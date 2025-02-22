Some Oscar wins stand the test of time. Others, not so much. Whether due to controversial choices, outdated narratives, or better competition, these Oscar wins haven’t aged well. The Academy had a lot of chances to award bold and unique movies in the past; perhaps this year will be different if movies like Anora or The Substance take home some Oscars and make history.

Winning an Oscar is the ultimate achievement in Hollywood, but these Oscar wins have not aged well. From Best Picture upsets to acting awards that should've gone elsewhere, these winners felt like safe picks, career awards, or benefited from aggressive campaigning. Before Emilia Perez joins this list (whether for Best International Feature Film or Best Supporting Actress, one of those), let's take a look at the ten Academy Award wins of the 21st century that now feel questionable.

10 Mahershala Ali

Best Supporting Actor in 'Green Book' (2018)

Mahershala Ali blew everyone away with Moonlight, earning his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the 2017 ceremony, and on that same night, the film won Best Picture in one of the most chaotic Oscar moments ever. Just two years later, Ali did it again, winning the same award for Green Book, which also took home Best Picture. But over time, Green Book has become one of the worst Best Picture winners, with many calling out its simplistic take on race.

Ali was great—no doubt about that—but this win hasn’t aged well. Green Book’s feel-good approach to a complex issue feels out of step today, and Ali's competition that year was fierce. Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman) and Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) both gave powerhouse performances, yet neither stood a chance at the Oscar. Ali dominated the awards season, making him nearly impossible to beat. Winning back-to-back Oscars is a huge achievement, but overall, this one feels more like an easy, predictable win than a truly deserved victory.