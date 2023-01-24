The nominations for this year's Academy Awards were announced early this morning from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science's Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, with Everything Everywhere All at Once leading the pack with 11 nominations, closely followed by All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin, which both have 9.

Everything Everywhere landed spots in three of the four acting categories, while other nominees came as no surprise after having won Golden Globes and Critics Choices Awards alike. It was a joyful morning for the cast and crew of a number of lauded films, including The Whale — which earned Brendan Fraser and Hong Chau nominations — Triangle of Sadness, Elvis, and Top Gun: Maverick, among others.

Naturally, it's a massive day for all nominees, who took to social media and released official statements to thank the Academy for recognizing their work. From long, thankful paragraphs to Roger Deakins' two sentences praising the hard work of his team on Empire of Light, the outpouring of love has been massive as Hollywood celebrates its best and brightest.

Read further to see the reactions of some of Hollywood's biggest names following their nominations.

Aftersun

Paul Mescal, Best Actor in a Leading Role

This is truly a special moment for everyone involved in Aftersun. To be recognised by the Academy is such an insane honour and I’m so utterly grateful. I want to dedicate this nomination to my two friends Charlotte and Frankie who I love dearly! This is bananas, thank you!

All Quiet on the Western Front

Edward Berger (Director, Co-Writer & Producer) - Best Picture

When I asked my daughter if I should make All Quiet On The Western Front she said I should, so… here we are. Making a film is alchemy and if the right people and circumstances come together, if you are lucky enough, then somehow, miraculously, audiences connect to the experience. Thank you to everyone who has watched the film. Thank you to the Academy for this recognition. And thank you to my happy band of incredible collaborators. We are so very humbled by these nominations.

Malte Grunert (Producer)

Thank you to the Academy for this incredible honor. All Quiet on The Western Front has a history with the Academy. The first film adaptation was produced in Hollywood in 1929, at a time when this film already couldn’t have been made in Germany anymore and Hollywood was beginning to become a refuge for so many artists fleeing Europe. The film went on to receive two Academy Awards. To be connected to this history with our film, the first German language adaptation of Remarque’s literary masterpiece, makes us incredibly proud. Thank you very much.

Volker Bertelmann (Composer) - Best Original Score

I am excited and honored to be nominated for an Oscar. To be part of such a well-crafted and meaningful film means a lot to me. The collaboration with director Edward Berger was always based on being experimental and with a lot of freedom. I am very thankful for that. Congrats to Edward, producer Malte Grunert and the entire team on all their nominations.

Frank Petzold (VFX Supervisor) - Best Visual Effects

The VFX team is so incredibly honored and happy to see our work nominated today! With 9 nominations it really shows that the whole team under Edward’s direction crafted an amazing picture and the feedback is stunning.

Frank Kruse (Sound Designer) - Best Sound Design - On behalf of full Sound team including Lars Ginzel, Marcus Stemler and Viktor Prasil

I could be wrong but I think this is the first time ever since DAS BOOT that a German film has been nominated for best sound and since that films was a big inspiration for one of the scenes in AQOTWF, we are more than honoured and speechless about our nomination and another 8 nominations for this incredible team. There were a lot of explosions in our film but today our heads exploded hearing about our Oscar nomination! Thank you AMPAS!

Argentina, 1985

Santiago Mitre - director, co-screenwriter, Best International Feature Film

I am overwhelmed by emotion this morning and so grateful to be recognized by the Academy along with these other amazing filmmakers. It was a great honor for me to tell this story, which is not only deeply personal for Argentinians, but also urgent for countless people across the world. The future of democracy is in our hands.

The Banshees of Inisherin

Colin Farrell, Best Actor in a Leading Role

Just so grateful to the Academy for all the love it’s shared with the 'Banshees' cast and crew. Also, beyond honored to be lumped together with my fellow nominees. A heartfelt congratulations to all the lads!

Brendan Gleeson, Best Actor in a Supporting Role

What an amazing wake-up call! I'm so proud and grateful to be part of 'The Banshees of Inisherin' on a personal and professional level. I'm absolutely thrilled for the whole brilliant cast and everyone at home. What a day for the Irish film industry on a world stage! Feels like a huge family outing on the cards! Thank you Academy. Thank you Martin! Thank you all!

Carter Burwell (Composer)

It’s an honor to be nominated for Original Score for The Banshees of Inisherin with these other wonderful composers. It was a good year for film music. And such a joy that the whole cast of our film is nominated, as well as Mikkel for the editing which set the pace for so much of my music. But most of all, I’m so grateful Martin McDonagh made this odd film, the opposite of a crowd-pleaser, which nonetheless is pleasing crowds.

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen (Editor)

THANK YOU ACADEMY. I’m incredibly honoured for this nomination and very thankful for Martin McDonagh inviting me on his fantastic film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Angela Bassett, Best Actress in a Supporting Role

This morning is a little extra special in the Bassett Vance household with news of my Oscar nomination. What has drawn me to each of the women I've portrayed throughout my career is their strength, compassion, resilience, and power. Wakanda Forever's Queen Ramonda is a character that touched my spirit because she is a mother and a leader who must care for her grieving nation as much as she cares for her family in mourning. Ramonda is a love letter that reflects and acknowledges what we women do everyday. There was so much to unpack as an actress because it's brilliant storytelling, alongside a wealth of talent in front of and behind the camera. I'm thankful to the Academy for including me amongst a wonderful group of actresses. I look forward to March 12 as we cheer for and celebrate with one another.

Camille Friend – Best Makeup and Hairstyling

I am truly honored and grateful for this recognition, it is one of the highlights of my career.It looks like the third time is the charm. I thank the Hair and Makeup branch members of the Academy for their vote as well as my fellow nominee Joel Harlow and all of the hair stylists, barbers, and craftsmen who worked on the film.

The Elephant Whisperers

Kartiki Gonsalves (Director) - Best Documentary Short Film

It’s such an honor to have an Indian Indigenous documentary from the heart of South India acknowledged across the world. Thank you, members of the Academy for nominating ‘The Elephant Whisperers’. I am very thankful to the wonderful team at Netflix for believing in the power of this truly unique family story which showcases the lovely sacred bond between man and animal. ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ is a hopeful story of respect for and cooperation with nature in an era rife with conflict and denial of the threats to our beautiful planet.’ We hope this film helps create more awareness, empathy, and connection to elephants and other living beings that we share our spaces with.

Elvis

Austin Butler, Best Actor in a Leading Role

So many of my heroes are my friends that I’m rooting for. I was really excited to hear that my good friend Barry Keoghan got nominated as well today and Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Banshees… I also just adore Brendan and I’m so excited for him. I love Colin and he’s been really sweet to me and Paul’s a friend of mine, as well and Bill Nighy! It’s been a really wonderful part about this whole experience, getting to be around all these other actors and artists, like Martin McDonagh — I’m so excited for him. There are a lot of people; I could go on and on. I’m just so proud of everybody, and so privileged and humbled to be included among them all.

Mandy Walker, AM, ASC, ACS – Best Cinematography

Having the opportunity to make a film with such a visionary as Baz Luhrmann is an honor in itself, and to be recognized for my work by the Academy and my peers with this nomination is absolutely amazing. Taking the audience on the epic journey of Elvis’ life was a fantastic feat that wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing creative team, incredible cast, and the support from beginning to end by Warner Bros and our fabulous producers. I am so proud of our movie and all of the hard work that went into making it the spectacle that it is. Thank you!

