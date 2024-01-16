Awards season is officially afoot, and with the Oscars - nothing less than Hollywood's most prestigious awards - fast approaching, the history of the Academy Awards, its nominees, and its winners is regaining relevance. Since the first installment of the ceremony in May 1929, it has most often been the case that the Best Picture winner also gives the Best Director statuette to its director for them to take home. Often, but not always.

A few outstanding filmmakers over the course of history have done such a terrific job with their films, that the Academy had to give them the Best Director award even when their movie didn't win Best Picture. From classic auteurs like John Ford (who won the award for The Grapes of Wrath) to modern masters of the craft like Steven Spielberg (who won for Saving Private Ryan), these were filmmakers who the Oscars couldn't go without rewarding.

10 '7th Heaven' (1927)

Directed by Frank Borzage

Image via Fox Film Corporation

Directors getting the Best Director Oscar for movies that didn't win Best Picture is so not an unprecedented event that it happened at the very first Academy Awards ceremony. In 1929, it was Frank Borzage who won Best Director for 7th Heaven, a romantic drama about a street cleaner who saves a young woman's life, following them as they fall in love until war intervenes. That year, the first-ever Best Picture winner was William A. Wellman's war epic Wings.

7th Heaven may not have ultimately won the big award, but it can brag about being one of the first three nominees. Not only that: It won three Oscars out of the five it was nominated for, while Wings won only two. Wellman's classic is an outstanding piece of history with an admirable legacy, surely a worthy Best Picture recipient, but 7th Heaven is not to be underestimated. It's a tender and emotional love story in an interesting setting, and Borzage's directing is certainly its strongest aspect.

Watch on Tubi

9 'Giant' (1956)

Directed by George Stevens

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Nowadays and perhaps forever, Giant will be best remembered as the final of only three feature film performances by the legendary James Dean before his untimely passing. Even aside from that, however, it's an excellent Western epic that doesn't get nearly enough credit. It tells a sprawling story covering the life of a Texas cattle rancher, his family, and his associates. That year's Best Picture, Around the World in 80 Days, is one of the least-liked winners of the award.

Whether Giant was more deserving of the big award is up for debate; what isn't is that the 29th Academy Awards, where Giant was up for 10 statuettes, were one of the few instances where a film won Best Director and nothing more. Though Dean received his second posthumous nomination for the movie, director George Stevens' win was the film's sole victory. Despite this, history has ensured that Giant is the most famous movie of 1956, and that's better than any award.

Rent on Amazon

8 'The Grapes of Wrath' (1940)

Directed by John Ford

Image via 20th Century Studios

The filmmaking icon John Ford won four of the six Oscars he was nominated for over the course of his career, all Best Director wins. The second one came for one of his best works: The Grapes of Wrath, an adaptation of John Steinbeck's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about an Oklahoma family who, driven off their farm by poverty, suffer the misfortunes of the Great Depression during their migration to California. That year, it was Alfred Hitchcock who won Best Picture for Rebecca.

Rebecca is an outstanding picture, and it's certainly reasonable to prefer either it or The Grapes of Wrath. Ford's movie did end up taking two of the seven Oscars it was nominated for home, though, including Best Director. It's no surprise, as it's Ford's beautiful direction that makes this movie such a powerful tale that celebrates family and the endurance of the human condition.

Rent on Amazon

7 'La La Land' (2016)

Directed by Damien Chazelle

Image via Lionsgate

A beautiful tribute to old Hollywood and classic musicals, La La Land is a musical rom-com where a pianist and an actress navigating their tumultuous careers in L.A. fall in love, while attempting to reconcile their different aspirations for the future. It has the misfortune of having been part of the 89th Academy Awards, which will perhaps forever be best remembered as the ceremony of the mix-up between this movie and the real Best Picture winner: Moonlight.

La La Land is still tied for the record of the most Oscar noms with fourteen, and is the most nominated non-Best Picture winner in the awards' history. It won six, including Best Director for promising semi-newcomer Damien Chazelle, making him the youngest recipient of the award to date. Chazelle's work on the film is incredible; colorful, infectiously upbeat yet surprisingly sad, and with gorgeous musical numbers, it's one of the best films about struggling artists.

Rent on Amazon

6 'Cabaret' (1972)

Directed by Bob Fosse

Image via Allied Artists

Film and stage dancing choreography owes an awful lot to the great Bob Fosse. Though his career is full of highlights, many would argue that Cabaret is his masterpiece. It's a musical where a club entertainer in Berlin romances two men while the Nazis rise to power around them. Though it's a tremendous film, it's not like it didn't have any competition at the 45th Academy Awards. After all, that installment's Best Picture was The Godfather, generally accepted to be the best American film of all time.

It would be unfair to compare any movie to The Godfather—It's best to simply celebrate Cabaret's success, which it has plenty of, being one of the best movies of the 1970s. It won eight of the ten Oscars it was nominated for (while The Godfather won three), including Best Director for Fosse, who really made himself worthy of the award with exquisite choreography, outstanding direction of his phenomenal cast, and an emotionally hard-hitting mixture of music and dark drama.

