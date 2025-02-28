The Academy Awards don't necessarily always reward what most people believe to be the most worthy candidate. As such, throughout the decades, there have been many Oscar wins that have been controversial to some degree. As time passes, though, one might look back at these wins that are often divisive and realize that they're actually not bad. Sometimes, they might even be great.

Saying that a controversial Oscar win is great doesn't necessarily imply that it deserved the award over a particular competitor, but that it simply doesn't deserve nearly as much of the hate it typically gets. These are ten Academy Award victories that many people today consider problematic, but upon closer examination, are actually pretty solid, ranked from good to amazing.

10 Judy Holliday — 'Born Yesterday' (1950)

Won: Best Actress in a Leading Role