The Academy Awards have a long tradition of overlooking horror movies, often dismissing them in favor of more “prestigious” genres. But over their 97-year history, a handful of horror films have managed to break through, earning nominations—and, in rare cases, taking home Oscars. While The Silence of the Lambs dominated in 1992, such moments remain exceptions rather than the rule. However, this award season, we have 3 horror movies nominated across many different categories - The Substance, Nosferatu, and Alien: Romulus - and probably will take home some of the golden goods.

Horror fans know the Oscars can be frustrating, with incredible performances and eccentric films frequently snubbed (Lily-Rose Depp in Nosferatu—you deserved that nomination). Still, a few horror movies have managed to win, some in technical categories and others in main categories, like Best Actress or Best Original Screenplay. From psychological thrillers to supernatural nightmares, these Oscar-winning horror films proved that terror deserves a place at the table.

10 'Misery' (1990)

Oscar Won: Best Actress for Kathy Bates as Annie Wilkes

After a serious car accident, bestselling novelist Paul Sheldon (James Caan) is rescued by former nurse Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates), his self-proclaimed "number one fan." At first, she seems kind and eager to help him recover in her remote cabin. But when she discovers he plans to kill off her favorite character, her obsession turns dangerous. Trapped, injured, and completely at her mercy, Sheldon must outwit Annie before her love for his work turns into his worst nightmare.

Misery is a masterclass in suspense, but what makes it unforgettable is Bates' chilling performance. She brings Annie to life with unsettling sweetness one moment and terrifying rage the next. Her portrayal earned her an Oscar, making her the only actor to win for a Stephen King adaptation. With a tight, claustrophobic setting and nerve-wracking tension, Misery remains one of the best psychological thrillers ever made.