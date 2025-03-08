The 97th Academy Awards recently took place, and with that comes an event that seems bound to happen every single year at the Oscars: one or more almost universally hated victories. But while it's natural for this to occur every year, there are a few wins that have aged as particularly egregious. Throughout the 21st century in particular, there's plenty to pick from.

Whether it's an acting Oscar going to an actor for their trajectory rather than for the merits of their performance, or the most baffling Best Film Editing win in the history of the Academy Awards, some of the worst Oscar wins of the 21st century prove that these awards aren't the be-all and end-all of cinematic quality. Sometimes, after all, the Academy does get things wrong. This list will rank the worst Oscar wins of the 21st century based on how infamous they were and how poorly they have aged in the subsequent years.

10 'Happy Feet' (2006)

Won: Best Animated Feature

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

It's truly baffling to think about the fact that the Australian auteur George Miller, the mind behind the Mad Max franchise, is also the director of Happy Feet. This disturbing and oddly sexual family film became the 6th-ever winner of the Best Animated Feature Oscar over the other two competing films, Cars and Monster House. These aren't particularly exceptional movies, either, but they're certainly far better.

Happy Feet is definitely not beyond redemption. Its visuals, particularly in its second half, offer some glimpses of creativity and originality, and its messages on consumerism pack enough of a punch to make the film, as a whole, memorable. But this isn't really enough to compensate for the movie's dullness and unsettling tone, preventing it from escaping the club of the worst Oscar-winning films ever.