Empire of Light

Roger Deakins - Cinematography

I’m happy to be nominated because it reflects the exceptional work of everyone on the film. The end result was definitely a group effort.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Ke Huy Quan, Best Actor in a Supporting Role

I cannot even begin to describe how incredible this feeling is to be recognized as an Oscar nominee! Never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this moment. It still doesn’t feel real! Thank you so much to The Academy for this wonderful honor and for believing in our little movie. The outpouring of love and the warm welcome back is something I will cherish forever. To my fellow nominees - I am floored by your work, and I feel very lucky to be standing alongside you today. To my EEAAO family, CONGRATULATIONS! I love you!!!

Michelle Yeoh, Best Actress in a Leading Role

I am overwhelmed and overjoyed with happiness! Every single person who worked on this film poured their heart and soul into it, and we are all so grateful to the Academy for recognizing so many from our EEAAO family. Playing Evelyn Wang has been one of the great privileges of my 40 year career. It is truly the role of a lifetime. Thank you to Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for seeing me and for this opportunity, I will forever cherish this moment.

Paul Rogers – Best Editing

What an honor! Thank you to my entire incredible team, and especially to Zoe Mao and Aashish D’Mello, two geniuses who saved our lives constantly throughout the editing process. And congratulations and thank you of course to my directors, my co-editors, and my friends: Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. ‘Nothing matters!‘

Jamie Lee Curtis, Best Actress in a Supporting Role

It was never even in my wildest dream box. I have always felt very much like an outsider looking in and yet always so grateful for any and all opportunities I have had. Being a part of this beautiful movie, which just received so many acknowledgments for our talented, motley crew of artists, is the highlight of my professional life. As this is a movie about a family of immigrants and their struggles through life, immediately I'm thinking of my parents, children of immigrants from Hungary and Denmark, whose families came here and sacrificed for their children to achieve their dreams. I can only imagine what it would feel like for them and their parents to hear that their daughter/granddaughter was nominated this morning for an Oscar. I am stunned and humbled and excited for our little movie that could and did and based on today's nominations, continues to do and do and do.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rian Johnson (Writer, Director, Producer) - Best Adapted Screenplay

I’m incredibly grateful to my fellow writers in the Academy, and so proud to be included in such a stellar group of nominees.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Guillermo del Toro (Co-Director, Writer, and Producer) and Mark Gustafson (Co-Director) - Best Animated Feature

We are so grateful to the Academy and honored that the medium of animation is accepted for the art form that it truly is. We made this film to reaffirm what it means to be human and to share a fable about life, love and loss. We thank all of our collaborators, our amazing cast and dedicated family of crew & animators who have painstakingly given their all throughout the many years it took to bring our Pinocchio to life.

Le Pupille

Alice Rohrwacher (Writer/Director) - Best Live Action Short Film

It’s an incredible honor for this little film about disobedient school girls to be nominated in the Live Action Short category. From the wonderful Alfonso Cuarón first approaching me with the idea of making a short film about Christmas, to the exquisite writings of the star Elsa Morante that inspired Le Pupille, and the great Goffredo Fofi who pushed me to read this story about scandals, rebellion and a disproportionate cake. I want to thank the brilliant cast and crew who worked through the pandemic to bring our film to life, Alba Rohrwacher and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi who have illuminated this story and the beautiful and rowdy girls who participated. Making this big-little short and partnering with Disney to get it out in the world has been a magical journey. We’re so grateful to have been recognized among so many beautiful films from all over the world.

Alfonso Cuaron (Producer)

It was an honor to collaborate on Le Pupille with Alice Rohrwacher, who I believe is one of the most important filmmakers right now. I am thrilled that her very specific and beautiful cinematic voice has been recognized by the Academy.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Dean Fleischer Camp, Director/co-screenwriter - Best Animated Feature Film

I am deeply flattered and beside myself, and holy sh*t, just a pile on the floor. Thank you to the Academy for championing new voices and recognizing all our hard work over the last decade. This film is all about family and community, and this honor belongs most of all to the one that helped me make this film.

