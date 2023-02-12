Comedic performances tend to be looked down on; when comedy actors jump into dramatic roles, it can be seen as a massive step-up, whereas dramatic actors jumping into comic roles is seen as a step-down. The same can even be said for comedy movies: serious themes can seem trivial or drowned out in a comedic setting. As a result, many incredible performances get missed by the Academy despite the actors doing a great job.

Within this last year, Keke Palmer's performance in Nope got completely sidestepped despite how incredible it was — not everyone is great at comedic timing or know when to bring drama to an otherwise funny role. Roles that can be one-dimensional are brought to life with actors who understand how to get laughs while still supporting the movie.

1 Jim Carrey — 'The Truman Show' (1998)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Truman Show is part of a class of iconic films that focus on existentialism, with the most notable part being Jim Carrey's incredible performance. The Truman Show follows Truman Burbank (Carrey), an insurance salesman whose well-curated life starts to fall apart as he realizes he's the subject of a 24/7 reality TV show.

While his dramatic acting chops were impressive, given that Carrey is mostly known as a comic actor. The balance between Truman's goofiness and existential wanderlust makes Carrey's performance memorable. His performance went overlooked by the Academy, but, in retrospect, it has left a cultural impact so deep that it's disappointing that Carrey didn't get honors at the time.

2 Kristen Wiig — 'Bridesmaids' (2011)

Image via Universal Pictures

Surprising as it is, Bridesmaids is one of only a handful of comedies that scored a Best Actress nomination. However, the nomination was for Melissa McCarthy's character, Megan. While McCarthy deserved the recognition, Kristen Wiig's leading role as the character Annie seemed to go unnoticed. Bridesmaids is about Annie (Wiig), a woman without a job stuck in a weird undefined relationship with a guy and a newly engaged best friend, Lillian (Maya Rudolph). In an attempt to pull together a bridal party, Annie and Lillian fall apart.

Annie is insecure and destructive, but Wiig brings humanity to a character who's ripping at the seams and unable to deal with losing her best friend. Her downward spiral is heartbreaking while still having some levity. Bridesmaids is a touching story, and Wiig's acting ties together the absurdity with the sadness, worthy of recognition as not many could bring Annie to life in the way she did.

3 Amy Adams — 'Enchanted' (2007)

Image via Disney

Amy Adams is no stranger to the Academy: she's received six nominations for her incredible turns in dramatic roles, but her comedy chops are just as impressive. Enchanted follows the animated fairytale princess Giselle (Adams), who has been saved by Prince Edward (James Marsden) and is due to be married. Right before her marriage, Edward's evil stepmother (Susan Sarandon) pushes Giselle into a well, where she's transported to New York City and is left running around the city looking for a way to get back home: she's taken in by the newly divorced and cynical Robert (Patrick Dempsey).

Adam's performance seamlessly transitions between Giselle's animated world and the real world of New York and is able to maintain a fine balance between comedy and drama. While Adams' best performances let her down by only getting a nomination without winning, her turn as Giselle deserved a nomination from the Oscars.

4 Seth Rogen — '50/50' (2011)

In the last few years, Seth Rogen's acting skills have garnered positive attention as he's turned out surprise dramatic turns in Steve Jobs (2015) and The Fabelmans (2022), one of his best performances is from his comedies with his turn as Kyle in 50/50. 50/50 follows Adam (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), whose cancer diagnosis quickly upends his life, leaving him with a 50% chance of living; the movie somehow finds ways to be comedic, in huge thanks to Rogan's performance.

As dark and sad as 50/50 can be, Rogan's turn as Kyle is incredibly touching as the best friend who tries to keep his head up while knowing he might lose Adam. Throughout the 2000s, Rogan was known for his roles as a stoner or general funny guy, both of which fit Kyle, but Rogan adds a layer of attempting still to be the funnyman in the worst of times. His slow breaking and great dynamic with Levitt created an incredibly heartfelt performance and deserved recognition.

5 Lacey Chabert — 'Mean Girls' (2004)

Mean Girls is one of the most iconic movies of the 2000s and still burns in the back of everyone's mind, with Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams earning consistent praise for their performances. Still, one that remains underrated and deserves accolades is Lacey Chabert's hilarious but sad turn as Gretchen Wieners. Mean Girls follows Cady Heron (Lohan), a transfer student desperate to fit in, taken in by a group of misfits who have it out for the school's Queen Bee, Regina George (McAdams), and formulate a plan for Cady to destroy her.

Gretchen is a disciple of Regina's alongside Karen (Amanda Seyfried). She is erratic and nosy, but Chabert takes it to a new level where Gretchen's desperation is visible, craving validation deeply from whoever she follows. There's a level of humanity brought to Gretchen that's difficult for the villain's sidekick, but Chabert manages to create an incredibly insecure and believable high schooler that audiences can't help but pity. Not to mention, Chabert's impeccable comedic timing further elevates the role.

