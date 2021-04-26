'Nomadland' won Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress, but it was the award for Best Actor that left everyone stunned.

On an all-new episode of For Your Consideration, Collider’s awards experts Scott Mantz, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider recap the 2021 Oscars, from inevitable winners like Nomadland and its director, Chloé Zhao, to upsets in both of the lead acting categories.

Before delving into the actual list of winners, the FYC hosts discuss the unprecedented ceremony itself, which saw producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins decide to end the show with Best Actor rather than Best Picture, leading to an awkward anticlimax. While the gang appreciates the fact that the producers took a big swing, the timing was certainly suspect, and the switcheroo did not pay off, as Anthony Hopkins wasn't even there to accept his award, and presenter Joaquin Phoenix was left looking like a deer in headlights.

Elsewhere, Scott and Jeff relive their big bet this year after Jeff's pick Frances McDormand held off stiff competition from SAG Award winner Viola Davis and presumed favorite Carey Mulligan as well as young ingenues Andra Day and Vanessa Kirby. Perri also got a chance to gloat, as she predicted that Mank would beat out Nomadland for Best Cinematography.

Image via Amazon Studios

RELATED: Oscars 2021: Full List of Winners, Including Anthony Hopkins, Frances McDormand and 'Nomadland'

The gang laments whiffing on their predictions for Best Documentary Short Subject, where Collette upset both A Love Song for Latasha and A Concerto Is a Conversation. Jeff only watched a handful of shorts this year, so it was his own damn fault for getting this one wrong. On the bright side, it was nice to see the Academy spread the love this year, with Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Soul and Sound of Metal each winning two Oscars, with Best Picture nominees Minari and Promising Young Woman each receiving recognition as well.

The biggest contender to go home empty-handed on Sunday night was The Trial of the Chicago 7, though Netflix did end up winning Best Documentary for popular latecomer My Octopus Teacher as well as two of the three short film awards. It may not be the haul the streamer had in mind, but Netflix still bested every other studio.

This marks the final FYC episode of the season, so be sure to watch Scott, Perri and Jeff discuss the winners in the video above, because the more views they get, the better chance they'll have to return next year for Season 4 of the show. And the hosts would like to thank Collider's own Thadd Williams for his tireless commitment to making FYC the best show possible.

As always, thank you for watching -- or listening -- to For Your Consideration, and feel free to leave a comment below or on YouTube, as we welcome ideas from all FYC fans. Make sure to follow the gang on Twitter and Instagram at @MovieMantz, @PNemiroff and @InSneiderPlus. Until next time, we'll FYC-ya later!

KEEP READING: The Oscars Gambled on a Risky Ending, and It Absolutely Backfired

Share Share Tweet Email

Christopher McQuarrie Says 'Top Gun: Maverick' Is the Best Film He's Ever Been Part Of Cue Kenny Loggins!

Read Next