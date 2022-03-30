Not totally sure why, but no one seems to be talking about all the great musical performances that happened at this 2022 94th Academy Awards broadcast. Did I miss something? Well, just like all the past annual Oscar shows, mixed in with the presentations, tributes, and red-carpet tip-toeing, are live performances from artists who were fortunate enough to be asked to lend their musical talents to a (usually nominated) film. And there have been some incredible and memorable performances over the years like Elton John with "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper with "Shallow," and of course, Celine Dion with "My Heart Will Go On." Well, if you’ve already seen this year's show or still need to scratch it off your recording list, it’s all worth watching simply for the musical performances that were showcased for us to enjoy. Here are the musical performances at the 2022 Oscars, ranked.

5. Reba McEntire - "Somehow You Do" (Four Good Days)

If you're aiming to have a musical number in your film with the hopes of it being nominated for an Oscar, Reba McEntire will never be a poor decision to provide the performance. Showcasing the song "Somehow You Do" from the film Four Good Days, Reba successfully put forth her patent sultry and smooth musical chops that perfectly matched the tone of this film. For those who haven’t seen it, Four Good Days stars Mila Kunis and Glenn Close as it deals with the all too difficult topic of addiction. The song "Somehow You Do" was written by Diane Warren, who has had thirteen different Academy Award nominations, which includes this new one.

Although the performance was surely quality, some viewers might’ve found it a bit disappointing compared to the other songs featured on this broadcast. With just a few backup singers and a sitting guitar player, Reba seemed to be having a tough time hitting the big notes. It was quite obvious that the backup singers kicked it into high gear when these moments arrived, however, that didn’t take away from the fact that McIntyre still managed to present her smooth melody just the way it was meant to be.

4. Cast - "We Don't Talk About Bruno" (Encanto)

Oh, wait, what? But we already have a musical number slated to perform from the movie Encanto? Mmm. Well, let’s just throw another one in there, but then afterward, let's not talk about it. Deal? Well, producers made this spot-on decision because the cast performance of Encanto‘s "We Don’t Talk About Bruno" had everyone in the house, and at home, singing along. Most likely, there wasn't much debate about this decision after this smash hit rose above the rest shortly after the animated film hit Disney+ and the "in-touch" producers of these Academy Awards were not going to let this one squeak by. Besides Beyoncé's opening performance, no other musical number of the show gave this amount of visually pleasing set aesthetics for everyone to enjoy. Fans also got to enjoy a cameo rap performance from Megan Thee Stallion.

3. Sebastián Yatra - "Dos Oruguitas" (Encanto)

For all of you with kids at home (or not) you have probably heard this song "Dos Oruguitas," (along with all the others) a few hundred times. Like that other song (we don't talk about it), the live audience got to enjoy Sebastian Yatra's vocals at this year's Oscars. The song itself was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has been previously nominated in the best song category for his 2016 "How Far I’ll Go" number from the movie Moana. Here, Yatra delivers a beautiful, completely in Spanish, performance of Encanto's "Dos Oruguitas", which translates to "two caterpillars". With an elegant couple dancing around him to an authentic-sounding band, Yatra actually seemed quite nervous as he belted out the smooth flowing lyrics. At times, you can see his hand visibly shaking, needing to use his other to steady it. But that only made the performance even more impressive since Yatra didn’t seem to miss a beat, and it was clear the crowd appreciated it.

2. Billie Eilish - "No Time To Die" (No Time To Die)

What ultimately became the winner for this year‘s Best Song Oscar, Billie Eilish, accompanied by her brother, Phineas, on piano, belted out "No Time To Die" from the James Bond movie of the same name. Like other previous Bond theme songs, this slow and mysterious tune starts off as methodic but builds with rising string instruments (and her brother's key-banging) before it fizzles back down to match its beginning tone. That’s, of course, right after Eilish belts out the song's climactic vocals with her intoxicating voice. You can almost see the silhouette of Bond aiming, firing, and bloodying your TV screen. Almost overshadowed, her brother Phineas nails his own performance, with his finger dancing on the keys. When it was all said and done, there was no surprise, especially after watching this performance, that the song took home the golden statue.

1. Beyoncé - "Be Alive" (King Richard)

The cream of the crop performance came at the very beginning of the show with the queens of pro-tennis, Venus and Serena Williams, introducing Queen B herself, Beyoncé, to perform "Be Alive" from the Oscar-nominated film, King Richard. For those who haven't seen the film, King Richard, directed by Rainaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and Men), is a biographical drama that follows the lives of Richard Williams, the father of Serena and Venus. The greatest pair of sisters in the history of professional sports kicked the camera out to a light-green tennis court-set, created on the rooftop of a building in Compton. Letting us know exactly where she is (as well as giving us all a small pleasant memory kickback to this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show), Beyoncé gave a quick shout-out to Tupac Shakur‘s "California Love". From there, Beyoncé took over, as she performed "Be Alive" amongst insanely-talented background singers and dancers, and accompanied by a seated brass/string band. No surprise that Beyoncé crushed this performance and set the tone for the rest of the show.

