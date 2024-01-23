The Big Picture Charles Melton's absence in the Best Supporting Actor category is surprising despite his strong performances in other awards shows.

Once Upon a Studio being left out of the Best Animated Short category is unexpected, considering its popularity and Disney's 100th anniversary celebration.

Killers of the Flower Moon not receiving a nomination for Adapted Screenplay is surprising, given its high number of overall nominations and the critical acclaim of its screenplay.

This morning, the nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced, and while it was expected that Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and Killers of the Flower Moon would each walk away with 10+ nominations each, there were still plenty of surprises. This year's nominations run the gamut from pleasant additions, shocking snubs, and major omissions (sorry to Saltburn, All of Us Strangers, and The Iron Claw, which didn't get any nominations). With Oscar season in full swing, let's look at the biggest snubs and surprises at the 96th Academy Awards.

No Charles Melton in Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actor was a packed contest this year, as Robert Downey Jr., Ryan Gosling, Robert De Niro, and Mark Ruffalo seemed like obvious nominees for much of this award season. But the question of who would take that fifth spot remained a mystery. Would Poor Things take up two spots with a Willem Dafoe nomination, or could Dominic Sessa potentially sneak in for The Holdovers? Instead, Sterling K. Brown enters the race for his performance in American Fiction. But one performance that had been building steam was Charles Melton in May December. Melton has been popping up in this category at other awards, including getting nominated at the Golden Globes, the Independent Spirit Awards, and winning at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards. In fact, May December was entirely shut out of the acting categories, receiving its sole nomination for Samy Burch's screenplay. Brown was certainly also an excellent choice in this category, and we'll likely see more award buzz for Melton in future projects.

'Once Upon a Studio' Absent From Best Animated Short

To celebrate Walt Disney Animation Studios turning 100 this year, Disney put out Once Upon a Studio, a delightful celebration of Disney's animation projects over the last century. The short sees all sorts of characters interacting that we've never seen before (Genie meets Olaf, while Moana tries to save Flounder, who is out of water), and culminates in a surprisingly touching and earnest conclusion. Once Upon a Studio was easily the biggest name in the running for Best Animated Short, and it's wonderful that smaller animation teams are getting a chance to shine in this category. But considering this is one of Disney's best animated shorts in years, this snub is a bit unexpected.

'Killers of the Flower Moon' Left Out of Adapted Screenplay

The Adapted Screenplay category was also a tight contest this year, even before the Academy decided Barbie didn't belong in the Original Screenplay category. The choices that did make the cut are solid options, from the massive undertaking of Oppenheimer to the unconventional adaptation of The Zone of Interest. And while Poor Things, American Fiction, and Barbie all received nominations, notably absent was Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon screenplay. The screenplay for Killers of the Flower Moon did receive some criticism for focusing more on Leonardo DiCaprio's Ernest Burkhart than the book, but this shift absolutely felt necessary to explore this harrowing story in this way. Regardless, considering Killers of the Flower Moon was one of the most nominated films of the year, it's an odd choice for it to be absent in this category.

Jon Batiste and Michael J. Fox Are Left Out of Best Documentary

In another case of too many great options and not enough spots, both Jon Batiste's American Symphony and Davis Guggenheim's Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie couldn't make the cut in Best Documentary. Batiste did, however, receive a Best Original Song nom for "It Never Went Away," but even after being one of the most beloved documentaries of 2023, Still couldn't eke out a position here against films like Bobi Wine: The People's President, The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters, To Kill a Tiger, and 20 Days in Mariupol.

America Ferrera Joins Best Supporting Actress for 'Barbie'

Probably the biggest surprise in the acting categories this year came from the inclusion of America Ferrera earning a Best Supporting Actress nomination for Barbie. Ferrera has been mostly absent from award discussions, earning a nomination at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards. While the other four nominees were pretty much expected, Ferrera beat out Julianne Moore for May December, Penélope Cruz for Ferrari, and another performance that had been gaining steam, Rosamund Pike in Saltburn. Considering how many major categories Barbie was snubbed in (more on those later), Ferrera's addition here is a welcome surprise.

