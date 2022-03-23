It is finally Oscar week and this year’s ceremony, like previous years, has seen its fair share of controversy, including The Academy cutting eight categories from the live broadcast. However, one of the stranger revelations that occurred this past weekend was finding out that West Side Story star Rachel Zegler was not invited to the ceremony, despite being the star of a Best Picture nominee. However, after a few days of wondering why, the wrong has just been righted. The Hollywood Reporter writes that Zegler has officially been invited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to be one of the presenters for the show.

This saga started on Sunday when Zegler posted some recent life highlights to her Instagram with the caption, “a quarter of the year well spent”. In response to that post, a fan expressed their excitement for Zegler appearing at the Oscars, saying, “Can’t wait to see what you’ll be wearing on Oscar night.” This is when Zegler dropped the bombshell news. Writing in response to that comment, the star said, “I'm not invited, so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel.” This erupted on social media, with a few notable people like One Day at a Time co-creator Gloria Calderon Kellett and the original West Side Story’s Riff, Russ Tamblyn, chiming in on this news. Zegler not being invited is also odd considering that non-industry celebrities like Shawn White and Tony Hawk were asked to present at the show.

In response to all the support, Zegler wrote on her Twitter Sunday:

“my goodness, folks!! appreciate all the support, i really really do. we live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. that goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in london) and awards shows alike. let’s all just respect the process and i’ll get off my phone.”

Zegler was not individually nominated for her role as Maria in West Side Story. Because of this, the Academy was not obligated to give her a ticket, and neither was Disney. According to THR, “each nominee and presenter is offered a pair of tickets, and each studio gets an allotment.” However, West Side Story is nominated for seven Oscars and the main star of the film was not invited to celebrate. Zegler was not just a side character, and in a world where the Oscars are trying so hard to appeal to a younger audience, this whole situation is still baffling to think about.

Zegler is currently filming the live-action remake of Snow White in London for Disney. THR says that arrangements are currently being made to change the actress’ shooting schedule, so she can attend the ceremony this Sunday. It is great to hear that she is getting the chance to attend the Oscars. She can now celebrate the well deserved night with the rest of her cast and crew.

The Oscars will air this Sunday, March 27, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

