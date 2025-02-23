With the industry recovering from last year's dual strikes, we were destined for an unusual crop of films celebrated at the Academy Awards, at least unusual in relation to past years. Not only are esoteric, genre-crossing films like Emilia Pérez and Anora Best Picture nominees, but they are also serious contenders to walk away on March 2nd with the top prize. You know it's a bizarre Oscar season when a farcical, body horror satire in The Substance is receiving top-level consideration in the acting and directing categories. Perhaps this off-kilter Best Picture lineup, which also includes under-the-radar, word-of-mouth critical darlings like Nickel Boys and I'm Still Here, is a sign of the changing of the guards. At the very least, the Best Director lineup, which features five first-time nominees, the first time this has occurred in 27 years, shows that we don't have to keep relying on the old masters to protect the sanctity of cinema.

Voter Expansion and Diversification Has Led to New Voices Represented at the Oscars

Image via NEON

For nearly 100 years, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been built upon tradition. Considering that the awards body is the most prestigious and well-renowned celebrator of the cinematic art form in the world, relying on legacy is an advantageous strategy. After so many years of familiar styles of movies and performances recognized by the Oscars, derisively known as "Oscar-bait," that contrasted with audience taste, the voting body was due for a shakeup, especially with rampant accusations of racial bias in their voting patterns. As voters have expanded and diversified over the last decade, the honorees have not always been smash hits or undeniable crowd-pleasers, but rather, artfully minded, intimate dramas released by smaller studios like A24 and Neon.

This year's Best Director lineup, which includes Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez, Sean Baker for Anora, Brady Corbet for The Brutalist, Coralie Fargeat for The Substance, and James Mangold for A Complete Unknown, reflects the Academy's new tastes. Not only are these five all first-time nominees, but their respective films (minus Mangold's familiar music biopic), appeal to more arthouse sensibilities. The strange, off-kilter tones and subjects of four of the five movies share the kindred spirits of past Best Picture winners, like Moonlight, Nomadland, and Everything Everywhere All At Once, whose odds of winning the award in any other era were infeasible.

1998 Also Saw 5 First Time Nominees For Best Director