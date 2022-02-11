The Academy Awards haven't had a proper host since 2018, when audiences saw Jimmy Kimmel's second consecutive stint as emcee, but that's all about to change this year. The 2022 Oscars are set to feature three hosts in a three-act structure, giving each an hour segment in the spotlight. We had previously heard that a host for the show would return for the 94th Academy Awards, but this latest announcement adds a new wrinkle to the format. Currently, there is no word on who will take on the roles of hosts for the long-running award show.

The hopes for the change are twofold. For one, hosting the Oscars became less of an honor and more of a chore for whoever was chosen in recent years. Hosting duties required serious commitment to assuring the event went smoothly, something that is much easier said than done. It's a huge undertaking in preparation that also puts the host under intense public scrutiny and in the line of fire whenever controversy struck. Between Kevin Hart stepping down in 2019, Kimmel inheriting the Moonlight/La La Land Best Picture scandal in 2017, and Chris Rock hosting through #OscarsSoWhite in 2016, there are plenty of recent precedents to dissuade potential hosts. Having multiple hosts takes some of that pressure off while dividing the responsibility of preparation.

On the other hand, the change comes amidst plummeting ratings for the Academy Awards and awards shows in general. When the Oscars first forwent a host in 2019, the show actually saw ratings boost to 29.56 million, before dropping in 2020 and cratering at 10.40 million for last year's show. Furthermore, the change in format for this year may hopefully bring back the appeal of a personality providing entertainment during the ceremony, while appealing to a broader audience with a diverse selection of hosts.

RELATED: 'Flee' Makes Oscar Nominations History With Nods for Best Documentary, Animated, and International FeatureA multi-segment show isn't that foreign to the Academy Awards at this point. Steven Soderbergh, one of the show's previous producers, actually called creating last year's ceremony more like a multi-act story, with presenters expanding their duties to add complexity to each segment. If Will Packer is looking to continue that format, we may see this year's three-act show look drastically different from hour one to hour three.

The 94th Academy Awards will return to Hollywood's Dolby Theater on March 27, with Glenn Weiss taking on directorial duty for the seventh consecutive year The show will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

