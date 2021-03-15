This week on The Collider Podcast, we're talking about this year's Oscar nominees (or the nominees from movies that were released in 2020 and the first couple months of 2021 if you want to get specific). Rather than discuss snubs and surprises, we focus more on why it's difficult to care about the Oscars in a year where their competitive framework was diminished by the pandemic and being forced to view these movies in a streaming environment. We talk about the importance of cultural conversation, why it's unfortunate that such a diverse group of nominees is being overlooked simply because the films were denied traditional distribution, and more.

