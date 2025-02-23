This year's nominations for Best Cinematography at the 2025 Academy Awards make for an especially tight race. While three of the most nominated films of the year made the cut—Emilia Pérez, Dune: Part Two, and The Brutalist—the category also threw a few surprises into the mix, giving Maria its only nomination and celebrating horror with Nosferatu. That being said, it's still a bit surprising that films like Anora, Conclave, and The Substance were snubbed, especially since they overperformed elsewhere.

But that just speaks to how tight this race is this year, that some of the biggest Oscar films didn't even earn a spot among the final five. Pretty much any of these nominees would deserve a win here, and that's rare in any category. With that in mind, this list will rank this year's Best Cinematography nominees from worst to best, considering their strengths and role in elevating their respective film's overall quality.

5 ’Emilia Pérez’ (2024)

Cinematographer: Paul Guilhaume

Emilia Pérez certainly has its fair share of problems, but one of its more successful aspects is its cinematography—especially in the film’s musical segments. Take, for example, Zoe Saldaña’s opening number, “El Alegato,” set outside at crime scenes or inside a courtroom, or Selena Gomez singing and dancing in a neon-lit club. There’s also some really nice use of usually harsh lights and spotlights in Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón’s big musical number, “El Mal.” Despite its thirteen nominations, at this point, it seems like it wouldn’t be surprising if Emilia Pérez mostly will be remembered for Saldaña’s performance and the often striking imagery, thanks in large part to cinematographer Paul Guilhaume.

Guilhaume is, compared to the other nominees, fairly new to cinematography, having only worked on eight other films prior to Emilia Pérez. Guilaume’s biggest film before his Oscar nomination was also his first collaboration with director Jacques Audiard for 2021’s Paris, 13th District, which was gorgeously shot in stunning black-and-white. While it doesn’t seem at this point that Emilia Pérez will win in cinematography, Guilhaume is definitely a talented cinematographer on his way up.

4 'Maria (2024)

Cinematographer: Ed Lachman

So much of Pablo Larraín’s restrained Maria comes in watching Angelina Jolie's Maria Callas exploring spaces like her beautifully lit Parisian apartment or the cold, intimidating stage that she’s afraid to return to. Even more than Larraín’s other major biopics, Spencer and Jackie, this is a quiet, reflective film that lives or dies by its imagery. Thankfully, cinematographer Edward Lachman gives this film shot after shot of overwhelmingly marvelous locales for Maria Callas, a woman who appreciated true beauty, and this film truly gives this to her.

Lachman is no stranger to sumptuously breathtaking films, having been nominated in this category three times prior, twice for his work with Todd Haynes in Far from Heaven and Carol, and last year for another collaboration with Larraín, El Conde. Additionally, Lachman has shot films like Sofia Coppola’s The Virgin Suicides, The Limey, and Erin Brockovich with Steven Soderbergh, and plenty of other films by Haynes. Lachman knows how to set a mood with these films, which he absolutely does with Maria. While Lachman, without a doubt, deserves to win an award for his cinematography, it would be a major shock if this ended up being his year.