The Academy Can't Quit Diane Warren

Another year, another opportunity for Diane Warren to not win an Oscar. This year marks the 14th year Warren has been nominated in this category, this time for a song in the movie Flamin' Hot, and she's lost all 13 previous nominations. In fact, this is the seventh year in a row that Warren has received a Best Original Song nomination. Once again, Warren likely doesn't stand a chance, especially against the dual nominations for Barbie, and despite giving Warren an Honorary Oscar in 2022, they still can't stop nominating her for generic, uplifting songs that mean almost nothing to the film itself.

France Is Out of International Feature as 'The Taste of Things' Doesnt' Get Nominated

Earlier this year, France had a difficult choice to make in what film their country submitted: do they go with Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall, or should they submit Trần Anh Hùng's equally critically-acclaimed The Taste of Things? France decided to go with the latter, and while Anatomy of a Fall received five nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress for Sandra Hüller, The Taste of Things was noticeably absent in the International Feature category. Again, this was a tight year in this category, with The Zone of Interest, The Teachers' Lounge, Society of the Snow, Perfect Days, and Io Capitano all deserving of their nominations, but given the difficult choice France had to make this year, it's a bit of a surprise that they came up empty-handed in this category.

Godzilla Is Now an Oscar Nominee

After seventy years as one of the most iconic movie creatures ever, Godzilla is finally an Oscar nominee, as Godzilla Minus One received a nomination for Best Visual Effects. The nomination received cheers from the crowd, and rightfully so, as Godzilla Minus One is arguably one of the best Godzilla films in his seven decades. The surprise hit has some major competition, with The Creator, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, and Napoleon also nominated in this category, but fingers crossed that this year, the Academy will be handing Godzilla a giant trophy after all these years.

Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Performance Missing in Best Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio is no stranger to getting left out of the acting categories, even for some of his greatest roles. Previously, DiCaprio was left out of the nominations for The Departed, Gangs of New York, Django Unchained, and even Titanic. Once again, DiCaprio was absent in Best Actor in another extremely tight race of great options. Cillian Murphy, Paul Giamatti, and Bradley Cooper always seemed like locks, while Jeffrey Wright and Colman Domingo had been potential possibilities for a while as well, so DiCaprio missing out here isn't a major surprise. At the very least, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone each did receive acting nominations—both deserving in their own right.

Sorry 'Barbie,' No Best Actress for You

If Ferrera's nomination was the biggest acting surprise, the clear winner for biggest snub goes to Margot Robbie not getting nominated in the eponymous role in Barbie. The entire film centers around this character, obviously, and Robbie has been campaigning for this movie for months. If Ken was going to get a nomination, certainly Barbie would too, right? Wrong. Robbie has been nominated for acting in previous years for I, Tonya and Bombshell, but given that this is easily her biggest film yet, and a performance that Barbie hinges on, this lack of a nomination was a real shocker.

Greta Gerwig and Alexander Payne Aren't Nominated for Best Director

Again, Best Director was another packed category where some major filmmakers were going to get left out. Yorgos Lanthimos, Martin Scorsese, and Christopher Nolan were always obvious picks, and it's great to see international features getting nominations here, with Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest and Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall popping up. But given the disappointing lack of a directing nomination for Greta Gerwig for Little Women, it's a shame the Academy didn't try to right this wrong with a nomination for Barbie. And while the Academy has always struggled to nominate comedies in this category, they've also proven they love Alexander Payne, who has been nominated here for Sideways, The Descendants, and Nebraska—but not for his latest, The Holdovers. This year, the Oscars decided to spread the love to first-time nominees like Glazer and Triet, but it doesn't make the lack of Gerwig and Payne nominations here any easier.

Some Major Releases Barely Get Recognized

As we've said several times in this list, with so many sure thing nominations and only a few spots available outside of those, some big titles were bound to get left behind. One of the biggest disappointments came from Past Lives, which did manage a nomination for Best Picture and Original Screenplay, but certainly deserved more than just those nominations—especially considering this means Past Lives received as many nominations as The Creator, Nyad, and Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One. After being considered a major player at this year's Oscars, The Color Purple only received one nomination, for Danielle Brooks' excellent performance. The Boy and the Heron and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse seemed like the rare animated films that could break out into other categories beyond Animated Feature, but each film received their sole nominations in that category.

Regardless of what was snubbed and what surprised at this year's Oscar nominations, the Academy Awards are always good for some shocks when it comes to the best of the year. You have to take the good with the bad at any award show, and this year's Academy Awards already have plenty of both with these nominations.