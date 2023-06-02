Some movies age like wine, and such movies are worth celebrating. It can be the sign of a truly great film if it comes out one year, is appreciated by audiences at the time, and then still holds up when those viewers revisit it, or when it's discovered by a new generation of movie fans. Sometimes, a movie's disregarded by its initial audience and then becomes beloved years later - the lifecycle of many cult classics could be described this way.

But not every movie is a wine. Some movies are milk. And milk doesn't age well. If you leave a milk movie out in the sun for too long, it's not going to be as fresh, cold, or refreshing as it once was at its peak. The following movies arguably fall into Camp Milk, but proved to be creamy, nutritious, and wonderful for audiences upon release, given all the movies below won various Oscars, while likely not seeming quite so appealing to modern-day viewers.

11 'Gone with the Wind' (1939)

One of the biggest films in a year that was one of the biggest in Hollywood history, Gone with the Wind is equal parts iconic and divisive. It won a total of eight Academy Awards (plus two honorary awards), including Best Picture, and to this date is the highest-grossing American film of all time, when adjusted for inflation.

Nowadays, its romanticization of the American South during an era defined by slavery is likely to rub viewers the wrong way, and it features stereotypes around race and gender that wouldn't fly today (and might not have flown for some even back in 1939). There are admirable qualities to the film for sure, and its success can be understood in objective terms, though its content (and length!) can make it challenging to watch 80+ years later.

10 'Crash' (2004)

Not to be mixed up with the 1996 David Cronenberg movie of the same name, 2004's Crash can stand side-by-side with Shakespeare in Love as one of the most controversial Best Picture winners. Crash was in competition with the superior Brokeback Mountain, yet that film ended up losing out, with Crash winning Best Picture and two other Oscars.

Crash aims to explore race relations in Los Angeles, and has a huge cast of characters who have various storylines that sometimes overlap. Structurally, it's admirable, but the way it handles its serious themes feels a little cheesy at best, and mind-numbingly misguided (and possibly even offensive) at worst. It's broad, unsubtle, and kind of stupid in parts, and is rightly regarded as one of the worst Best Picture winners in recent memory.

8 'Around the World in 80 Days' (1956)

If you have to make a movie long, it's best not to include a unit of time in the title. Otherwise, the jokey criticisms write themselves, because it's easy (and kind of fun) to suggest that watching the three-hour-long Around the World in 80 Days feels like it takes 80 days to eventually get through.

But in 1956, this globe-trotting adventure clearly struck a chord with audiences and Oscar voters, as it ended up winning Best Picture and four other Academy Awards. It's not particularly problematic or anything; just a bit dull and overlong by today's standards, as living in an interconnected and online world makes seeing various countries and cultures depicted on-screen less of a novelty than it would've been in 1956.

7 'Driving Miss Daisy' (1989)

Driving Miss Daisy is comparable to 2018's Green Book, though that one never really got the chance to "age badly" because it already felt dated right out of the gate. Both movies handle themes surrounding racial prejudice somewhat awkwardly, and feature two characters of different races (one a driver, one a passenger) slowly becoming friends, despite their differences.

Nowadays, Driving Miss Daisy just feels tepid and underwhelming, yet it (and Green Book) are both Best Picture winners. To rub more salt into the wounds, Spike Lee had two of his best films lose to both Driving Miss Daisy in 1989 and Green Book in 2018: Do the Right Thing and Blackkklansman respectively.

6 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' (1961)

While it wasn't a Best Picture winner, Breakfast at Tiffany's still proved to be relatively successful at the Academy Awards. This romantic comedy based on the Truman Capote novella of the same name won two awards from five nominations: Best Music Score of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture and Best Original Song (for "Moon River").

Of every movie that's aged poorly, Breakfast at Tiffany's would probably be one of the easiest to re-edit. There's a side character (played by Mickey Rooney) named I. Y. Yunioshi who's intended to be there for comedic relief, but doesn't feel very funny anymore, because the character's a racist stereotype of a Japanese man, and Rooney is not a Japanese actor. He only periodically shows up and barely impacts the plot, meaning that a Breakfast at Tiffany's without Yunioshi would be much easier to watch, and just flat-out better.

5 'The Greatest Show on Earth' (1952)

The Greatest Show on Earth was a huge movie for its time, and was recently featured in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans. As far as old Hollywood epics go, however, it's probably one of the hardest to digest, as it goes for over 2.5 hours and is simply about various characters who all belong to the same circus troupe.

Those who don't understand the appeal of circuses (probably most younger people nowadays) won't understand the appeal of this movie either, as it just goes on and on and on, and offers little by way of compelling drama or entertainment. It's another movie that's aged badly more because it's a bore, rather than for having values that appall, but either way, modern-day viewers should steer clear of this circus if/when it comes to town.

4 'Gigi' (1958)

Gigi is the kind of movie that people seemed to love decades ago, all the while viewers today are likely to find it borderline unwatchable. It's a very old-fashioned, slow, silly, and sometimes kind of creepy comedic romance/musical film about a young man and woman who find their friendship becoming something more as the plot trudges along.

It was a huge Oscar success, being nominated for nine awards (including Best Picture) and winning the lot. Time hasn't been kind to it, though, with the central romance being somewhat icky by today's standards, and the film also contains a song regrettably called "Thank Heaven for Little Girls"... sung by a 70-year-old man.

3 'Cimarron' (1931)

One of the earliest Best Picture winners - Cimarron - also happens to be one of the most forgettable. Some successful films of the 1920s and 30s still hold up for modern-day viewers, yet this isn't one of them, with its story about a family living in Oklahoma during the late 1800s being a bit of a bore.

People online used to take part in the cinnamon challenge, which infamously involved eating a spoonful of cinnamon without water, and proved to be surprisingly dangerous. The Cimarron challenge (watching the whole film from beginning to end without a break) would be similarly difficult nowadays, though it's probably not exciting enough to catch on as a viral trend.

2 'Cavalcade' (1933)

One boring, kind of forgettable, and very slow-paced historical drama with a one-word title that began with "C" clearly wasn't enough for the Oscars. Just two years after the release of the movie that would birth the Cimarron challenge, Cavalcade proved to be similarly successful (surprisingly) at the Academy Awards, winning a total of three Oscars, including Best Picture.

It's a very by-the-numbers family drama that spans multiple decades, and sometimes hilariously has the members of said family play a part in numerous historical events (sort of like later Best Picture winner Forrest Gump, but none of it's played for laughs). Also aging this movie: the sound quality, because those who watch it nowadays might struggle to hear what's being said; it's like they've all had cavalcades of marbles fall into their mouths while talking.

1 'M*A*S*H' (1970)

One of many notable films directed by Robert Altman, M*A*S*H follows a group of surgeons and hospital staff serving in the Korean War, and shows how they used humor to cope with the violence and horrors around them. It was a critical and commercial success, and ended up being nominated for six Oscars (including Best Picture) while winning one (for Best Adapted Screenplay).

It's an ambitious blend of comedy, drama, and war, but unfortunately, much of the humor feels a little too mean-spirited and raunchy nowadays to be funny. Lead characters Hawkeye and Trapper John often push things very far when it comes to their sense of humor, rendering them unlikable at times, and there's some uncomfortable sexism when it comes to the film's lead female character, Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan. The more serious elements work, and for those looking for something a little milder with comedy that's (generally) handled better, the more well-known TV version of M*A*S*H thankfully exists, and holds up well.

