The Oscars are almost upon us and speculation is mounting as to who will take home gold. The writing categories seem especially wide open, with a diverse slate of scripts competing. They range from historical dramas to character studies, body horror to religious thrillers. A couple recreate history in exacting detail; one or two abandon reality with glee. Some of them are meticulously crafted, others were semi-improvised.

Despite their major differences, almost all of these scripts are great, serving as wonderful blueprints for the films they became. With this in mind, this list tries to rank all this year's Oscar-nominated screenplays. It's a tricky task, as it's tough to compare such wildly divergent stories. Still, the best of them manage to be engaging and immersive, delivering memorable lines, character-driven conversations, and plots that reel the movie in from the very first scene.

10 'Emilia Pérez' (2024)

Directed by Jacques Audiard

Image via Netflix

"I had to become who I was meant to be." Emilia Pérez has had the bumpiest ride of any nominee this year, going from rave reviews to public disdain in a matter of weeks. While it leads the Oscar pack with a whopping 13 nominations, it also holds the lowest scores on the review sites, with a meager 5.5 out of 10 on IMDb. It's an unusual blend of crime drama and musical that tells the story of a Mexican cartel boss named Manitas (Karla Sofía Gascón), who undergoes gender transition and seeks a new life free from the violence of his past.

The screenplay's mix of languages and genres is ambitious, but the execution falls somewhat flat. The themes are muddled, and some viewers took issue with the film's depiction of Mexico, drug trafficking, and transgender issues. All in all, this script feels like Oscar bait, mashing together several hot-button issues and trendy ideas, but not developing any of them adequately.