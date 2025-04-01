In the history of film criticism, few critics have been as popular, important, and influential as the late Roger Ebert. The American critic, journalist, and film historian left behind a legacy of some of the most insightful, eloquently written movie reviews ever — but that certainly doesn't mean that he always aligned with the consensus. Quite the contrary: on several occasions, Ebert disagreed with the Hollywood professionals who vote at the Academy Awards.

There are many Oscar-winning films that Ebert disliked. From ones that only won one or two below-the-line categories, like Thank God It's Friday, to highly acclaimed Best Picture winners like Gladiator, the critic had varying levels of disdain for certain acclaimed films. This list will discuss all those Oscar-winning movies that Roger Ebert gave a thumbs down to, proving that, at the end of the day, even professional film criticism is an entirely subjective activity.

10 'The Iron Lady' (2011)

Roger Ebert's Rating: 2/4 Stars