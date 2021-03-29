We might get to see the homes of Olivia Colman and Lakeith Stanfield after all!

After facing backlash from its in-person attendance requirement for the 93rd Oscars ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is reportedly altering its rules to allow remote participation.

The Hollywood Reporter has said that all nominees have been invited to participate in a Zoom call on Tuesday morning with the show’s producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins, where nominees will be given “updates about the show.” These updates are expected to include an option for nominees that aren’t able to make the show in Los Angeles.

According to the exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter, many nominees stated their concern about appearing at the ceremony due to travel restrictions around the world, and that the quarantine requirements for travel would come with “significant financial burdens for one party or the other.”

Variety is also reporting that producers are considering an idea where nominees and presenters would take turns within the theater. For example, a pair of nominees and presenters would appear on the stage and in the crowd, and once this group leaves, a cleaning crew would come in to sanitize the area before the next group of nominees would be brought in. The Grammys recently took this approach in an outdoors venue with limited, socially-distant seating.

Previously, the Academy announced that Zoom speeches would not be allowed at this year’s Oscars. In addition to this restriction, the only people allowed in attendance are nominees, their guests, and presenters. The producers also have stated that they hoped attendees would stay away from “casual” dress.

It seems as though the producers for this year's Academy Awards are aware of the negative stigma many awards shows over the last year have had with Zoom victory speeches, and were trying to avoid a similar fate for their award show. However, with the world still very much in the middle of a pandemic, it looks as though safety is going to take importance over having a Zoom-heavy award show.

The Oscars will air on Sunday, April 25 on ABC.

