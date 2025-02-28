Hollywood’s hottest night of the year returns with the 2025 Oscars. After months of television interviews, press runs, and meticulous campaigning, the time has come for this year’s nominees to win their much-deserved statue (or get painfully snubbed). This Oscars season boasts contrasting variety. Although it’s unclear which film is a sure award-sweeper, Wicked, Conclave, Emilia Pérez, Anora, and The Brutalist are predicted to be strong competitors in several categories. However, gems such as The Substance and A Real Pain may also make surprise wins.

While the nominees have been garnering buzz amongst audiences, the lead-up to the 2025 Oscars isn’t without scandal. The Brutalist has sparked online debate about its use of AI; some call it a betrayal of creative integrity, while others acknowledge it as another filmmaking tool. Karla Sofía Gascón of Emilia Pérez has also garnered controversy for her past tweets, making untasteful commentaries on minorities.

Whether you’re an avid cinephile or a casual awards season observer, the Oscars is a night worth tuning in to. Without further ado, here’s how you can watch and stream the 2025 Oscars.

When and Where To Watch the 2025 Oscars?

Custom Image by Federico Napoli

The 2025 Oscars airs live on ABC on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 7:00pm EDT / 4:00pm PDT / 11:00pm GMT / 7:00am CST. This year’s event will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Will the 2025 Oscars Be Available to Stream?

Image by Nimesh Niyomal



Absolutely! For the first time ever, the Oscars will also be streaming live on Hulu, at the same time as it airs on ABC.

Watch on Hulu

Viewers who do not have ABC or Hulu can tune in to the 2025 Oscars live via the streaming platforms below.

Which Films Are Nominated at the 2025 Oscars?

Custom Image by Jefferson Chacon

Check out the full 2025 Oscar nomination list below.

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofia Gascon (Emilia Pérez)

Mikey Madison (Anora)

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here)

Best Actor

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Timothee Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)

Ariana Grande, (Wicked)

Felicity Jones, (The Brutalist)

Isabella Rossellini, (Conclave)

Zoe Saldaña, (Emilia Pérez)

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov (Anora)

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Best Director

Sean Baker (Anora)

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Best Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Original Song

Emilia Pérez

The Six Triple Eight

Sing Sing

Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best International Feature

I'm Still Here

The Girl With the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

The Wild Robot

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Who Is Hosting the 2025 Oscars?

Image via NBC

Emmy® Award-winning television host, former Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons writer, and all-around comedian Conan O’Brien will host the 2025 Oscars. Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang share their excitement about having the face of Conan take charge of this year’s event.

“We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year. He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best--honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.”

Following his long-enduring stint as a writer, O’Brien took his skills to the screen with his late-night talk show Late Night with Conan O’Brien. When his brief gig at The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien ended abruptly, O’Brien took late-night television into his own hands with Conan. After two decades, Brien decided to retire from his television hosting duties in June 2021. These days, O’Brien is busy hosting his podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend together with his assistant Sona Movsesian and Matt Gourley. He can be seen in his latest 2024 travel show Conan O’Brien Must Go — inspired by his podcast — on HBO.

Who Is Presenting at the 2025 Oscars?

Image via Shutterstock

Previous Oscar winners Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Emma Stone return to the stage as presenters of the night. The last time they all appeared, Downey Jr. and Murphy clinched awards for their performances in Oppenheimer, Randolph for The Holdovers, and Stone for Poor Things.

Also presenting at the 2025 Oscars are Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb, Bowen Yang, Joe Alwyn, Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Connie Nielsen, Ben Stiller, Oprah Winfrey, Dave Bautista, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña and Rachel Zegler.

Who Is Performing at the 2025 Oscars?

Image by Jefferson Chacon

The 2025 Oscars features performances by Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, LISA of BLACKPINK, Doja Cat, RAYE, and Queen Latifah. The soprano-belting, operatic-singing Grande and Erivo are slated to perform a Wicked medley to get the Oscars ceremony running. While not much is known about LISA’s performance yet, there’s a high chance that the K-pop triple threat will perform her latest single “Born Again”, which features Doja Cat and RAYE on the track. Last but not least, Latifah is set to honor the late Quincy Jones with a special tribute performance.

Where to Watch the 2025 Oscars Red Carpet Show?

Image by Zanda Rice

The 2025 Oscars Red Carpet Show airs at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on ABC. Hosted by Julianna Hough and Jesse Palmer, the 30-minute special gives audiences exclusive close-ups with this year’s Oscar nominees, performers, and presenters.

Another famous face to look out for is the beloved Chicken Shop Date host, Amelia Dimoldenberg. Continuing her previous role as Social Media Ambassador and Red Carpet Correspondent, Dimoldenberg brings her British charm and adorkable quips to the star-studded affair, featuring interviews with nominees and talent live from the red carpet.

Who Is Producing the 2025 Oscars?