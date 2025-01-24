The Oscars is now in full motion. Following the announcement of the 97th Oscar nominations, as awards shows go, the nominee list for Best Picture is full of surprises (and some jaw-dropping snubs). Timothée Chalamet is having quite the moment. Not only is he up for Best Actor - but the two films he starred in last year, Dune: Part Two and A Complete Unknown, are running for Best Picture. Body horror, and just the horror genre in general, finally gets the flowers it deserves with The Substance joining the race. Despite the audience’s polarizing reception of the movie, Netflix’s Emilia Pérez is also competing in the Best Picture category - just one of the 13 nominations the film has received this year.

With this year’s Oscars premiering on March 2, there’s still ample time to catch up on the nominees and make your predictions. Without further ado, here is where you can watch every picture nominee.

‘Anora’

Related 'Anora' Review: Sean Baker’s Spectacular, Palme d’Or-Winner Thriller The top winner at the festival is an absolutely magnificent and devastating look at modern class exploitation.

Total Nominations: 6 (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing)

Where to Watch: VOD

A frivolous romance involving a sex worker, a Las Vegas wedding, and the Russian mob, Anora is just as upbeat as it is dramatic. Exotic dancer Anora (Mikey Madison) lives and works in a unique New York City neighborhood - one filled with a large population of Russian residents. Thanks to her ability to speak and understand conversational Russian, her boss pairs her up with the foreigner Vanya (Mark Eydelshteyn) - the childish adult son of a powerful Russian oligarch. After a few drinks here and a lap dance there, turns out Vanya doesn’t have much time left in America. The only way for him to legally stay is by marrying an American, and there’s no better person to elope with than the fun Anora - to which she gleefully agrees (for a sum of money.) Word gets to Vanya’s parents back in Russia that their son has “married a prostitute.” What follows is a whirlwind chase that “makes Pretty Woman look like a Disney movie.”

9 10 Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Anora Release Date October 18, 2024 Runtime 139 Minutes Director Sean Baker Writers Sean Baker Cast Mikey Madison Anora

Mark Eydelshteyn Ivan

Karren Karagulian Toros

See All Cast & Crew

Rent on Prime Video

‘The Brutalist’

Total Nominations: 10 (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing)

Where to Watch: In Theaters

Re-envisioning the birth of a modern world rising from the ashes of World War II, The Brutalist portrays the risks and rewards of chasing the American dream. Leading architect László Toth (Adrien Brody), battered and beaten, escapes Europe to start afresh across the ocean. Although the turmoil of war has subsided, its aftershakes are still felt in László’s life, work, and his marriage to his wife Erzsébet (Felicity Jones). His extraordinary potential in architecture is acknowledged by the mysterious, wealthy industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren. Commissioned to work on a grand modernist monument, László immediately jumps onto the opportunity, without realizing that his pursuit of legacy comes with consequences.

8 10 Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Brutalist Release Date December 20, 2024 Runtime 215 Minutes Director Brady Corbet Writers Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold Cast Adrien Brody László Tóth

Guy Pearce Harrison Lee Van Buren

Felicity Jones Erzsébet Tóth

See All Cast & Crew

Fandango

‘A Complete Unknown’