The Oscar category for Best Original Song can be a magical lineup, with previous wins going to musical masterpieces like "Over the Rainbow," "When You Wish Upon a Star," "Moon River," "Theme from Shaft," and recent winners including artists as varied as Billie Eilish (twice!), Lady Gaga, Adele, Eminem, and Bob Dylan. This category can be full of some of the best songs of the year, and a great song can enhance a movie in ways that make a film.

Well, this isn't one of those years.

I'm not going to sugarcoat it for you, but this year's Best Original Song category has one of the weakest lineups in any category, to the point where it's arguably one of the worst in the category's history. There's just, unfortunately, not a lot that stands out here, and it's even more disappointing when you see the shortlist of potential nominees, like Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' "Compress/Repress" from Challengers, "Sick in the Head" from Kneecap, songs from Moana 2, Piece by Piece, Mufasa: The Lion King, songs from country singers like Lainey Wilson and Maren Morris, and even an original song from Kristen Wiig. This year had some great options, and, to be honest, these nominees...aren't them.

That being said, these five nominees for Best Original Song do manage to capture the spirit of their respective films quite well and feature an impressive lineup of artists that includes Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, Brandi Carlisle, and previous winners Elton John and H.E.R. This category this year is an unusual one, as it's unclear where voters will lean: do they give John his third Oscar, or could they finally award Diane Warren after sixteenth nominations? Put on your headphones, and let's dive into this year's Best Original Song category, ranked from best to worst.

5 "El Mal" from 'Emilia Pérez' (2024)

Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

Image via Netflix

Of all this year’s nominees in the Original Song category, “El Mal” is without a doubt the one that feels the most central to the film itself, and the performance of this song within the film is one of the more iconic moments of note. While Emilia Pérez’s music has certainly been a point of criticism, “El Mal” is one of the better examples in the film. Hell, it actually sounds like a song, which puts it above many of the film’s other tracks. But it’s also a strong microcosm of what Emilia Pérez does and doesn’t do well.

Lyrically, “El Mal” is all over the place, much like the film, trying to do too much with every verse. “El Mal” is also one of the only songs from Emilia Pérez that might be worth listening to outside the film if it weren't for the weird interjections by Karla Sofía Gascón that break up the energy of the song that Clément Ducol and Camille are building. But like with Emilia Pérez itself, the saving grace of “El Mal” is the performance of Zoe Saldaña, who is just having a blast rapping out these lyrics. Who cares if it’s just a bunch of nonsense outside the context of the film when she’s having that much fun with them? The way her inflection changes and the little twists she puts on certain words make this a great spotlight for Saldaña within a film that is largely a mess.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Emilia Perez 6 10 7/10 Release Date November 13, 2024 Cast Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldana Selena Gomez , Adriana Paz, Edgar Ramirez Mark Ivanir , Eduardo Aladro, Emiliano Edmundo Hasan Jalil, James Gerard, Eric Geynes, Agathe Bokja, Chun-Ting Lin, Stéphane Ly-Cuong, Line Phé, Pascal Toussirot, Karla Lazo Runtime 130 Minutes Director Jacques Audiard Writers Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius

4 "Mi Camino" from "Emilia Pérez' (2024)

Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol

Image via Netflix

To be honest, if we had to give Emilia Pérez two nominations in this category, both “El Mal” and “Mi Camino” aren’t terrible choices. At least they’re staying away from some of the really questionable tracks from that Jacques Audiard film. Purely based on the songs they sing alone, of the three main actresses, Selena Gomez probably gets away from Emilia Pérez most unscathed, and “Mi Camino” might be her best song.

“Mi Camino” sort of reminds how Emilia Pérez could’ve been much stronger with restraint and a clearer vision. The lyrics are quite strong, some of the best in this category, as Gomez’s Jessi Del Monte sings about wanting to become who she’s always wanted to be and hoping to love life after the supposed death of her husband. But at just under four minutes, “Mi Camino” gets pretty monotonous fairly quickly, barely evolving as it goes, becoming little more than a generic pop song. Again, it’s a decent song for Emilia Pérez, but that’s a pretty low bar.

3 "The Journey" from 'The Six Triple Eight' (2024)

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren