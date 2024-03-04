Villains are often the best part of a story. Whether because of their dastardly deeds, explosive personalities, or impact on the stories, villains often steal the show; after all, a hero is a hero, but everybody loves a good villain. It's no surprise that many actors enjoy playing them—some have even made entire careers out of exploiting their inner darkness—and critics and audiences love them for it, showering them with acclaim.

Because of their explosive nature, villains are often the standouts in a movie, and several actors have won the industry's most coveted award for playing ruthless villains, especially in the last two decades. Nine performers won the Oscar for their villainous turns in the 21st century, and while each is worthy of the Academy's recognition, some are objectively better than others. The best Oscar-winning villains of the 21st century left an indelible mark on audiences, becoming modern icons of the silver screen that will surely become all-time greats, joining the likes of Nurse Ratched and Hannibal Lecter.

8 Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix)

'Joker' (2019)

Image via Warner Bros.

One of his generation's finest actors, Joaquin Phoenix received three Oscar nominations before finally claiming the award for his work in Todd Phillips' 2019 psychological thriller Joker. A reimagining of the seminal graphic novel The Killing Joke, the film follows Arthur Fleck, a mentally ill man and aspiring stand-up comedian whose disillusion and nihilism inspire a cultural shift against the wealthy ruling class in a morally bankrupt Gotham City.

Joker is not a great film. It overtly borrows from much better movies, particularly Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy, to the point where it feels like outright imitation rather than homage. Phoenix is the film's saving grace, delivering a committed and suitably unsettling performance that fits the story. However, turning the Joker into an antihero pretty much goes against the character's very essence. Phoenix's performance is good but far weaker than his three previous nominated turns. In many ways, this felt like a shameless career win and one of the laziest at that.

Watch on Netflix

7 Alonzo Harris (Denzel Washington)

'Training Day' (2001)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

From this point on, every villainous Oscar-winning performance in the 21st century is great. The millennium started with a groundbreaking win for Denzel Washington, one of Hollywood's all-time greatest performers. The actor won the 2001 statuette for Best Actor for his role as Alonzo Harris in Antoine Fuqua's Training Day. Harris is a corrupt narcotics cop whose brutal approach questions the ambitions of LAPD officer Jake Hoyt.

Like Joker, Training Day is an uneven film that falls apart under close inspection. However, Washington is such a presence that one almost fears questioning its logic. Alonzo Harris is a brilliant creation of ruthlessness and greed, and Washington embraces his over-the-top nature. He screams, curses, attacks, and devours everything in his path, often including poor Ethan Hawke. His antics could easily come across as exaggerated, but Washington's self-assuredness prevents Harris from descending into parody. Washington does the most with the material, receiving a well-earned Oscar for his efforts. King Kong really ain't got nothing on him.

Rent on Amazon

6 Terence Fletcher (J. K. Simmons)

'Whiplash' (2014)

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Not quite his tempo. Damien Chazelle's 2014 psychological drama, Whiplash, stars Miles Teller as Andrew, an aspiring jazz drummer who enrolls in the prestigious Shaffer Conservatory. There, he suffers grueling abuse by his instructor, the cruel Terence Fletcher, played by an outstanding J. K. Simmons.

Whiplash received universal acclaim from critics and audiences, who greatly praised Chazelle's direction and script. However, it was Simmons who earned the most acclaim, and with good reason. Terence Fletcher is both elusive and strangely fascinating, a terrifying authority figure able to reduce a grown man to tears through sheer intensity. A gifted character performer, Simmons is among those actors who always elevate whatever movie they're in, and Whiplash allows him to do the most with his immense talent. The result is an explosive, profane, and unforgettable performance that will ring uncomfortably relatable to millions of students worldwide.

Watch on Netflix

5 Hans Landa (Christoph Waltz)

'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Image via Universal Pictures

When discussing on-screen villainy, many will probably think of menacing and terrifying figures like Darth Vader or the possessed Regan MacNeil. However, few would expect a villain to not only be lively but even charming and engaging. Enter the SS Colonel Hans Landa, played by the brilliant Christoph Waltz, in Quentin Tarantino's 2009 war film Inglourious Basterds.

A cunning Nazi colonel stationed in France during World War II, Landa is possibly Tarantino's finest creation. Dynamic, cultured, suave, and disturbingly alluring, Landa is a unique portrayal of villainy, a self-serving and resourceful agent and the very embodiment of war's shifting nature. Waltz delivers an electrifying performance, becoming one with Tarantino's trademark witticisms and devouring every minute he's on screen. Landa is a large reason behind Inglourious Basterds' success, an instantly memorable character packing layers upon layers of meaning. A bingo, indeed.

