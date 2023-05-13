It’s not surprising, really, that the end of the 1932 Academy Awards was interrupted by a vote counter proclaiming an error in the Best Actor category. With every award already announced—including Fredric March’s Best Actor for his transformative (and problematic) performance in Rouben Mamoulien’s Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde—and the banquet set to conclude, someone had to trudge up on the stage to say that Wallace Beery had been snubbed, that he too had won the Best Actor award for his performance in King Vidor’s boxing drama The Champ, that the Academy had made an utterly predictable mistake.

The Early Academy Was a Shambolic Success

The Academy Awards have always been a reflection of the Academy itself, a glamorous affair fraught with glorious blunders, dubious morals, and bizarre decisions. Devised by Louis B. Mayer, co-founder of the Metro-Goldwyn Meyer studio, the Academy was built to avoid labor disputes affecting studio cash flow. Its awards ceremony was little more than a glitzy, corporate afterthought. According to Oscar Wars author Michael Schulman, Mayer was initially skeptical of the Oscars idea but ultimately came around. Years after its place as a cultural touchstone was firmly established, he boasted that he designed it to manipulate creatives with golden trinkets: “I found that the best way to handle [artists] was to hang medals all over them. If I got them cups and awards, they’d kill themselves to produce what I wanted. That’s why the Academy Award was created.”

But by the early 1930s, not even a decade from its inception, the Academy was already a sunbaked Chazellian mess on the verge of bankruptcy. Just a year after the 1932 Best Actor mishap, the Academy decided not to host an awards ceremony at all. With its financials in tatters and its leading producers fending off newly formed talent guilds, Variety predicted that the whole endeavor was “about to fold up completely and fall into the ash-can of oblivion.”

It's not that mishandling the 1932 Best Actor award is the reason the adolescent Academy found itself in shambles. It’s that misunderstanding its own unnecessarily complicated rules, thus stifling Wallace Beery’s big chance to celebrate his unlikely rise to stardom, was emblematic of the Academy itself. Manipulative or not, Mayer and his co-conspirators had stumbled into something that creatives coveted. They had no idea how to handle it.

The 1932 Oscar Nominees Were Opposite Performers

Their collision at the 1932 Oscars notwithstanding, it’d be a challenge to find two actors more dissimilar than Fredric March and Wallace Beery. March, flush with a pointy, Fortune 500 face, exuded a classic Hollywood good ol’ boy quality. He brought to the pictures a skill set molded by New York’s brightest lights—slick elocution, expansive syntax, and a flair for the dramatic. (He would later win two Tony awards to complement his two Oscars, cementing his legacy as a legend of both stage and screen.) March was a portrait of educated sterility, capable of convincing audiences of his eccentric intelligence, of being a man at the center of society. His casting as Dr. Jekyll was sharp. He could be brilliant. He could be the socialite. His depravity as Hyde was less convincing, but March effortlessly portrayed Jekyll’s desperate austerity and thirst for scientific knowledge — core desires that drive the emotionally repressed Jekyll to covet vice and violence. Mamoulian played on audiences’ assumptions of March as a clean figure, a person of integrity and legitimate social standing. His nomination at the 1932 Academy Awards was for the work of undermining those assumptions, of transforming himself into someone that audiences identified as dirty, as unbecoming of March’s aristocratic stature.

Wallace Beery, meanwhile, was never mistaken for a gentle person. Where March found almost immediate success in Hollywood, Beery spent nearly two decades in glamorless silent film side parts before getting his big break as Butch in The Big House, a 1930 Best Picture nominee about a violent prison riot. As a big, burly man with a round face and a wide nose that nearly poked audiences in the eye, Beery had been typecast as a heavy, but The Big House director George Hill saw in him a teddy bear quality as if underneath all that brute was actually a beating heart. It was precisely this quality that landed him the titular role in The Champ, a father-son drama disguised as a depression-era boxing film. Beery burns playing the prodigious Jackie Cooper’s lovable loser of a father. With the audiences anticipating someone coarse and crude, he radiated tenderness, a quality he rarely displayed offstage. Critics and audiences ate it up, earning him his first Oscar nomination.

Where the Math Went Wrong at the 1932 Oscars

Back in the day, Oscar winners were decided by a small conglomerate of industry titans. Given the limited voting pool, a tie was an eventuality, which should have prompted a set of tiebreakers ensuring that someone left with the “Best X” award in question. The Academy, in all its confusing splendor, did exactly the opposite: they installed a rule that actually increased the likelihood of a tie.

As it turns out, Fredric March did actually receive more Best Actor votes than Wallace Beery. He just didn’t garner enough votes to win the award outright. At the time, a performer needed to win by more than three votes to claim victory. March beat Beery by only one. The real disaster, of course, was that the Academy didn’t understand its own rules, ushering March to the stage by himself while Beery sat throughout the ceremony thinking that he had lost. For Beery, who never won another Academy Award, this was a dramatic mistake that, if it weren’t for an unnamed vote-counter double-checking the math, might have gone unremedied by the often hapless Academy.

Given the massively increased and (finally) diversified voting pool, it’s extremely improbable that a vote could end in a tie today, but the Academy is always reinvigorating its propensity for avoidable errors. The most recent blunder came during the 2017 Best Picture announcement when presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were given a card with Damien Chazelle’s La La Land on it when Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight had actually upset the heavy favorite. More importantly, while the 2015 #OscarsSoWhite campaign pushed the Academy to start reckoning with its long history of ignoring brilliant work by POCs, women, and the LGBTQ+ community, that process remains unkempt and mistake-prone. (Green Book, anyone?)

Whether Mayer’s stated intention for the Oscars was premeditated or not, the Academy’s clumsiness is often born of its own arrogance, of its glacial pace toward progress, or, at the very least, toward ensuring their own processes make sense. At least in 1932, that unnamed vote-counter was there to give Wallace Beery his due.