The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Best Cinematography
- James Friend (All Quiet on the Western Front) — Winner
- Darius Khondji (Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)
- Mandy Walker (Elvis)
- Roger Deakins (Empire of Light)
- Florian Hoffmeister (TÁR)
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Edward Berger, Ian Stokell, and Lesley Paterson (All Quiet on the Western Front)
- Rian Johnson (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)
- Kazuo Ishiguro (Living)
- Ehren Kruger, Christopher McQuarrie, and Eric Warren Singer (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Sarah Polley (Women Talking)
Best Original Screenplay
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Todd Field (TÁR)
- Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
- Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)
Best Animated Feature
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio — Winner
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Turning Red
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
Best Visual Effects
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Editing
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
- TÁR
- The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Production Design
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Elvis
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Whale — Winner
Best Costume Design
- Elvis
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Winner
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Babylon
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Sound
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Elvis
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
Best Documentary Feature
- “All That Breathes”
- “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”
- “Fire of Love”
- “A House Made of Splinters”
- “Navalny” — Winner
Best Documentary Short Subject
- “The Elephant Whisperers”
- “Haulout”
- “How Do You Measure a Year?”
- “The Martha Mitchell Effect”
- “Stranger at the Gate”
Best Live Action Short
- “An Irish Goodbye” — Winner
- “Ivalu”
- “Le Pupille”
- “Night Ride”
- “The Red Suitcase”
Best Animated Short
- “The Flying Sailor”
- “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”
- “Ice Merchants”
- “My Year of Dicks”
- “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”
Best Original Song
- “Hold My Hand” — Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick)
- “Lift Me Up”— Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- “Naatu Naatu”— Kaala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
- “Applause”— Diane Warren (Tell It Like a Woman)
- “This Is a Life”— David Byrne, Ryan Lott, and Mitski (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Original Score
- Justin Hurwitz (Babylon)
- John Williams (The Fabelmans)
- Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Volker Bertelmann (All Quiet on the Western Front)
- Simon Franglen (Avatar: The Way of Water)
- Nathan Johnson (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)
- Michael Abels (Nope)
- Carter Burwell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Son Lux (Everything Everywhere All at Once)