Rent on Amazon

4 Joker (Heath Ledger)

'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The question "Why so serious?" took a new meaning with the 2008 release of Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight. A crime thriller disguised as a superhero movie, the film sees Batman fighting against his greatest foe yet, an anarchic and brilliant criminal known only as the Joker, played by the late Heath Ledger.

Nolan drew from several inspirations to craft his Joker, and his vision was perfectly understood by Ledger, who the director has often described as "fearless." This word is perfect to summarize the late actor's take on the Clown Prince of Crime; Ledger is chilling as the Joker, delivering a complex, deeply discomforting, yet absolutely mesmerizing performance. One simply can't take one's eyes away from him, no matter how off-putting things get. Ledger effectively reinvented the Joker for a new audience, influencing the character's future, including Phoenix's winning performance a decade later. Few cinematic villains have been as impactful or well-regarded, cementing Ledger's place among the all-time great icons of the seventh art.

Watch on Max

3 Mary Lee Johnston (Mo'Nique)

'Precious: Based on the Novel 'Push' by Sapphire' (2009)

Image via Lionsgate

Lee Daniels's Precious is a harrowing coming-of-age drama about overcoming trauma. In her acting debut, Gabourey Sidibe delivers a powerful performance as the titular character, a sixteen-year-old pregnant for the second time by her own father. Attempting to overcome poverty and illiteracy, Precious faces many challenges, including her cruel mother, Mary.

What Mo'Nique does in Precious is nothing short of masterful. The actress creates a brutal and unforgiving depiction of cruelty capable of striking terror in any person's heart. By twisting the motherly figure into its ugliest, most hateful form, Mo'Nique crafts a depiction of villainy that feels far too real, raw, and outright traumatizing. Unlike other villains, who exist in worlds very clearly detached from real life, Mo'Nique's Mary feels chillingly real, and that's what makes her truly unforgettable. The actress swept the 2009-2010 awards season, and it's easy to see why; this is work of the highest caliber by an actress who, unfortunately, never received another opportunity like this.

Rent on Amazon

2 Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem)

'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Javier Bardem scared audiences with a terrifying performance, not to mention a terrible haircut, in the Coen Brothers' 2007 neo-Western thriller No Country for Old Men. The plot follows Llewelyn Moss, a hunter who goes on the run with a briefcase full of money. Soon, he finds himself pursued by Anton Chigurh, a cold-blooded hitman tasked with retrieving the money.

Named the most realistic on-screen psychopath ever, Chigurh is one of cinema's all-time great villains. Bardem is petrifying in the role, capturing the character's unstoppable nature like few other actors ever could. Like other figures from Cormac McCarthy's mind, Chigurh is the embodiment of pure evil: he feels no remorse and no compassion. Yet, he never feels one-dimensional or underdeveloped; on the contrary, he feels deliberately detached, a maze of pure purpose that's as inescapable as fate itself. Bardem is instantly iconic as Chigurh, a villain that easily ranks among the Coen's best creations.

Watch on Paramount+

1 Daniel Plainview (Daniel Day-Lewis)

'There Will Be Blood' (2007)

Image via Paramount Vantage

Three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis is arguably the best living actor. Although retired, Day-Lewis left a rich acting legacy in a long career that includes surprisingly few films. However, the crowning achievement of his prestigious journey as a performer is undoubtedly his portrayal of Daniel Plainview in Paul Thomas Anderson's epic There Will Be Blood.

In Plainview, Day-Lewis creates a larger-than-life beast of pure and insatiable greed. Plainview is a living appetite, the very embodiment of the American Dream in all its ruthless, cynical, ugly glory. A renowned character actor who always takes things to the next level, Day-Lewis goes all in on the performance, delivering, without a doubt, the performance of his career, an uncompromising, riveting portrayal that is as striking as it's unsettling. Daniel Plainview is an all-too-familiar monster, a capitalistic pioneer touted as a hero by history. This is brilliant, daring, fearless acting from one of cinema's most gifted actors, and by far the villain that has epitomized the 21st century—so far, anyway.

There Will Be Blood Release Date December 28, 2007 Director Paul Thomas Anderson Cast daniel day-lewis , Martin Stringer , Matthew Braden Stringer , Jacob Stringer , Joseph Mussey , Barry Del Sherman Runtime 158

Watch on Hulu

NEXT: 15 Movie Villains Who Were Right All Along