The Best and Worst Moments from the 2020 Oscars: From ‘Parasite’ to Eminem

The 2020 Oscars telecast was a very mixed bag. On the one hand, the domination of Parasite in the Best Picture, Director, International Film, and Original Screenplays categories was a delight, and folks like Bong Joon-ho, Laura Dern, and Joaquin Phoenix gave impassioned, interesting speeches. On the other hand, you also had a completely random performance of “Lose Yourself” by Eminem, a wholly unnecessary rapped recap midway through the show, and celebrities coming onstage to introduce a presenter to then introduce a winner.

So let’s review the telecast by digging into the best and worst moments of the show.