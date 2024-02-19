In the film industry, the Academy Awards are considered to be one of the most prominent awards any performer or filmmaker can hope to achieve and, even though it is an honor just to be nominated, many spend their entire careers trying to take home one of those coveted golden statues. For those who are lucky enough to receive such recognition, it establishes them in a sacred category, but everyone truly strives to win at least one of the five major categories, including Best Original or Adapted Screenplay.

The Golden Age of Hollywood is known for some of the industry's most iconic stars and influential films, such as Gone With the Wind, Citizen Kane, and The Godfather, but these titles would be nothing without the award-winning screenwriters who initially brought them to life on the silver screen. From underrated screenwriter and script doctor, Herman J. Mankiewicz to one of the greatest storytellers of all time, Billy Wilder, these are the 10 best Oscar-winning screenwriters from Hollywood's Golden Age.

10 Herman J. Mankiewicz

'Citizen Kane'

Herman J. Mankiewicz wrote and worked on some of the greatest movies to come out of Hollywood's Golden Age, including Pride of the Yankees, The Wizard of Oz, and Dinner at Eight, but despite his extensive work, Mankiewicz only ever won one Academy Award. Born in New York City in 1897, Mankiewicz originally worked as a reporter in Berlin, Germany, before becoming the assistant theater editor for The New York Times in 1923. His writing gained the attention of film producer, Walter Wanger, who offered him a contract with Paramount Studios and was soon the head of the studio's scenario department.

In 1940, Mankiewicz collaborated with Orson Welles, whom he had originally worked with on Welles' CBS radio program, The Campbell Playhouse, on the now-iconic film, Citizen Kane. With 300 pages of notes from Welles, Mankiewicz was put under contract to write the first draft of the film and based the central character, Charles Foster Kane, on the life of newspaper mogul, William Randolph Hearst, whom Mankiewicz had personally known. Both Welles and Mankiewicz won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Citizen Kane, but in recent years, the sole authorship of the film has become a popular debate among film fans and historians, many of whom believe Mankiewicz deserves a majority of the credit.

9 George Wells

'Designing Women'

Screenwriter and producer, George Wells, was known for his light-hearted comedies and musicals, such as Angels in the Outfield, Three Little Words, and Summer Stock, starring Judy Garland and Gene Kelly. Wells was born in 1909 in New York City and was the son of Vaudeville actor, Billy K. Wells. He attended New York University and after graduating, he worked as a writer on popular radio programs, including The Jack Pearl Show and Lux Radio Theatre. In 1943, he set his sights on Hollywood and signed a contract with Metro-Golden-Mayer Studios, which is where he stayed until his retirement in 1970.

In the 1950s, Wells received several Writers Guild of America Award nominations for his work, including Don't Go Near the Water and Take Me Out to the Ball Game, but his major break came in 1957 with the romantic comedy, Designing Women, starring Lauren Bacall and Gregory Peck. Wells earned the one and only Oscar nomination for the film, which he went on to win over other hits such as Funny Face, starring Audrey Hepburn, and James Cagney's Man of a Thousand Faces.

8 Orson Welles

'Citizen Kane'

Orson Welles is someone who rarely needs an introduction and is universally recognized as one of the greatest filmmakers in Hollywood history. Born in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 1915, Welles initially gained notoriety on the radio with his Mercury Theatre and broadcast of H.G. Well's novel, The War of the Worlds, in October 1938. After signing a contract with RKO Pictures, Welles along with many of his Mercury Theatre Players ventured to Hollywood, where he soon got the green light for what many consider to be one of the greatest films of all time, Citizen Kane.

Citizen Kane earned Welles three Oscar nominations, including Best Actor and Best Director, and went on to win for Best Original Screenplay. Despite writing and directing some of the most memorable and influential films, such as The Third Man, The Magnificent Ambersons, and Touch of Evil, Citizen Kane is the only film to earn Welles Oscar recognition. In 1971, Welles received an Honorary Lifetime Achievement Academy Award for his contributions to the world of cinema.