6 Alicia Silverstone — 'Clueless' (1995)

Clueless may seem like a product of its time, but it has remained a staple due to its always-relevant cultural commentary. Beyond that, Alicia Silverstone's portrayal as lead character Cher added to it, as she creates a distinct valley accent and whiny attitude that still manages to be endearing. Clueless follows Char (Silverstone) through the ups and downs of high school: the story kicks off when she makes friends with a new girl, Tai (Brittany Murphy), a transfer student who initially embodies the grunge skater that Cher decides to give a makeover.

Silverstone transforms what could have been a shallow character into something special. Cher cares for others and wants to help but is deeply misguided, as she thinks social climbing and attention are rewards rather than genuine connections. Silverstone is hilarious, but she adds a layer of nuance to a character archetype that rarely gets it, elevating her performance to Oscar worthiness.

7 Regina Hall — 'Support the Girls' (2018)

Support the Girls is a criminally underrated movie led by the criminally underrated Regina Hall. Perhaps best known for her comedy roles, Support the Girls has her in a relatively more serious part. The movie follows Lisa (Hall) as she manages a roadside sports bar in the style of Hooters, where the women tend to wear minimal clothing while attending to men eating wings and watching sports. Despite this, she pushes that the place is for families and her staff is family.

The movie is far more about the relationships at the center, and Regina Hall has excellent chemistry with everyone there. Her attempts to be the fun, friendly boss is difficult but pays off as she prioritizes her employees and protects them at every turn. Hall has always been an excellent actress, and Support the Girls is a central performance to demonstrate how much of an Oscar-calibre actress she is.

8 Hailee Steinfeld — 'The Edge of Seventeen' (2016)

The Edge of Seventeen is rife with the struggles of being a teenager, yet Hailee Steinfeld's hilarious and soul-crushing performance flew under the radar. The Edge of Seventeen follows Nadine (Steinfeld), who's come to a difficult position as she discovers her best friend (Haley Lu Richardson) is dating her twin brother (Blake Jenner): her widowed mother (Kyra Sedgwick) favors him immensely over her.

Nadine's awkward and painful struggle to act on her desires with a popular guy, alongside navigating the personal betrayal of losing her best friend, Nadine curates her self-made isolation in high school. A character who could've easily been written off as bratty and angsty, Steinfeld's performance shows a girl just trying desperately to be loved, emphasizing how much Nadine is kicked down in a way that makes her lash out against others. The movie may have flown under the radar of the Academy, but the biggest miss was not nominating Steinfeld's comical and heartbreaking take on a teenage girl.

9 Rachel Sennott — 'Shiva Baby' (2020)

While Rachel Sennott has gotten the spotlight in 2022 for her performance in Bodies Bodies Bodies, her first big role was in the indie hit Shiva Baby, and this role deserved not just more attention but accolades for Sennott's performance. Shiva Baby follows Danielle (Sennott), a college student attending a funeral service with her family, when she runs into her sugar daddy (Danny Deferrari) and his wife (Dianna Agron). Shiva Baby is a coming-of-age movie taking place over one day as Danielle is forced to reckon with her life at the funeral as family and personal life clash.

Above all, Sennott's delivery in every moment of the movie is hilarious and nerve-wracking at the same time. Danielle is sassy but constantly scaling it back to assuage her family and avoid judgment; her desire to be petty or lash out at her sugar daddy has to be far tamer, and her relationship with his wife is difficult to navigate. In every moment, Sennott shows a character in a personal tug-of-war with herself. While indie films are typically one-offs at the Oscars, coming-of-age movies are beloved, and Sennott deserved a spot in the line-up for her incredible take on coming of age within a span of hours.

10 Keke Palmer — 'Nope' (2022)

Jordan Peele's horror film Nope has been one of the most snubbed movies for the 2023 Oscars; Keke Palmer's performance as Emerald is no exception. Nope follows OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and his sister Emerald (Palmer), attempting to keep their family-owned horse entertainment business afloat after their father passes away when they start to realize that there's something bigger going on in the sky. They attempt to capitalize on the potential UFO in their town.

Despite being a horror film, Emerald and her newfound friend Angel (Brandon Perea) provide comic relief. Their laid-back attitudes and excitement about catching a UFO counter OJ's serious demeanor. Palmer keeps an impressively great sibling dynamic with Kaluuya despite being polar opposites. In this role, she provides humor to an otherwise dark movie but also shows serious care for the horses and, most importantly, her brother. Palmer deserves ample recognition for her performance, and it's a shame the Academy didn't nominate her.

