The biggest night in the movie calendar is officially over, with the 97th Academy Awards bringing plenty of glitz, glam, and a few shocks in another stellar night of entertainment. From surprise wins in the Best Animated Feature and Best International Feature categories, much to the beaming glee of millions of viewers, to the expected triumph of almost all the acting nominees, the 2025 Oscars proved to be an apt celebration of a year of fantastic filmmaking.

Alongside Anora's Best Picture prize and a win for Sean Baker in the Best Director category, the other four biggest awards of the night went to the supporting and leading performances, with Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldaña, Kieran Culkin, and Mikey Madison all leaving the Dolby Theater with their hands clutching a Golden Statue. But just how deserving were they? Taking into account the depth of their performances, the demands of their roles, and simply how well-received their turns were, here's a ranking of all four Oscar-winning performances.

4 Zoe Saldaña as Rita Mora Castro

Best Supporting Actress - 'Emilia Pérez' (2024)

Marred by controversy, Emilia Pérez's journey to Oscars night spiraled from the heady heights of 13 nominations to the certain likelihood of not winning almost all of them. In fact, aside from Best Original Song, Emilia Pérez's best chance of picking up a golden statue came in the shape of Saldaña and her "supporting" performance as lawyer Rita. The movie follows Rita as she is hired to help Karla Sofía Gascón's titular Emilia Pérez complete gender reassignment surgery and escape her life as the leader of a high-profile drug cartel.

With almost every aspect of Emilia Pérez proving ultimately divisive, it is refreshing to see such universal support for Saldaña's performance. With the enigmatic demands of this genre-jumping tale often falling at the feet of Saldaña, it's impressive she manages to handle each with the poise of a veteran. Alas, Saldaña's triumph is yet another in a long line of "category fraud" wins, with nothing about this lengthy turn as Rita suggesting she is the supporting actress as opposed to the movie's lead.

3 Kieran Culkin as Benjamin "Benji" Kaplan

Best Supporting Actor - 'A Real Pain' (2024)