The Oscars Will Go Host-Less Once Again in 2020

0

Absolutely devastating news today for anyone who likes their award shows to soar over the three-hour mark and take years off your life. Today at the Television Critics Association press tour, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke revealed that the 92nd Annual Academy Awards ceremony will once again go without a host.

“We expect that we’re going to have a very commercial set of nominations and a lot of incredible elements have come together that make us think we are going to have a very entertaining show again,” Burke said, via Variety.

This marks the first time that the Oscars have gone two consecutive years without an emcee, although last year’s decision was basically born out of controversy and necessity. Kevin Hart was originally scheduled to host the event, but stepped down after past homophobic remarks once again came to light. In the days afterward, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences couldn’t find a single person willing to step into that (largely thankless) role and went ahead with a hostless show for the first time since 1989.

The result was, in my opinion, a refreshingly streamlined experience that put more focus on the winners. It also garnered just under 30 million viewers, which was an uptick from the 2018 ratings but still the second-lowest audience for an Oscars telecast.

So what do you think? Does Oscar night need a host, or do you prefer this approach? Let us know, and for more on what we expect from the show itself, here’s our awards guru Adam Chitwood’s Best Picture predictions, Best Actor predictions, and breakdown of how this year’s Golden Globes winners could fare.