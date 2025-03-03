This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Ariana Grande opened the 97th Academy Awards with a gorgeous rendition of Somewhere Over the Rainbow, setting a magical and emotional tone for Hollywood's biggest night. Dressed in an elegant, shimmering red gown, Grande's soaring vocals filled the Dolby Theatre, before introducing her cast mate in Wicked, Cynthia Erivo, as the pair of them brought the house down with a stunning rendition of Defying Gravity, and receiving an enormous standing ovation in what may well be one of the biggest and best openings to an Academy Awards ceremony in history. It'll be tough to top this one. The transition from Somewhere Over the Rainbow to Defying Gravity Erivo and Grande are both nominated in the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories this evening, with Wicked the highest grossing Best Picture nominee. Is 'Wicked' Worth Seeing? Collider's Jeff Ewing gave the film an outstanding review, calling it "a magical musical outing," and praised the performances of the leading actresses. "The film works on an emotional level, and yet there are also well-delivered lessons about growing fascism that are tragically poignant in our American era. The set pieces are big and bold, and the dance numbers are creative and colorful. Grande is continually hilarious as the charmingly vapid Galinda, while Erivo is breathtakingly powerful as the so-called Wicked Witch. Both Grande and Erivo sound glorious through beautiful interpretations of modern musical classics like "Defying Gravity." It all coheres into one of the best silver screen adaptations of a musical in ages, and easily one of the year's best pictures." Wicked will begin streaming on March 21. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Wicked on Peacock next month.