Cabaret Director Bob Fosse Cast Liza Minnelli , Michael York , Joel Grey , Marisa Berenson Rating PG Runtime 124 minutes Genres Drama , Musical

Rent on Amazon

5 'Roma' (2018)

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón

Image via Netflix

One of the best Mexican filmmakers of modern times, Alfonso Cuarón recreated the memories of his childhood in Mexico City in one of the best semi-autobiographical films ever: Roma, a slice-of-life drama depicting a year in the life of a middle-class family and their maid in the early '70s. Though it was for a long time the front-runner in the Best Picture race of the 91st Academy Awards, the prestigious award ended up going to Green Book in one of the Academy's most controversial recent decisions.

With Roma, Cuarón continued the six-year streak of Mexican filmmakers earning the Best Director Oscar (only broken up by Damien Chazelle in the fourth year). It also won another two of the ten Academy Awards it was nominated for, and it's safe to say that it's remembered as one of the best movies of 2018. Visually striking and emotionally enthralling, it proves that slice-of-life films can be truly powerful.

Roma Director Alfonso Cuarón Cast Yalitza Aparicio , Marina de Tavira , Diego Cortina Autrey , Carlos Peralta , Marco Graf , Daniela Demesa Rating R Runtime 134 Genres Drama

Watch on Netflix

4 'The Treasure of the Sierra Madre' (1948)

Directed by John Huston

Image via Warner Bros.

Actor, writer, and director, John Huston stands out as one of the most essential figures of Hollywood's classical period between the '30s and the '60s. Though he made many exceptional films, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre is easily one of his best. It's a Western Adventure about two Americans searching for work in 1920s Mexico, asking an old prospector to help them look for gold in the Sierra Madre Mountains. That year, the Academy was feeling Shakespearean, as they dressed up Laurence Olivier's Hamlet in Best Picture gold.

While Olivier's take on Shakespeare's groundbreaking tragedy is one of the best adaptations of the Bard's work, Treasure of the Sierra Madre is one of the best Westerns of all time. Winning three of the four Oscars it received nods for, including Best Director for Huston, it also changed star Humphrey Bogart's image forever. It's an exciting tale that displays the darkest parts of human nature, with some of Huston's strongest work behind the camera.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre Director John Huston Cast Humphrey Bogart , Walter Huston Runtime 126 minutes Genres Western

Rent on Amazon

3 'The Graduate' (1967)

Directed by Mike Nichols

Image via Embassy Pictures

Nearing the end of the Golden Age of Hollywood, The Graduate revolutionized the film industry. Its fascinating story and its many twists on the coming-of-age genre, its tremendous financial success on the foundation of a limited budget, and its casting of Dustin Hoffman in the lead role all played a role in it being so groundbreaking at the time. Despite this, though, it was In the Heat of the Night that ended up winning Best Picture at the 40th Academy Awards.

The Graduate is one of the most intense romance movies ever made, telling a story of identity, sexuality, and the terrifying limbo between teenagehood and adulthood. Mike Nichols's Best Director win was the only Oscar the film won of the seven it was nominated for, and it was more than well deserved. Nichols finds the perfect balance between humor and meditative seriousness in this beautiful, tender, hilarious story. In the Heat of the Night is exceptional, but it's The Graduate that has arguably aged best.

The Graduate Director Mike Nichols Cast Anne Bancroft , Dustin Hoffman , Katharine Ross , William Daniels , Murray Hamilton , Elizabeth Wilson Rating PG Runtime 107 Main Genre Comedy

Watch on Criterion

2 'The Pianist' (2002)

Directed by Roman Polanski

Image via Pathé Distribution

One of the most devastating and gut-wrenching experiences one can have with a movie, The Pianist is based on the true story of Władysławv Szpilman, an acclaimed Polish musician who faced various soul-crushing struggles as he hid in the ruins of Warsaw in order to survive World War II. Although it's an incredible movie, it lost the Best Picture Oscar to the musical Chicago.

In what might just be the Oscars moment that has aged the worst, fugitive predator Roman Polanski won the Best Director award to a standing ovation. Despite the terrible stain that this scene left in the Academy Awards' history, The Pianist remains a masterpiece that was nominated for seven Oscars and won three, including Best Actor for Adrien Brody as Szpilman, making him the youngest winner in the category's history (which he remains to date).

Rent on Amazon

1 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via Paramount Pictures

There have been many Best Picture-nominated war movies over the course of the Oscars' history, but few have been as influential and highly successful as Saving Private Ryan, one of the best war films of all time. It follows a group of American soldiers going behind enemy lines following the Normandy Landings to retrieve a paratrooper whose brothers were killed in action. In one of the Oscars' most controversial turns, Shakespeare in Love was the one to win Best Picture over Steven Spielberg's outstanding masterpiece.

Seeing as Shakespeare in Love is one of the least popular Best Picture recipients, it's not contentious to say that Saving Private Ryan is the best movie of 1998. Spielberg's Best Director win was one of five statuettes the movie took home, out of eleven nods it got. It's one of the most harrowing and compelling portrayals of World War II ever put to film, bolstered by a Spielberg in full control of his craft.

Watch on Paramount+

KEEP READING:The Golden Age Actors Who Won the Most Oscars