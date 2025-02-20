Almost every filmmaker will say that editing is just as important as writing and directing, and that's certainly true. Once all the pieces have been created, editing is where the puzzle really comes together. While the Best Editing Oscar can often go to films that feature the most editing, titles that are still deserving of the award, like Oppenheimer, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Sound of Metal, have rightfully prevailed in the category.

This year's nominations show that restraint is also incredibly important when making a film. These five nominations show just how important putting all of those pieces together in the right place is to a finished film. From the expansive nature of The Brutalist to the solemn selection of a new pope in Conclave, this year's nominees are examples of editing at its best. Here are the 2025 Best Editing Oscar nominees, ranked from worst to best.

5 'Emilia Pérez' (2024)

Editor: Juliette Welfling

Image via Netflix

The problems with Emilia Pérez go all the way to the script level, and considering how many paths Jacques Audiard’s film goes down and how many genres it attempts to explore, at the very least, it’s a film that manages to pull all that together into a story that makes sense. It’s truly impressive that editor Juliette Welfling can tie this movie together as much as she can. Part of that is likely thanks to her decades of working with Audiard, having edited his first film, 1994’s See How They Fall, and has worked with him consistently ever since. To be fair, Welfling probably deserved nominations for their other collaborations, particularly 2009’s A Prophet and 2012’s Rust and Bone.

Welfling has also previously been nominated in this category for Julian Schnabel’s The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, another film that seems like a collection of bold ideas brought together in the editing room. She’s edited everything from surreal Michel Gondry comedies to The Hunger Games, so she absolutely deserves a nomination here. Emilia Pérez is just a scattered film, and it’s sort of a testament to Welfling’s talents that it comes together as much as it does. Especially given recent controversies, it seems unlikely Emilia Pérez has a shot here anymore. However, if 2018’s win for Bohemian Rhapsody has taught us anything, it’s that making sense of a mess can potentially earn you an Oscar in this category.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Emilia Perez 6 10 7/10 Release Date November 13, 2024 Cast Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldana Selena Gomez , Adriana Paz, Edgar Ramirez Mark Ivanir , Eduardo Aladro, Emiliano Edmundo Hasan Jalil, James Gerard, Eric Geynes, Agathe Bokja, Chun-Ting Lin, Stéphane Ly-Cuong, Line Phé, Pascal Toussirot, Karla Lazo Runtime 130 Minutes Director Jacques Audiard Writers Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius

4 'Wicked' (2024)

Editor: Myron Kerstein

Image via Universal Pictures

The other previous nominee in this year’s category comes in Myron Kerstein, who was nominated in 2021 alongside Andrew Weisblum for tick, tick… BOOM! Kerstein, who also edited Jon M. Chu’s last film, In the Heights, is nominated for another musical this year for his work on Wicked. Naturally, Kerstein is also editing the second part of this musical, Wicked: For Good, and piecing both of these films together and deciding what goes into each installment could not be an easy task—especially considering how many say the first half of Wicked is front-loaded with some of the story’s best elements.

But Kerstein’s true genius on Wicked comes in how some of the most iconic moments from the musical are pieced together for the screen. For example, the Ozdust Ballroom scene is perfectly cut together, getting closer to Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) than would ever be possible on the stage but honing in on the powerful emotion of this huge turning moment. Or the final “Defying Gravity” sequence, which turns the show-stopping number into an overwhelming conclusion to this half of the story—all while still making this feel like a complete narrative. Kerstein is probably least likely to win in this category, but his contributions are key in making Wicked the incredible adaptation that it is.