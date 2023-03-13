This year’s Academy Award race for Best Director highlighted some fascinating work from auteurs who couldn’t be more different; years ago, few would have expected that the pair behind Swiss Army Man would be walking away as Oscar winners. Interestingly enough, all the nominees this year also wrote (or co-wrote) the films that they directed. Veteran screenwriter and playwright Martin McDonagh got in for his nuanced work on The Banshees of Inisherin, the idiosyncratic Swedish filmmaker Ruben Ostlund became a surprising nominee for Triangle of Sadness, and Todd Field’s highly anticipated return to filmmaking with Tár resulted in a nomination. While early on in the awards race, some pundits expected Steven Spielberg to receive a third Academy Award win for his autobiographical story The Fabelmans, nothing managed to stop the success of Everything Everywhere All at Once filmmakers Daniel Scheinhart and Daniel Kwan from becoming one of the rare duos to take home the trophy (or trophies should we say!).

It's Very Rare for a Duo to Win the Best Director Oscar

According to the official rules of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Best Director trophy (or trophies) are handed out to the credited director submitted and accepted for consideration. The category has been revised over the years so that a director can only be nominated for one film, but it’s possible to have two separate nominations for different films; the last example of this was in 2001 when Steven Soderbergh won for Traffic, yet was also nominated for Erin Brockovich. However, there is no rule preventing duos from taking the prize; it just happens to be a rarity.

Duos only occasionally pop up in the Best Director race due to their infrequency; sadly, directorial duos like The Safdie Brothers and The Wachowski Sisters have yet to make it into the race. However, The Daniels' win this year was unsurprising considering how dominant Everything Everywhere All at Once has been this season with both critics’ groups and industry prizes. The film took home seven Oscars last night, including Best Picture, the most for any film this year. Their win made history by becoming the third duo to do so.

Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins Won for 'West Side Story'

The original West Side Story was an Oscars juggernaut similar to Everything Everywhere All at Once; with ten wins, the musical masterpiece was just one award short of tying the all-time record of most wins currently held by Ben-Hur, Titanic, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. The film was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, both of whom had very different backgrounds. While Wise was a cinematic legend whose work on effects-laden productions like The Day The Earth Stood Still and Run Silent, Run Deep, Robbins was a veteran of the theater who proved to be essential in bringing the elaborate dance sequences to life. It was a rare collaboration, as Wise had previously been a solo nominee for I Want to Live, and would receive an additional win for The Sound of Music.

The Coen Brothers Won for 'No Country for Old Men'

The beloved Coen Brothers, known for their quirky characters, offbeat stories, and morbid sense of humor have a somewhat interesting history when it comes to taking credit for their collaborations. Even though they worked together on every project dating back to their debut film Blood Simple, Joel was the credited director and Ethan was listed as a producer. This meant that when Fargo received a major award season push in 1997, Joel was nominated for Best Director and Ethan was nominated for Best Picture; they shared the Best Original Screenplay nomination and win. This changed when both brothers were officially listed as collaborators in both directing and producing starting with 2004’s The Ladykillers.

There was a sense that the pair was overdue after many of their best films were ignored by the Academy, and in 2007, No Country For Old Men was hailed as an instant masterpiece upon its release. The film swept through award season and resulted in the Coen Brothers taking home Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay; while they also shared a Best Editing nomination, they lost the award to The Bourne Ultimatum.

What Directing Duos Have Been Nominated for an Oscar But Didn't Win?

Warren Beatty and Buck Henry received a shared nomination in 1979 for their work on the heartwarming fantasy dramedy Heaven Can Wait, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the undeniable work of Michael Cimino’s The Deer Hunter. However, Beatty would later win a solo award a few years later for Reds. The Coen Brothers received another Best Director nomination in 2011 for their remake of True Grit but lost to Tom Hooper for his Best Picture winner The King’s Speech.

The Daniels Sweep With 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Everything Everywhere All At Once certainly wasn't a traditional “award season frontrunner,” but the film continued to surpass expectations after its buzzy premiere at the South By Southwest Film Festival over one year ago. Not only was it the first A24 film to pass $100 million at the box office, but it has continued to play in theaters during a fragmented time in the industry. While many films experience major financial dips during their second weekends, Everything Everywhere All At Once seemed to add more fans during each of its expansions and has returned to theaters for several subsequent re-releases, including recent showings of the entire Best Picture lineup.

Everything Everywhere All at Once also won Best Ensemble Cast at the Screen Actors’ Guild, Best Original Screenplay at the Writers’ Guild, Best Director at the Director’s Guild, and Best Picture at the Producer’s Guild. Their only major losses this season were to Steven Spielberg at the Golden Globes and to Edward Berger for All Quiet On The Western Front at the BAFTA awards. At the Oscars, the film brought awards to three of its actors; Jamie Lee Curtis for Best Supporting Actress, Ke Huy Quan for Best Supporting Actor, and Michelle Yeoh for Best Actress (the second woman of color in history to win this award).

The Best Director category still requires a lot of work on the part of the Academy; there has yet to be a Black filmmaker to take home the award, and this year there were no women in the lineup despite the amazing work by Sarah Polley, Charlotte Wells, and Maria Schrader among others. While Everything Everywhere All At Once is somewhat divisive and may speak to a younger generation of filmmakers more so than industry veterans, it certainly indicates that filmmakers as idiosyncratic as the Daniels have a place in today’s Hollywood.