7 Mel Brooks

'The Producers'

Funnyman, Mel Brooks, is best known for his outrageous comedies and parody films, including Blazing Saddles, History of the World: Part I, and Spaceballs, and is one of 19 entertainers to have ever won the EGOT. Born Melvin James Kaminsky in New York City in 1926, Brooks started his career as a writer on Sid Caesar's variety show, Your Show of Shows, and co-created the hit television series, Get Smart, with Buck Henry in 1965.

In 1968, Brooks directed his first feature film, The Producers, which earned two Oscar nominations, including Best Actor for Gene Wilder, and ended up winning for Best Screenplay. The Producers ultimately became an underground hit and a notable cult classic. In 2001, Brooks adapted it into a Broadway musical starring Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane, which won twelve Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Actor in a Musical for Lane. Another Brooks and Wilder collaboration, Young Frankenstein, earned Brooks his second Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.

6 Preston Sturges

'The Great McGinty'

Preston Sturges is credited as the first screenwriter to have found success directing his own scripts and is best known for classic comedies such as Sullivan's Travels, The Palm Beach Story, and The Lady Eve, starring Henry Fonda and Barbara Stanwyck. Sturges was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1898 and initially started performing on Broadway, where the massive success of his 1929 play, Strictly Dishonorable, earned him recognition from Hollywood, and he was brought on as a writer for Paramount Studios. While Sturges continued to write for the stage, he was spending most of his time working as a writer-for-hire in Hollywood.

In an effort to gain more control over his projects, he sold his original story, The Great McGinty, to Paramount for one dollar in exchange for directing the film. The New York Times and Film Daily both named The Great McGinty as one of the top 10 best films of 1940 and earned Sturges the first Academy Award in the Original Screenplay category. Sturges went on to receive two more Academy Award nominations for his work, including the 1945 comedy, The Miracle of Morgan's Creek and Hail the Conquering Hero, which were both included in the American Film Institute's 2001 list of 100 Years...100 Laughs.

5 Dalton Trumbo

'Roman Holiday,' 'The Brave One'

Dalton Trumbo wrote several Oscar-winning films, such as Spartacus and Exodus, but despite becoming one of the highest-paid screenwriters, his career took a devastating blow when he became one of the Hollywood Ten who were blacklisted in the 1940s. While others tried to find other means, Trumbo found a loophole and continued to write under an alias, which led to him winning two Academy Awards for Best Story. Born in Montrose, Colorado in 1905, Trumbo started his writing career in the 1930s by submitting his work to popular publications, including Vanity Fair and The Saturday Evening Post, before shifting to movies.

After being blacklisted in 1947, Trumbo secretly worked on the script for the enduring rom-com, Roman Holiday, which won the Oscar for Best Story, but due to Trumbo's status and being uncredited, he wasn't able to accept the award. Three years later, Trumbo wrote the screenplay for The Brave One under the name Robert Rich, earning him his second Oscar win. Actor, Kirk Douglas, was a driving force in the efforts to end the Blacklist, and in 1960, he announced that Trumbo had written Stanley Kubrick's classic film, Spartacus, which led to the screenwriter being reinstated by the Writers Guild of America as well as the end of the Hollywood Blacklist.

4 Ben Hecht

'Underworld,' 'The Scoundrel'

Writer and director, Ben Hecht, was one of the most prolific screenwriters during the Golden Age and the first recipient of the Oscar for Best Screenplay. Born in New York City in 1894, Hecht began his career as a journalist for the Chicago Daily Journal and eventually started writing short stories and plays. In 1926, he received a telegram from his friend, Herman J. Mankiewicz, asking if he would like to move to Hollywood and write for Paramount. Considering Hecht's poor financial situation, he agreed and traveled to Los Angeles, where he was hired to write the story for Josef von Sternberg's gangster film, Underworld.

