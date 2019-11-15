Oscars: Lynette Howell Taylor, Stephanie Allain to Produce 92nd Academy Awards

0

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that it has tapped industry veterans Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain to produce the 92nd Academy Awards.

If you’re anything like me, your first reaction to this news was, maybe they can get Bradley Cooper to host the Oscars, since Howell Taylor produced his directorial debut A Star Is Born as well as The Place Beyond the Pines, which pit Cooper against Ryan Gosling. Both films were atop my Top 10 lists in their respective years of release. Allain is no slouch herself, having produced the Oscar-winning (it’s true, look it up!) Hustle & Flow.

“The combined producing talents of Lynette and Stephanie will bring dynamism and excitement to the 92nd Oscars show,” said Academy president David Rubin. “Their vast production experience ranges from groundbreaking independent film to global blockbuster. We look forward to collaborating with them to bring an unforgettable Oscars event to movie fans around the world.”

Howell Taylor earned a Best Picture Oscar nomination for A Star Is Born last year, though she has been making solid films for more than a decade, including Half Nelson, Blue Valentine, Captain Fantastic, Big Eyes and The Accountant. The 51 Entertainment founder is also wading into television with HBO’s upcoming limited series I Know This Much Is True starring Mark Ruffalo as twins.

Allain has long championed diverse filmmakers such as John Singleton, Robert Rodriguez, Craig Brewer, and Justin Simien, having produced both Hustle & Flow and Dear White People. The Homegrown Pictures founder previously served as director of the Los Angeles Film Festival, and she serves on the Board of Women in Film.

The Oscars are moving up on the calendar this year, as the Hollywood’s biggest night will take place on Feb. 9 — two weeks earlier than usual. Oscar madness is starting to ramp up throughout Hollywood, which is currently playing home to AFI Fest, where Clint Eastwood‘s late-breaking contender Richard Jewell will premiere next week.