Trigger Warning: The following references sexual assault.

The absence of lady Best Director nominees at the 95th Academy Awards is a tragic snub, but also one that’s not an aberration in either the history of the Oscars or the film industry writ large.

The year is 1896. Alice Guy-Blaché is sitting in a French cinema and watching her directorial debut, La Fée aux Choux, flicker on the silver screen. This motion picture, considered by many scholars to be the inaugural movie in history to concern a fictional narrative, was the first movie directed by a woman. It would not be the last. In the decades after Guy-Blaché made history, other women directors would also contribute motion pictures to the silent era of cinema. Meanwhile, in the late 1920s, Zora Neal Hurston, on top of all other artistic contributions, captured a series of documentary shorts. With her camera, Hurston provided images and records of everyday Black life, with these nuanced images providing a welcome dose of reality compared to how Black people were demonized as monsters in cinematic narratives from filmmakers like D.W. Griffith.

These stories alone reflect how women directors from a variety of countries, socioeconomic backgrounds, and ethnicities have always been a part of cinema as an artform and excitingly redefining what's possible in this medium. Systemic forces have often stifled the number of opportunities for directors that don’t identify as men, but women filmmakers have been around since this medium was birthed. Tragically, the long-standing existence of lady directors wasn’t reflected in the artists recognized in the Best Director nominees at the 95th Academy Awards. No women were nominated in this category, not even director Sarah Polley, whose phenomenal feature Women Talking was recognized in this year’s crop of Best Picture nominees (the only woman-directed motion pictures to make it into that collection of movies). The problematic nature of these snubs speaks to a deeper issue in Hollywood.

How Many Women Have Been Nominated For Best Director Oscars?

The year is 1977. The nominees for the 49th Academy Awards have been announced and, for the first time in history, a woman has been recognized in the Best Director category. After 48 years of an exclusively male field, Lina Wertmüller has been recognized for her filmmaking chops on Seven Beauties. She would be the first woman filmmaker to gain visibility in this category, and while she wouldn’t be the last, the ensuing years would not deliver a deluge of women scoring nomination slots in Best Director. Across 95 ceremonies, there have only been eight times where women have been nominated for the Best Director Oscar.

Two of these times belong to Jane Campion, the only woman to score multiple Best Director nods (for The Piano and The Power of the Dog). The other six nominations are Wertmüller, Sofia Coppola for Lost in Translation, Kathryn Bigelow for Zero Dark Thirty, Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird, Chloé Zhao for Nomadland, and Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman. Of these nominees, only three (Bigelow, Zhao, and Campion’s second nod) won Best Director at the Oscars. Two of those have come in the last three years, which is great to see, but still doesn’t erase the egregious oversight of just how often women directors have been excluded from the Best Director category.

It's also worth breaking down, in terms of statistics, how women helming English-language cinema dominate the small collection of female Best Director nominees (Wertmüller’s Seven Beauties is the only foreign-language movie among these eight nominees) as well as the lack of women of color in this category. Chloé Zhao is currently the first and only woman of color to ever get a Best Director nomination at the Oscars. Across 95 ceremonies, there has never been a Black woman nominated in a category that gave Roman Polanski two Best Director nods (one of them also resulted in a win) after the filmmaker fled the United States after being indicted on felony charges such as rape. The historical track record of this category speaks volumes on which types of filmmakers the Academy Awards prefer to recognize in the Best Director category.

Why Do the Oscars Keep Ignoring Women Directors?

The year is 2009. Director Tina Mabry and supporting performer Tessa Thompson are attending the premiere of Mabry's film Mississippi Damned at the Slamdance Film Festival. Immediately earning rave reviews, Mississippi Damned should’ve been like so many other acclaimed film festival darlings and immediately been scooped up by an arthouse distributor eager to get it out to the masses. But that never happened. It would take years before Damned received distribution, with the film never garnering the kind of widespread release and notoriety so many other film festival darlings receive.

Mabry and other Black women filmmakers, including Ava DuVernay and Victoria Mahoney, opened up to The Daily Beast in 2012 opened about the struggles their films and other works from Black women artists had experienced in being seen as “viable”, either commercially or artificially, by Hollywood institutions. These words are important to remember because they reflect how the exclusionary practices of the Best Director category at the Academy Awards don’t just reflect the shortcomings of an award ceremony. They’re emblematic of greater systemic problems within the American film industry that limit the opportunities afforded to marginalized voices.

