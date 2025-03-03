It's official, Sean Baker's Anora has taken home the most wins of the night at the 97th Annual Academy Awards or, The Oscars. After the announcement that Anora won for Best Picture, the film officially snagged five out of its six nominations. Their other nominations included Lead Actress, Original Screenplay, Editing, Supporting Actor, and Best Director. The film only lost its nomination for Supporting Actor, of which Yura Borisov lost to Kieran Culkin. The film beats out The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, I'm Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance, and Wicked for Best Picture. Anora director Sean Baker has also tied with Walt Disney (yes, that Walt Disney) for most wins in a single night which Disney set back in 1954. Baker is also the first to win that many for a single project in a night.

Anora, starring Mikey Madison (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), follows Anora (Madison), a sex worker, who falls in love with the son of a Russian oligarch in a Cinderella-esque plot that quickly comes crashing down once the news of their marriage reaches his family in Russia. Ahead of the Oscars, Anora inched close to the $40 million mark worldwide at the Box Office. The film was made on a reported budge of $6 million so its more than made its profit on the project. The film also sports a hugely positive 93% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

What Other Notable Things Happened at the 97th Oscars?