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Anne Alvergue and Debra McClutchy (Co-Directors) - Best Documentary Short Film

We are so honored to be nominated for Best Documentary Short. 50 years later, Martha’s story couldn’t be more relevant today. This is for her and all the women who have been silenced when speaking truth to power.

The Quiet Girl

Colm Bairéad (Writer/Director) and Cleona Ní Chrualaoi (Producer) - Best International Feature Film

We are honoured beyond words that An Cailín Ciúin / The Quiet Girl has been nominated for the 95th Academy Awards. This is a truly historic and meaningful moment for Irish film, the Irish people and the Irish language. Never before has an Irish film been nominated in this category. Never before has Irish-language art been given such a platform. This film has been an extraordinary labour of love and it has been a joy to see audiences the world over take it into their hearts. Our sincere thanks to the members of the Academy for embracing An Cailín Ciúin / The Quiet Girl and giving her a voice. Our huge thanks also to the funders of this film; TG4, Screen Ireland and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, to the Irish Film and Television Academy, Bankside Films and to all of our wonderful distributors around the world.

Tár

Florian Hoffmeister, BSC – Best Cinematography

Wow… I didn’t know! It’s crazy, this is crazy! I actually feel so completely overwhelmed on so many levels, I cannot tell you, just how seriously overwhelmed I am!! Many years ago, when I got drawn into the art of filmmaking, it were the films that enabled me to ask questions that inspired me most. Todd script and his vision as a director tapped right into this love and I consider it a true honour to have worked alongside him and Cate on a journey that asked us to disappear and let the film carry itself. Sometimes it is really difficult to be really simple. And to be recognised for this is as much an honour as it is overwhelming right now. Thanks dear Academy, and thanks to all the people that supported me on this journey.

Top Gun: Maverick

Jerry Bruckheimer, Producer - Best Picture

On behalf of Tom, all the filmmakers, cast, Paramount and everyone who worked on 'Top Gun: Maverick,' we are so honored by this recognition from the Academy. This being my first ever Oscar nomination makes it that much more special. Congratulations to all the nominees. We look forward to celebrating with you.

Triangle of Sadness

Ruben Östlund, director - Best Picture, Best Director

Ahoy! My gratitude goes out to the Academy this evening. Free Botox for everyone!! Maybe now I’ll lose the “Swedish director freaks out title.” It is the perfect dramaturgy! The “triangle of sadness” refers to the space just below one’s forehead, between their eyebrows, that is often considered the first thing to go as we age. In Sweden, we call it, “the trouble wrinkle” and its emergence suggests that the owner has lived a life filled with struggle. This production was not that…As a director, one of the things I value most is the communal experience we all share when watching something together on the big screen. This film, perhaps more so than any of my previous work, is truly made for cinemas. It is loud, unapologetically in your face and meant to elicit strong reactions. I am so lucky to do what I get to do while working with an all-star ensemble cast of actors and the production team who were all crazy enough to go on this wild ride with me.

The Whale

Brendan Fraser, Best Actor in a Leading Role

I’m absolutely overjoyed and deeply grateful to The Academy for this recognition and for recognizing Hong Chau’s beautiful performance and Adrien Morot’s incredible makeup. I wouldn’t have this nomination without Darren Aronofsky, Samuel D. Hunter, A24 and the extraordinary cast and crew who gave me the gift of Charlie. A gift I certainly didn’t see coming, but it’s one that has profoundly changed my life. THANK YOU!

Hong Chau, Best Actress in a Supporting Role

l am overjoyed by this morning’s news. Being a part of this film was an unforgettable experience, and I share this nomination with the creative and talented people alongside whom I worked on this project. And a big congrats to Brendan, my co-star and dear friend, as well as our amazing hair and makeup team on their nominations this morning. Thank you so much to the Academy for this recognition and a special thank you to Darren, A24, and the entire cast and crew of THE WHALE.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air on ABC on Sunday, March 12. This will mark Kimmel's third time hosting the awards show. Presenters have yet to be announced.