Jamie Lee Curtis has delivered a long list of memorable characters that led to her first Oscar Nomination.

Jamie Lee Curtis received her first Oscar nomination for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Her acting career began in 1977 as part of the TV show Quincy M.E. Since then, she has been part of 83 different projects, bringing to life some of the most iconic on screen, from annoyed IRS employees to the iconic Laurie Strode of Halloween.

RELATED: Jamie Lee Curtis’ Oscar Nomination Is a Win for Gay Hollywood

Many of her movies have received over 70% on the Tomatometer. For decades, Lee Curtis has delivered excellence and memorable characters that led to the culmination of her career with an Academy Award nomination.

10 'Knives Out' (2019)

Benoit Blanc investigates the death of the Drysdale patriarch in Knives Out. The movie was written and directed by Rian Johnson, starting the series that would later bring Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The cast includes stars such as Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Don Johnson, and Toni Collette.

Jamie Lee Curtis plays family member Linda Drysdale. This time around, the critics have set Knives Out as one of Lee Curtis's highest-ranked movies with 97%, while the audience — agreeing with the quality of the movie — gave it 92%.

9 ‘A Fish Called Wanda’ (1988)

In 1988, Jamie Lee Curtis became Wanda Gershwitz in the movie A Fish Called Wanda alongside John Cleese, Kevin Kline, Michael Palin, and Maria Aitken. Four people get together to collaborate on a jewel heist but end up betraying one another and trying to fool a barrister.

The movie was written by John Cleese and directed by Charles Crichton. It received a 96% on the Tomatometer, and the audience awarded it an 84%.

8 ‘Halloween’ (1978)

Halloween (1978) was the first movie in a series that would later have 13 movies. That year, Jamie Lee Curtis began her long and memorable portrayal of Laurie Strode. Since then, she has reprised the role seven different times, reminding the fans why she has always been such an iconic character.

In the first movie, Michael Myers is able to escape the mental hospital he had been locked in since murdering his sister to go back to his hometown and kill again. The Tomatometer gave it a 96%, while the audience gave it an 89%.

7 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Everything Everywhere All at Once has obtained 10 nominations at the Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Supporting Actors. The movie was directed and written by the Daniels: Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. The cast includes the names of stars who have been nominated multiple times during the awards season 2023: Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, and Ke Huy Quan.

The movie was acclaimed by both critics and the audience. While the Tomatometer gave it 95%, the audience score was 88%. In the movie, Jamie Lee Curtis plays IRS agent Deirdre Beaubeirdre, appearing in more than one alternative universe.

6 'Road Games' (1981)

In 1981, Jamie Lee Curtis joined Stacy Keach, Marion Edward, and Grant Page in Road Games. The movie, directed by Richard Franklin, tells the story of an American truck driver in Australia who suspects the driver of a green van is killing young women. The truck driver then proceeds to follow the van, trying to catch the killer.

While the audience didn't rank it as one of Lee Curtis's highest movies (62%), the Tomatometer places it closer to the top of her list with 92%: in the film, she plays the character of Hitch.

5 ‘Freaky Friday’ (2003)

Freaky Friday (2003) has become one of the most legendary Disney movies. Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan portray a mother and daughter who have a complicated relationship until they swap their bodies and learn to live as the other. The movie has been shown on Disney Channel multiple times, and users can stream it on Disney+.

Due to its success, fans have asked for a sequel, and Lohan has said she’d be down to join Lee Curtis. Although the audience rated it a 57%, the critics gave it an 88%, making it one of Jamie Lee Curtis’s best-rated movies.

4 ‘Trading Places’ (1983)

An investor and a con artist must trade places due to a bet placed by two millionaires in Trading Places (1983), with Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd starring as the leads. It was written by Timothy Harris and Herschel Weingrod and directed by John Landis.

Jamie Lee Curtis portrayed the character of Ophelia and starred alongside Ralph Bellamy, Don Ameche, and Denholm Elliott. The critics gave the movie an 88%, and not too differently, the audience awarded it 84%.

3 ‘Daddy and Them’ (2001)

Laura Dern and Billy Bob Thornton play the Montgomerys in Daddy and Them. In this dark comedy, the Montgomery couple must aid a jailed uncle. Thornton didn’t only act in the movie; he also wrote and directed it. His cast included Diane Ladd, Kelly Preston, Andy Griffith, Sandra Seacast, and Brenda Blethyn.

Jamie Lee Curtis portrayed the role of Elaine Bowen as part of this ensemble bringing a family to life, where everyone speaks their mind. The movie scored 54% for the audience, while the Tomatometer gave it an 88%.

2 ‘Veronica Mars’ (2014)

Veronica Mars was a TV series with four seasons that was turned into a movie in 2014. Kristen Bell came back to portray Veronica Mars in the movie alongside Jason Dohring, Enrico Colantoni, and Christopher Lowell. Jamie Lee Curtis joined the cast as Gayle Buckley.

This time around, Veronica Mars returns to her hometown in time for her high school graduation and to help Logan as he finds himself stuck in a murder mystery. The audience (78%) and the Tomatometer (80%) agreed that the movie did justice to the TV show.

1 ‘Halloween’ (2018)

In 2018, the eleventh movie in the Halloween series premiered, allowing Laurie Strode to confront Michael Myers after escaping his killing spree four decades before. Jamie Lee Curtis came back to portray her iconic character once more, while Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, and Haluk Bilginer joined the cast.

The critics gave it a 79% in the Tomatometeronhis time. The audience gave it a 71%, still making it a legendary movie in horror history. Fans of the movie will realize Lee Curtis’s famous wig got a new life in a Jennifer Grey movie.

KEEP READING:10 Badass Final Girls Who Survived Their Horror Movies