Underworld earned Hecht the Oscar for Best Story at the first Academy Awards and earned his second Oscar win for the 1935 drama, The Scoundrel. Like many Golden Age screenwriters, Hecht worked on several classic films, such as John Ford's Stagecoach, Gone With the Wind, and Gilda, without receiving credit. Still, Hecht went on to be credited for a dozen other notable films, including Scarface, Notorious, Spellbound, and Where the Sidewalk Ends.

3 Sonya Levien

'Interrupted Melody'

During the 1930s, Sonya Levien was one of the highest-paid female screenwriters in Hollywood and also helped many directors and film stars transition from the Silent Era into the Talkies. Born in 1888 in the then-Russian Empire, Levien and her family came to the United States in 1896 where she initially decided on a career in law, but after realizing she wasn't right for the field, she set her sights on writing and worked as a fiction reader for Success Magazine before being hired by The Woman's Journal. She soon started sending her work to mainstream publications such as Harpers and Red Book and, after selling several of her original stories, she was hired by Cecil B. DeMille in 1926.

Despite being a woman, Levien managed to avoid being categorized as someone who could only write films for women and wrote for an array of different films, including John Ford's Drums Along the Mohawk and the 1945 musical, State Fair, which earned Levien her first Oscar nomination. In 1941, Levien signed a contract with MGM Studios, and by 1955, she won her first Academy Award for Interrupted Melody, starring Glenn Ford and Eleanor Parker. During the same year, Levien co-wrote the iconic Western musical, Oklahoma!, which is considered to be one of the greatest movie musicals of Hollywood's Golden Age.

2 Francis Ford Coppola

'Patton,' 'The Godfather,' and 'The Godfather Part II'

Writer and director, Francis Ford Coppola is regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time and universally recognized for legendary films such as The Conversation, Apocalypse Now, and, of course, The Godfather trilogy. Coppola was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1939 and attended Hofstra College, where he majored in theater arts. After graduating, Coppola continued his education at UCLA Film School and, in 1963, he wrote and directed his first feature film, Dementia 13. Coppola gained critical acclaim for his 1966 thesis film, You're a Big Boy Now, which earned a theatrical release from Warner Bros.

In 1970, Coppola co-wrote the war film, Patton, which earned him his first Oscar nomination and won for Best Original Screenplay. Despite his massive success, Coppola wasn't a fan of the studio system and felt that it stifled his creativity, and tried to steer clear of any major studio. When he was approached to help adapt Mario Puzo's best-selling novel, The Godfather, for Paramount, he originally declined, but due to his rough financial situation, he reluctantly accepted and was eventually brought on as the film's director as well. The Godfather is regarded as a cinema milestone and won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

1 Billy Wilder

'The Lost Weekend,' 'Sunset Boulevard,' and 'The Apartment'

With a career spanning over five decades, Billy Wilder was one of the Golden Age's greatest filmmakers and writers who is best known for Witness for the Prosecution, Some Like It Hot, and Sabrina. Born in Galicia, Poland in 1906, Wilder worked as a freelance writer for local newspapers and, after developing an interest in film, he started working as a screenwriter. After Adolf Hitler came into power, Wilder fled Poland in 1934 and arrived in Hollywood, where he continued to pursue his career in screenwriting. In 1939, Wilder achieved his first major success with Ernst Lubitsch's romantic comedy, Ninotchka, starring Greta Garbo and Melvyn Douglas, earning Wilder his first Oscar nomination.

In 1946, Wilder directed and adapted Charles R. Jackson's novel, The Lost Weekend, for the big screen, which earned several Oscar nominations and won Wilder his first Academy Awards for both Best Screenplay and Best Director. Wilder would win again in 1950 for Sunset Boulevard, starring Gloria Swanson and William Holden, which is a staple of classic cinema. Throughout his extensive career, Wilder continued earning recognition from the Academy, but his final sweep came in 1961 with the romantic comedy, The Apartment, starring Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine, and Fred MacMurray, which won for Best Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture.

