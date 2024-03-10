The Big Picture
- Will Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer dominate tonight's Oscars? Stick around to find out the winners live.
- Tight race between Cillian Murphy and Paul Giamatti for Best Actor tonight. Who will take home the gold?
- German-language films could surprise everyone by outfoxing Oppenheimer for Best Picture.
It may feel like just yesterday that All Quiet on the Western Front was dominating the Academy Awards, but that was last year. This year, our Oscar expert Perri Nemiroff has been predicting a very strong evening ahead for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer—an epic that has already received more Oscar nominations than any film since 2018.
But will those nominations turn into wins tonight? You'll just have to stick around to find out. Keep reading to find out who is going home with 8 pounds of gold as we update the winners live.
While Oppenheimer's Best Picture win seems guaranteed, one of the tightest races this evening is between its star, Cillian Murphy, and Paul Giamatti of The Holdovers. Murphy has come home with the most award wins during the lead-up to the Oscars, having picked up wins at the SAG Awards, Golden Globes, and elsewhere. Still, Giamatti's campaign is been working the "long overdue" angle—which has worked for other A-listers in the past and will likely work for Nolan tonight. However, one could argue that Murphy is just as overdue, as this is his and Lily Gladstone's first Oscar nomination. Gladstone is in her own contentious race (aptly dubbed "The Battle of the Stones") as she goes up against Poor Things' Emma Stone for Best Actress tonight.
That mention of All Quiet on the Western Front didn't come out of nowhere, you know. 2024 may be the second year in a row that a German-language film wins Best International Feature. While the United Kingdom submitted The Zone of Interest, the film is entirely in German, much like Germany's own submission, The Teachers’ Lounge. Similarly, The Zone of Interest's Sandra Hüller is nominated for her performance in fellow Best Picture nominee Anatomy of a Fall, a French, German, and English-language feature. If the Academy voters want to really throw everyone's predictions out the window this year, The Zone of Interest, Anatomy of a Fall, or Poor Things could outfox Oppenheimer for Best Picture—but we'll just have to wait and see.
Best Picture
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Director
- Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
- Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
- Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
- Colman Domingo (Rustin)
- Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
- Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
- Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Annette Bening (Nyad)
- Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
- Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
- Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
- Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
- Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
- Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
- America Ferrera (Barbie)
- Jodie Foster (Nyad)
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Cord Jefferson (American Fiction)
- Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach (Barbie)
- Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
- Tony McNamara (Poor Things)
- Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
Best Original Screenplay
- Justine Triet and Arthur Harari (Anatomy of a Fall)
- David Hemingson (The Holdovers)
- Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer (Maestro)
- Samy Burch; story by Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik (May December)
- Celine Song (Past Lives)
Best Cinematography
- Edward Lachman (El Conde)
- Rodrigo Prieto (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Matthew Libatique (Maestro)
- Hoyte van Hoytema (Oppenheimer)
- Robbie Ryan (Poor Things)
Best Original Song
- “The Fire Inside” (Flamin’ Hot) music and lyric by Diane Warren
- “I’m Just Ken” (Barbie) music and lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
- “It Never Went Away” (American Symphony) music and lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (Killers of the Flower Moon) music and lyric by Scott George
- “What Was I Made For?” (Barbie) music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
Best Costume Design
- Jacqueline Durran (Barbie)
- Jacqueline West (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Janty Yates and Dave Crossman (Napoleon)
- Ellen Mirojnick (Oppenheimer)
- Holly Waddington (Poor Things)
Best Sound
- Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic (The Creator)
- Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic (Maestro)
- Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor (Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One)
- Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell (Oppenheimer)
- Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn (The Zone of Interest)
Best Original Score
- Laura Karpman (American Fiction)
- John Williams (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny)
- Robbie Robertson (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer)
- Jerskin Fendrix (Poor Things)
Best Live Action Short Film
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best Animated Short Film
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best Documentary Feature Film
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Best Documentary Short Film
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Best International Feature Film
- Io Capitano (Italy)
- Perfect Days (Japan)
- Society of the Snow (Spain)
- The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)
- The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
Best Animated Feature Film
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue (Golda)
- Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell (Maestro)
- Luisa Abel (Oppenheimer)
- Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston (Poor Things)
- Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé (Society of the Snow)
Best Production Design
- Production design: Sarah Greenwood; set decoration: Katie Spencer (Barbie)
- Production design: Jack Fisk; set decoration: Adam Willis (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Production design: Arthur Max; set decoration: Elli Griff (Napoleon)
- Production design: Ruth De Jong; set decoration: Claire Kaufman (Oppenheimer)
- Production design: James Price and Shona Heath; set decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek (Poor Things)
Best Film Editing
- Laurent Sénéchal (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Kevin Tent (The Holdovers)
- Thelma Schoonmaker (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Jennifer Lame (Oppenheimer)
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis (Poor Things)
Best Visual Effects
- Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould (The Creator)
- Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima (Godzilla Minus One)
- Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3)
- Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould (Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One)
- Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould (Napoleon)