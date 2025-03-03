Halle Berry had her "revenge" on Adrien Brody on tonight's Oscars red carpet. The Never Let Go star turned the tables on Brody, over two decades after their shocking Oscars moment. In the moment caught by cameras, Berry cut into an interview with Brody, apologized to his partner Georgina Chapman, and gave The Brutalist star an impromptu kiss. "I had to pay him back," she explained, referencing the infamous kiss that the then-unknown Brody gave to a surprised Berry upon his upset Best Actor win for The Pianist in 2003.

With the win, he became the youngest Best Actor winner in history, a record he still holds. The moment was controversial at the time, but has become more so over time as the MeToo moment shone a spotlight on sexual misconduct. Variety spoke to Berry about the incident after her "revenge," and she commented on the events of that night:

"That was one hell of a night for him, and for me as well. To be a part of his moment...tonight I had to pay him back. I’ve seen him out at parties, but this is the first time since that night that I’ve seen him on the red carpet somewhere. He’s nominated this year. He deserved that."

Who Were the Other Winners at the 2003 Oscars?