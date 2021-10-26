Tis’ the season when film releases deemed to be “Oscar-worthy” land in movie theatres and garner public acclaim. The stakes are high for an actor to receive the Academy Award recognition. However, some actors might have a better shot of landing their name in the main categories in 2022, given that the pandemic has delayed the releases of the potential contenders for next year. This means that if an actor doesn’t make it for a performance in one project that came out this year, that same actor might have a second chance to win over the Academy with another project that came out on a relatively close release date.

This list features 9 of the actors who have been praised so far for their portrayals in more than one feature film this year, which might benefit their chances of contesting the Best Actor in a Leading Role or Best Actor in a Supporting Role categories at the 2022 Oscar ceremony.

Adam Driver (The Last Duel, Annette)

Starting here with an actor that could be nominated for not only two, but maybe three different performances in feature films released in 2021. Adam Driver has had quite a year partaking in Annette and The Last Duel, as well as his last anticipated project for 2021: House of Gucci. Driver was a contender for an Academy Award not long ago for his portrayal in Marriage Story, so it's safe to say that his previous success might shed a light on his latest three roles. From a stand-up comedian in a romantic musical (Annette) to a well-known fashion mogul destined to a tragic fate (House of Gucci), to a French knight challenged to a duel after being accused of rape (The Last Duel), Driver was able to showcase his skills to tackle distinct characters and could be acknowledged for that during award season.

Timothée Chalamet (The French Dispatch, Dune)

Young and indeed thriving, Timothée Chalamet could be considered one of this generation’s rising stars. After his breakout performance in Call Me By Your Name, the actor has been busy with other critically well-received projects ever since. This year, Chalamet has starred as the lead in his first Blockbuster film (Dune), had his first role in a Wes Anderson production (The French Dispatch), and is also aboard on a Netflix original jam-packed with Oscar favorites (Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence) entitled Don’t Look Up. If the hype serves as an indication of Chalamet’s acting, then it might be a reason for him to harbor an Academy Award nomination once again in 2022.

Colman Domingo (Zola, Candyman)

Actor Colman Domingo already earned a Tony Award for his performance on the Broadway stage, but he has yet to receive an Oscar. Maybe next year might be his chance to win the Academy over. The actor petrified audiences with ease as villain “X” in the A24 film Zola. However, due to the fact that it was released in late 2020, Domingo might have better chances to keep his name up in the Supporting Actor game for his most recent project Candyman, where William Burke, a local laundromat who enlightens the main character Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) about the supernatural killer that drives the film.

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick…Boom!, The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Academy Award-nominated actor Andrew Garfield might be one of the frontrunners for the Best Actor category for Tick, Tick…Boom! and a possible candidate for the Best Supporting Actor category for The Eyes of Tammy Faye in 2022. In Tick, Tick…Boom!, Garfield is taking on the shoes of late theatre performer and Rent composer Jonathan Larson, facing a life crisis during his 30th birthday. The Academy definitely has a keen interest in musicals, so this could act in his favor. Garfield might also land a nomination for his portrayal of Jim Bakker, known for hosting the PTL Club alongside his wife, Tammy Faye (Jessica Chastain).

Oscar Isaac (The Card Counter, Dune)

Talking about an actor who has been under the spotlight countless times this year, Oscar Isaac is everywhere! First, his name was attached to the Hagai Levi HBO miniseries adaptation of Scenes from a Marriage alongside Jessica Chastain. His praiseworthy portrayal of a husband coping with life after his wife’s affair could guarantee him a couple of award noms for TV categories in ceremonies next year. To top things off, Isaac is involved in two major 2021 films just in time for Oscar consideration. In Paul Schrader's The Card Counter, the actor delivers one of his best performances to date as a gambler veteran involved in a revenge scheme. His second big-screen project, Dune, has been receiving acclamation, which could lead to a Supporting Role nomination for Isaac.

Willem Dafoe (Nightmare Alley, The Card Counter)

Is nomination number 5 what it takes for Willem Dafoe to earn his Academy Award? Dafoe could earn a Best Supporting Actor nomination for playing carnival proprietor Clem Hoately in Guilhermo Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley or Major John Gordo (the man whom Isaac’s character plans to avenge) in The Card Counter. Dafoe has been recently nominated for an Academy Award after his leading role in the noir thriller The Lighthouse in 2019, so his name could easily resurface in next year’s race with these two performances as options to choose from.

Richard Jenkins (Nightmare Alley, The Humans)

The next two actors on this list also could be considered for an Oscar nomination for Nightmare Alley. Richard Jenkins is playing ruthless and wealthy magnate Ezra Grindle in the film and he isn’t that far away from Dafoe in the dispute for Best Supporting Actor. He is also starring in the Broadway adaptation to the screen of The Humans, which could lead him to a Best Actor in a Leading Role nomination. Jenkins is portraying Erik Blake, the patriarch who draws his whole family to a Thanksgiving get-together at his daughter’s place in Manhattan.

Bradley Cooper (Nightmare Alley, Licorice Pizza)

Bradley Cooper is the last name linked to Nightmare Alley to appear on this list. Also disputing the Best Actor in a Leading Role category, Cooper plays the ambitious Stan Carlisle, a master of deception who tricks people at the carnival into trusting him. The actor is also involved in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, playing comical Hollywood director Jon Peters. The actor has been nominated for an Academy Award multiple times and has been snubbed for years. Hopefully he has a chance to take it away in the next ceremony.

Benicio del Toro (No Sudden Move, The French Dispatch)

Last but not least, Benicio Del Toro could get his hands on another Academy Award statue for his role as enigmatic gangster Ronald Russo in No Sudden Move. The actor is also involved in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch as supporting character Moses Rosenthaler, a convicted killer turned renowned artist. Del Toro could be nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role (No Sudden Move) and Best Actor in a Supporting Role (The French Dispatch).

