The 97th Academy Awards announced its nominations, leaving everyone with mixed reactions. On the one hand, the thirteen nominations for the controversial and problematic musical Emilia Pérez were confusing at best and outright insulting at worst. On the other hand, recognition for truly bonkers and daring work like The Substance in major categories like Best Picture and Best Actress was a pleasant surprise and a much-needed win for the horror genre and auteurism in general.

Similarly, the five nominees for Best Director run the gamut. On the one hand, you have widely regarded directors who are receiving their first nominations after years of consistent and often ignored work. On the other, you have audacious filmmakers acknowledged for delivering some of the most visionary and rewarding movies of 2024. Few could argue any of these nominees are underserving of the recognition, but one can argue that a couple of them are undeniably more deserving of the win. This list will rank every Best Director nominee at the 2025 Oscars based on their work behind the camera, how their vision guided the movie, and how they would measure against other winners in the prestigious category.

5 Jacques Audiard

'Emilia Pérez' (2024)

Image via Netflix

Jacques Audiard has directed many brilliant movies throughout his career, including 2009's A Prophet, 2012's Rust and Bone, and 2018's The Sisters Brothers. However, he received his first Oscar nomination for Best Director for the wild and tragically misguided Emilia Pérez. This maximalist musical stars Karla Sofía Gascón as the titular character, a former drug lord who recruited a struggling lawyer (Zoe Saldaña) to transition into a woman. Years later, Emilia returns to ask for help in getting her children back.

At best, Emilia Pérez is an intriguing but woefully tone-deaf movie from an artist willing to push himself, defy expectations, and subvert conventions. At worst, it is an insulting and mind-numbingly ignorant attempt at trivializing a country's severe and ongoing plight in the name of cheap art. The truth lies somewhere in the middle, although based on Audiard's controversial and frankly ignorant comments, it's probably the worst-case scenario. Beyond Gascón's scandalous tweets, Audiard's comments also come from a place of barely concealed contempt. Thus, Emilia Pérez comes across less as a form of artistic expression and more as an exercise in ego.

4 James Mangold

'A Complete Unknown' (2024)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

James Mangold has been steadily working for over three decades. His career has oscillated between Westerns like 3:10 to Yuma, blockbusters like Logan, and Oscar-nominated biopics like Ford v Ferrari. However, he is just now receiving his first Oscar nomination for the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. Timothée Chalamet stars as Dylan, with the film chronicling the early years of his folk career leading to the Electric Dylan controversy of 1965.

A Complete Unknown is a solid musical biopic, sharing many thematic and structural similarities with Mangold's previous foray into the genre, 2005's Walk the Line. Like that movie, A Complete Unknown is nicely paced (if Mangold knows how to do one thing, it's keeping a brisk and effortless flow in his narratives) and entertainingly showy, largely thanks to Chalamet's confident leading role. Like Walk the Line, however, A Complete Unknown never goes underneath Dylan's skin to reveal the man beyond the myth; instead, it further lionizes the myth, happy to settle on the surface. Mangold's best aspects as a director—intimate shots that galvanize audiences, austere shots that bring the characters forward, and a nuanced approach—are all present in the film. However, it's also not a particularly interesting change of pace from what we've seen before from Mangold, which he has also arguably done better elsewhere.