The Big Picture Will Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer dominate tonight's Oscars? Stick around to find out the winners live.

Tight race between Cillian Murphy and Paul Giamatti for Best Actor tonight. Who will take home the gold?

German-language films could surprise everyone by outfoxing Oppenheimer for Best Picture.

It may feel like just yesterday that All Quiet on the Western Front was dominating the Academy Awards, but that was last year. This year, our Oscar expert Perri Nemiroff has been predicting a very strong evening ahead for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer—an epic that has already received more Oscar nominations than any film since 2018.

But will those nominations turn into wins tonight? You'll just have to stick around to find out. Keep reading to find out who is going home with 8 pounds of gold as we update the winners live.

While Oppenheimer's Best Picture win seems guaranteed, one of the tightest races this evening is between its star, Cillian Murphy, and Paul Giamatti of The Holdovers. Murphy has come home with the most award wins during the lead-up to the Oscars, having picked up wins at the SAG Awards, Golden Globes, and elsewhere. Still, Giamatti's campaign is been working the "long overdue" angle—which has worked for other A-listers in the past and will likely work for Nolan tonight. However, one could argue that Murphy is just as overdue, as this is his and Lily Gladstone's first Oscar nomination. Gladstone is in her own contentious race (aptly dubbed "The Battle of the Stones") as she goes up against Poor Things' Emma Stone for Best Actress tonight.

That mention of All Quiet on the Western Front didn't come out of nowhere, you know. 2024 may be the second year in a row that a German-language film wins Best International Feature. While the United Kingdom submitted The Zone of Interest, the film is entirely in German, much like Germany's own submission, The Teachers’ Lounge. Similarly, The Zone of Interest's Sandra Hüller is nominated for her performance in fellow Best Picture nominee Anatomy of a Fall, a French, German, and English-language feature. If the Academy voters want to really throw everyone's predictions out the window this year, The Zone of Interest, Anatomy of a Fall, or Poor Things could outfox Oppenheimer for Best Picture—but we'll just have to wait and see.

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Cord Jefferson (American Fiction)

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach (Barbie)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Tony McNamara (Poor Things)

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Best Original Screenplay

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari (Anatomy of a Fall)

David Hemingson (The Holdovers)

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer (Maestro)

Samy Burch; story by Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik (May December)

Celine Song (Past Lives)

Best Cinematography

Edward Lachman (El Conde)

Rodrigo Prieto (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Matthew Libatique (Maestro)

Hoyte van Hoytema (Oppenheimer)

Robbie Ryan (Poor Things)

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside” (Flamin’ Hot) music and lyric by Diane Warren

“I’m Just Ken” (Barbie) music and lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“It Never Went Away” (American Symphony) music and lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (Killers of the Flower Moon) music and lyric by Scott George

“What Was I Made For?” (Barbie) music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran (Barbie)

Jacqueline West (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman (Napoleon)

Ellen Mirojnick (Oppenheimer)

Holly Waddington (Poor Things)

Best Sound

Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic (The Creator)

Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic (Maestro)

Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor (Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One)

Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell (Oppenheimer)

Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn (The Zone of Interest)

Best Original Score

Laura Karpman (American Fiction)

John Williams (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny)

Robbie Robertson (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer)

Jerskin Fendrix (Poor Things)

Best Live Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue (Golda)

Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell (Maestro)

Luisa Abel (Oppenheimer)

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston (Poor Things)

Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé (Society of the Snow)

Best Production Design

Production design: Sarah Greenwood; set decoration: Katie Spencer (Barbie)

Production design: Jack Fisk; set decoration: Adam Willis (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Production design: Arthur Max; set decoration: Elli Griff (Napoleon)

Production design: Ruth De Jong; set decoration: Claire Kaufman (Oppenheimer)

Production design: James Price and Shona Heath; set decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek (Poor Things)

Best Film Editing

Laurent Sénéchal (Anatomy of a Fall)

Kevin Tent (The Holdovers)

Thelma Schoonmaker (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Jennifer Lame (Oppenheimer)

Yorgos Mavropsaridis (Poor Things)

Best Visual Effects