A USC Annenberg report released at the start of 2023 broke down the demographics of who directed the biggest motion pictures of 2022. Out of the 100 highest-grossing movies of the year, 9% were helmed by women and just 2.7% of those features were directed by women of color. This same report shows that the presence of women filmmakers in American cinema has grown over the last 24 years, but not as exponentially as one would hope. In 1998, 9% of the 250 biggest movies of the year were directed by women, while 18% of the 250 biggest movies of 2022 were helmed by ladies. That’s technically a 100% increase from 24 years ago but still means that less than 1/5 of the biggest movies of 2022 were helmed by women.

RELATED: The Oscars Nominating Genre Movies Like ‘Everything Everywhere’ Is Important

Even with studio executives talking publicly about the desire for more diverse storytelling, opportunities are still frustratingly sparse for women directors and especially for women of color filmmakers. High-profile 2022 award season players like Till and The Woman King were helmed by non-white women filmmakers, but they were the exception in what kind of films major American studios released and promoted, not the rule.

Speaking of promoted, it’s also worth noting that insufficient screener access has played a role in boxing women-helmed films out of awards contention in the past. Ava DuVernay’s Selma snubs during award season were attributed in part to a lack of access to screeners to voters. Stories like these suggest a vicious cycle at play when it comes to women-directed movies in award season. Titles aren’t widely pushed because they aren’t perceived as award-season juggernauts. When they inevitably get snubbed in major categories like Best Director, studios don’t give major pushes in the future for similar projects from women directors. On and on it goes.

The Academy Awards deserve to be criticized for their continued lack of recognition for women filmmakers, especially given how there were so many choices for nominees this year. But the absence of women directors this year and so many past ceremonies should also be seen as a signal of just how ignored women artists (and especially women of color artists) are in the mainstream cinema scene. They’re not just absent the morning Academy Awards nominations are announced, they’re also absent from a company's award season plans as well as the annual slates of major and arthouse studios. The exclusion of women filmmakers from this category, in other words, is a microcosm of larger systemic issues suppressing the visibility of these urgently essential voices.

Even in 2023, the Oscars Keep Ignoring Female Directors

The year is 2023. The 95th Academy Award nominees have been announced. RRR didn’t make it into Best Picture as it should have. Memes have already been made about how nobody presenting these nominations could keep a straight face about the title of My Year of Dicks. Arguments are already breaking out on social media on which of this year’s Best Picture nominees is the “villain” of the line-up, the movie everyone will pile on with hatred. And, of course, there are no women directors nominated for Best Director at the Academy Awards.

That last detail sure doesn’t feel specific to one year, does it? We could be talking about 1985. Or 1946. Or 2006. Or most other years when the Academy Awards failed to recognize the existence of women filmmakers, a phenomenon representing the hardships facing lady directors in almost all situations. We’ve been here before, even with other award shows.

In the wake of the 77th Golden Globes’ failing to recognize women filmmakers, Honey Boy director Alma Har'el took to Twitter to offer a statement to the masses about the people behind award shows: "These are not our people and they do not represent us. Do not look for justice in the awards system. We are building a new world.” She then listed off a string of acclaimed women directors from 2019 "that reached people and touched them. That’s our awards. No one can take that away.” Similarly, let’s remember some words from Zora Neale Hurston: “Sometimes I feel discriminated against, but it does not make me angry. It merely astonishes me. How can any deny themselves the pleasure of my company? It's beyond me.”

The erasure of women from the 95th Academy Awards is maddening, inexplicable, and, in terms of how it reflects larger trends of how women directors are treated in Hollywood, terrifying. But none of this is new. Women filmmakers are always enduring in the face of systemic inequality, in the process creating works of art like Daughters of the Dust and Salaam Bombay! that are still reverberating through modern cinema in more profound ways than many movies directed by white dudes nominated for Best Director at the Oscars. There’s a reason we’re still talking about artists like Alice Guy-Blaché well over a century after their movies first premiered. Har’el is right…art endures. So does the endless ways people can respond to it.

Refusing to consistently recognize the virtues of women-directed cinema (or acknowledge the very existence of movies helmed by women of color) in the Best Director category is a tragedy for the Academy Awards. For the countless great movies helmed by women in 2022 and any other year in the history of cinema, though, this snubbing is just another instance of outstanding motion pictures being bigger than just an award ceremony. Artists like Sarah Polley and Gina Prince-bythewood deserve Best Director Oscar nominations, but they do not need them to be valid as important artists carrying on a cinematic tradition that dates back to 1896.