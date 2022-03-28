If you watched the 94th Academy Awards last night, one of the biggest takeaways became very clear early on as the science-fiction epic Dune cleaned up in all of the technical awards. It won the Oscar for Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Production Design, and Best Visual Effects. These six awards made it the most winning film of the night by a mile. Yet, if you tuned into the broadcast, you’ll have missed more than half of them being announced live. This is because the show decided to give out eight awards before the show even started, rightfully drawing an outcry from those like Steven Spielberg who said that in the making of a movie “one craft is just as indispensable as the next.”

Even as Spielberg and others spoke out against the decision, the Oscars plowed ahead with the plan anyway. Ostensibly, this was a way that they were trying to both trim down the time of the lengthy broadcast and reach a broader audience following declining ratings. This desperate ploy was never likely to be successful - if it had accomplished what they wanted it still would never have been worth the cost of so thoroughly disrespecting the people that work on the films themselves. This has been stated by many leading up to the ceremony though it ended up being even worse than anyone could have expected. The manner in which the pre-recorded footage was edited into the main broadcast made it feel like an afterthought. It was as if all these integral parts of the art of filmmaking were unimportant.

This is unfortunate as, when you watch Dune, it is immediately clear how it is a product of so many things all going perfectly in order to draw you into its expansive world. The way some of the most arresting sequences are brought to life with the all-encompassing sound of every detail in the desert, from the massive sandworms to the smallest mouse creature, is nothing short of outstanding. The way this sound crashes over you in giant explosions that are edited together with an eye for scope and scale, as well as emotion, is even more remarkable. You can’t watch the film and not be completely in awe at just how finely tuned everything is, operating with such a high degree of precision that it is nearly flawless in every single frame.

This precision is even more important in scenes like where the brilliant Jason Momoa comes in as Duncan Idaho to take off in the vibrating ornithopter or make a last stand in defending his friends. It ensures that even a character with a limited presence can become such a memorable part of the film because of the strength of how everything comes together in these sequences. It is because of the meticulous work that goes into them that we are swept up in the cinematic language being told by a variety of different voices in harmony with each other. The creation and composition of all of these scenes are because of all the masterful craftspeople operating in synchronicity with each other. It is an extension of every single decision and detail they spend days on that the end result is as magnificent as it is.

Beyond this importance of craft, it was a strange choice on so many levels to remove Dune so thoroughly. It was both a critically acclaimed and widely beloved work that is also one of director Denis Villeneuve’s best films in an already impressive filmography. One would think that, if nothing else, this would have had a chance to draw more viewers to the broadcast if given the chance to do so. But beyond the discussions of ratings, this decision completely undercut what the entire idea of the Oscars should be all about: recognizing achievement in film. The entire ceremony felt like it was overflowing with self-loathing. It was as if the show itself did not particularly care for the movies themselves that the whole event is built around. Instead, we got moments like a self-congratulatory segment that was a tour of the Academy's museum of film history. What could have been potentially interesting was cheapened by the fact that all the people that worked on those films of old would have likely been excluded from this year’s ceremony had they been up for awards themselves.

This exclusion was not just about Dune. It was also a disservice to the makeup and hairstyling work that went into The Eyes Of Tammy Faye. There was no love given to the talented filmmakers who made a variety of interesting shorts that were excluded despite being the place where many of tomorrow’s best artists are found. We even missed out on the chance to see Samuel L. Jackson, one of the most popular and beloved actors of all time, got a long-deserved honorary Oscar from the great Denzel Washington. That is the type of moment that you would hope could be on the broadcast and people would want to see. Apparently not as this year we got a whole bunch of pre-taped skits and hamfisted promotions for upcoming films that aren’t even out yet. While not entirely unexpected, it leaves a bad taste when it comes instead of all the recognition these filmmakers deserved.

It all was just such a colossal misstep built around running from actually embracing the craft of film. It didn’t need to happen and just felt like a perpetually unforced error that didn’t end up saving all that much time in the end. Even awards given during the broadcast to auteurs like writer-director Ryusuke Hamaguchi for the sublime Drive My Car were interrupted in an attempt to play him off. One can only hope that, in future award ceremonies, all of the awards and the people that worked on them will be fully included in the broadcast as opposed to jettisoning them without a second thought. The Oscars should embrace all the people that make the best cinema what it is and give them the respect they’re owed. Without them, the vibrant brilliance on display in the best films of the year would be snuffed out and that would be a great loss to anyone who appreciates great art.

