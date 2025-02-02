Winning an Academy Award, whether it be for acting, directing, or technical artistry, is the highest honor for those who work in the film business. The Oscar is an acknowledgment from peers of outstanding work, and it’s a foundational support for a lasting legacy future artists will lean on for inspiration. So when these masters of their field, the Hollywood elite, guest star on a television show, audiences tend to pay attention.

There’s an imaginary line between television and film that says one is superior to the other, but after everything is said and done, they’re merely two different mediums for storytelling. When stars of the big screen visit the small screen, they’re doing it for the love of performing (and probably trucks of money for network television). The following group of actors may be masters of their craft, but that didn’t stop them from visiting their favorite shows.

10 Susan Sarandon

'Rick and Morty' (2013 - Current)

Just because Susan Sarandon won the Best Actress Oscar for her role as Sister Helen Prejean in Dead Man Walking doesn’t mean she sticks to dramatic film. Sarandon has a diverse career spanning film and television, with roles from modern classics like Thelma & Louise to her performance as legendary actress Bette Davis in the FX series Feud. While Sarandon has made guest appearances on numerous shows, it’s her recurring guest role on Rick and Morty that fans might be the most familiar with.

Sarandon’s character of Dr. Wong was first introduced in the Rick and Morty episode, “Pickle Rick,” which saw Rick (Justin Roiland) turn himself into a pickle to avoid a family therapy session. Most characters in Rick and Morty quickly become frustrated with the anarchic genius, but Dr. Wong is consistently calm, weathering the storm of a patented rant from Rick before guiding him to a valuable insight. Rick may be able to conquer worlds, but until he can master his own emotions, Dr. Wong will most likely continue her work with the troubled scientist.

9 Charlize Theron

‘Arrested Development’ (2003-2019)

For her role in Monster, Charlize Theron underwent a physical transformation to portray the real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos. The part would win Theron an Academy Award for Best Actress, cementing her status as an A-list actress with undeniable star power. Typically, winning an award of such prestige would lead to similarly heavy roles, making it all the more surprising Theron signed on for a multi-episode arc on the amazing but under-watched sitcom Arrested Development.

Theron would play Rita Leeds, a possible love interest for Michael Bluth (Jason Bateman), the long-suffering but morally sound member of the Bluth family. Theron would appear in five episodes that introduced Rita as a potential British spy before Michael learns the truth about his romantic partner. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron cited the knowledge her film Aeon Flux would be a flop for doing the sitcom. The role of Rita gave audiences a peek at a comedic side to Theron that they would see more of in later roles like the dark comedy Young Adult and the western satire A Million Ways to Die in the West.