Contrary to what people like Tom Holland may claim, the Oscars haven’t completely ignored the comic book genre. While Black Panther and Joker are the only two comic book adaptations to receive Best Picture nominations so far, the Academy Awards have honored comic book films with many worthy winners over the years: Heath Ledger for Best Supporting Actor in The Dark Knight, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse for Best Animated Feature, the original Batman for Best Art Direction, and both Superman: The Movie and Spider-Man 2 for Best Visual Effects.

However, that doesn’t mean the Oscars have always gotten it right. Outside the two actors to win for playing the Joker, few performances in comic book films have generated Oscar nominations. Films certainly don’t need recognition just for being in such a popular genre, but there are definitely many instances where comic book performances are genuinely among the five best of the year.

These 11 performances in comic book films were worthy of Oscar nominations.

Tom Hanks, Road to Perdition (Best Actor)

Sam Mendes’s gorgeous crime thriller earned five Oscar nominations, including a Best Cinematography win and a Best Supporting Actor nomination for one of Paul Newman’s last roles. However, it's Tom Hanks’ heartbreaking turn as the reformed gangster Michael Sullivan that was left out of the Best Actor race. Hanks played against type as a dark, violent man who is attempting to make amends by shielding his son from violence. Hanks is a two-time Oscar winner, but Road to Perdition is among the best performances of his career.

Tilda Swinton, Snowpiercer (Best Supporting Actress)

The work of Bong Joon-ho finally got spotlighted by the Academy thanks to Parasite, but sadly his post-apocalyptic action thriller Snowpiercer was completely shut out. The dark satire of wealth disparity features one of the most memorable villains in recent film history with Tilda Swinton’s performance as the eccentric Minister Mason. It’s impressive when a character can be both hilarious and detestable at the same time, but it's something that Swinton pulls off with ease.

Natalie Portman, V for Vendetta (Best Actress)

Natalie Portman’s Best Actress win for Black Swan signified that the Academy recognized both the emotional depth and physical demands of the part. Sadly, they weren’t gracious enough to recognize her incredible performance as Eve in V for Vendetta the same way. Eve is a truly inspirational hero, as she rises from silence to become the face of a movement opposing systemic fascism.

Jim Carrey, The Mask (Best Actor)

Jim Carrey is unquestionably one of the bravest actors of his generation, and he’s somehow never been nominated for an Academy Award. Carrey has had many demanding roles that were worthy of recognition, but his transformative work as Stanley Ipkiss in The Mask warranted him a Best Actor nomination. Few Oscar winning parts have attempted the same infectious creative spirit.

Choi Min-sik, Old Boy (Best Actor)

Old Boy is one of the most disturbing films ever made, and older Academy voters may have been put off by the graphic subject material. Regardless, Choi Min-sik’s heartbreaking performance as the vengeful Dae-su makes the film’s shocks even more effective. Not only did Choi appear in one of the greatest hallway fights of all time, but he captured the anguish of the film’s unforgettable ending.

Thora Birch, Ghost World (Best Actress)

Ghost World is the type of sensitive slice-of-life films that the Oscars should recognize more often, as it's hard to make a coming-of-age story that feels so specific. While the cult film received an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, it's the relationship between Scarlett Johansson and Thora Birch that makes it so touching. Birch in particular deserved a nomination for making an idiosyncratic character still feel realistic.

Viggo Mortensen, A History of Violence (Best Actor)

William Hurt’s villainous Richie Cusack earned him a Best Supporting Actor nomination, but A History of Violence belongs to Viggo Mortensen. Mortensen delivers one of the best performances of his career as Joey Cusack, a former hitman who has hidden his past to live a simple small town life. As Joey’s past resurfaces and his family learns his secrets, Mortenson showed the difficulty of returning to a life he thought he’d left long behind.

Paul Giamatti, American Splendor (Best Actor)

Another Best Adapted Screenplay nominee, American Splendor tells the amazing story of the comic book writer Harvey Pekar. Both the real Pekar and Paul Giamatti interact on screen, and they work together to craft a compelling portrait of an everyman who just wants to tell stories. You can’t exactly nominate Pekar for playing himself, but Giamatti deserved a Best Actor nom for his understated work.

Michelle Pfeiffer, Batman Returns (Best Supporting Actress)

Michelle Pfeiffer actually did receive an Oscar nomination during the 1992-93 season for Best Actress in Love Field, but she truly deserved recognition for her role as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in Tim Burton’s superior sequel Batman Returns. It's one thing for a performance to be iconic, but Pfeiffer truly transformed into Kyle. She turns from a timid secretary to a confident anti-hero. Pfeiffer embodied one of the most complex members of Batman’s rogue’s gallery.

Andrea Risenborough, The Death of Stalin (Best Supporting Actress)

The Death of Stalin is one of the funniest and most frightening films in recent memory. Veep creator Armando Ianucci adapted the French graphic novel La Mort de Staline into a darkly humorous portrait of the behind-the-scenes turmoil that engulfs the Soviet Union leadership in the wake of their “beloved” leader’s passing. Andrea Risenborough’s scene stealing performance as Stalin’s daughter Svetlana stands out among the great ensemble. Everyone fears Stalin, but Svetlana treats the dictator like an annoying, out of touch dad. Her role as a spoiled brat given control of an empire should’ve earned this underrated actress her first nomination.

Warren Beatty, Dick Tracy (Best Actor)

Warren Beatty’s adaptation of the classic comic strip character is one of the few superhero movies to break through with the Academy. Dick Tracy won three Oscars and received three other nominations, including a Best Supporting Actor honor for Al Pacino’s eccentric gangster Big Boy Caprice. Beatty’s visual design still stands out today, but his lead performance as the titular character was just as impressive as his directorial efforts. Beatty delivers a fun caricature of classic hard-boiled detectives, and remains straight-faced amidst the absurdity.

