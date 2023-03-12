'Twas the night before Oscars with preparations going down, and the biggest stars in Hollywood all came to town. Last night, the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles was a hub of excitement and activity as the A-list took the stage in their street clothes to rehearse their lines and be told where to stand. Blocking is important, of course.

There had been the minor disruption of a severe power outage in the Hollywood neighborhood which threatened to disrupt proceedings, but with those out of the way after a few hours, it was time to get down to business as pairings worked on their presentations - some more familiar with each other than the rest.

Often, the Oscars like to pair up young stars who might be seen as the next big things. Sometimes, the young stars are paired legacy actors and industry heavyweights, other times it's a pair of stars appearing in a current movie. And sometimes, it's just sweet nostalgia. That was the case with Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell as the stars of the 1994 romantic comedy Four Weddings and a Funeral reunited to present an award - which of course, is kept secret until the night itself.

As Always, Hollywood's Best and Brightest are Tapped as Presenters

A more modern and recent pairing involved Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors - co-stars of Creed III, on which Jordan is also serving as director - emerging on stage together and even working in a nicely choreographed fist bump. Both stars, too, are considered in the A-tier of Marvel Cinematic Universe villains, with Jordan's turn as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther one of the series' most iconic, while Majors' Kang the Conqueror will haunt the Avengers for the next few years after his debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

As is tradition, awards will be presented by former winners too. Troy Kotsur, winner of the Best Supporting Actor award last year for CODA, will present the award for Best Supporting Actress this year, while other former nominees presenting will include Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield and Kate Hudson.

The biggest names today will also appear - Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, another popular pairing following their time on Jungle Cruise present, as does meme machine, internet boyfriend and daddy Pedro Pascal who will also be seen on HBO this evening during the Oscars, as the finale of The Last of Us airs.

Lenny Kravitz will perform live for the In Memoriam segment, which looks back on those from the creative industry who lost their lives in the preceding 12 months, while four of the five Best Original song nominees will also perform live. Jimmy Kimmel hosts the awards for a third time, following two stints in 2017 and 2018.

Everything Everywhere All at Once heads into the evening as the favourite and front-runner. With 11 nominations, the movie shows up in more categories than any other nominee this year, while All Quiet on the Western Front - the German-language film from Netflix - and The Banshees of Inisherin followed with 9 nominations each.

The return of audiences to movie theatres following the pandemic was also acknowledged this year, with two films - Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick - both being nominated for Best Picture, having earned over $1 billion each at the worldwide box office, marking the first time two films to pass that milestone had earned nominations.

How to Watch the Oscars

The 95th Academy Awards start at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST and airs live on ABC. You can also watch the show on the ABC app or website. What's interesting is that there are other ways to stream the show. Here's everything you need to know about where and how you can watch the Oscars Ceremony. Check out the remaing pictures from the Oscars Rehersals below:

