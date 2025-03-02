This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The biggest night in Hollywood has finally arrived, marking the official end of awards season — and what a season it has been! The lead-up to the 97th Academy Awards has been far less conclusive than in years past where a clear frontrunner — like Oppenheimer last year — emerged before the ceremony. Voting bodies, from critics to guild members, have spread the awards around this year, making tonight's Oscars far more exciting.

While there have been a number of surprises this season, early on Demi Moore secured herself as a frontrunner for Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in The Substance, but awards pundits have been forecasting a potential upset with Anora's Mikey Madison, who has been quietly winning over voting bodies. There has also been heavy speculation that Anora could steal away Best Picture dreams from The Brutalist after a solid show of support from the Director's Guild and Producer's Guild. Edward Berger's Conclave has picked up major wins at the SAG Awards, BAFTAs, and critics groups for Best Ensemble and Best Adapted Screenplay, but will the divine mandate of Pope Crave help the Best Picture nominee secure a loftier win tonight? If one thing has been steadfast this awards season, it's that no one can guess what's going on in the minds of voters. Watch the Oscars live tonight at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on ABC and Hulu to find out who is going home with an Oscar in hand.

How To Stream the 2025 Oscar’: Nominees, Premiere Date, and More

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov (Anora)

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)

Mikey Madison (Anora)

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)

Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)

Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)

Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Animated Feature Film

Flow (Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman)

Inside Out 2 (Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen)

Memoir of a Snail (Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney)

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham and Richard Beek)

The Wild Robot (Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann)

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men (Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande)

In the Shadow of the Cypress (Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi)

Magic Candies (Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio)

Wander to Wonder (Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper)

Yuck! (Loïc Espuche and Juliette Marquet)

Cinematography

The Brutalist (Lol Crawley)

Dune: Part Two (Greig Fraser)

Emilia Pérez (Paul Guilhaume)

Maria (Ed Lachman)

Nosferatu (Jarin Blaschke)

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown (Arianne Phillips)

Conclave (Lisy Christl)

Gladiator II (Janty Yates and Dave Crossman)

Nosferatu (Linda Muir)

Wicked (Paul Tazewell)

Directing

Sean Baker (Anora)

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries (Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari and Hanna Aqvilin)

No Other Land (Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham)

Porcelain War (Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska and Paula DuPre' Pesmen)

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat (Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius and Rémi Grellety)

Sugarcane (Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie and Kellen Quinn)

Documentary Short Film

Death by Numbers (Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard)

I Am Ready, Warden (Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp)

Incident (Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven)

Instruments of a Beating Heart (Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari)

The Only Girl in the Orchestra (Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington)

Film Editing

Anora (Sean Baker)

The Brutalist (David Jancso)

Conclave (Nick Emerson)

Emilia Pérez (Juliette Welfling)

Wicked (Myron Kerstein)

International Feature Film

Brazil

I'm Still Here

Denmark

The Girl with the Needle

France

Emilia Pérez

Germany

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Latvia

Flow

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man (Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado)

Emilia Pérez (Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini)

Nosferatu (David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton)

The Substance (Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli)

Wicked (Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth)

Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist (Daniel Blumberg)

Conclave (Volker Bertelmann)

Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol and Camille)

Wicked (John Powell and Stephen Schwartz)

The Wild Robot (Kris Bowers)

Music (Original Song)

El Mal from Emilia Pérez; Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

The Journey from The Six Triple Eight; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Like A Bird from Sing Sing; Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada

Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez; Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol

Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late; Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt and Bernie Taupin

Best Picture

Anora (Alex Coco, Samantha Quan and Sean Baker, Producers)

The Brutalist (Nick Gordon, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison, D.J. Gugenheim and Brady Corbet, Producers)

A Complete Unknown (Fred Berger, James Mangold and Alex Heineman, Producers)

Conclave (Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Michael A. Jackman, Producers)

Dune: Part Two (Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Denis Villeneuve, Producers)

Emilia Pérez (Pascal Caucheteux and Jacques Audiard, Producers)

I'm Still Here (Maria Carlota Bruno and Rodrigo Teixeira, Producers)

Nickel Boys (Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Joslyn Barnes, Producers)

The Substance (Coralie Fargeat and Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner, Producers)

Wicked (Marc Platt, Producer)

Production Design

The Brutalist (Production Design: Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia)

Conclave (Production Design: Suzie Davies; Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter)

Dune: Part Two (Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

Nosferatu (Production Design: Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová)

Wicked (Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales)

Live Action Short Film

A Lien (Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz)

Anuja (Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai)

I'm Not a Robot (Victoria Warmerdam and Trent)

The Last Ranger (Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw)

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (Nebojša Slijepčević and Danijel Pek)

Sound

A Complete Unknown (Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco)

Dune: Part Two (Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill)

Emilia Pérez (Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta)

Wicked (Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis)

The Wild Robot (Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo and Leff Lefferts)

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus (Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin and Shane Mahan)

Better Man (Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft and Peter Stubbs)

Dune: Part Two (Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story and Rodney Burke)

Wicked (Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould)

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown (Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks)

Conclave (Screenplay by Peter Straughan)

Emilia Pérez (Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi)

Nickel Boys (Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes)

Sing Sing (Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John "Divine G" Whitfield)

Writing (Original Screenplay)