The 97th Annual Academy Awards have already proven to be one of the most anticipated ceremonies in recent history. The award season at large has proven to be completely unpredictable with the competition truly heating up. From the groundbreaking and heartfelt Anora to Demi Moore’s smash hit thriller, The Substance, the movies' biggest night is bound to be a fascinating show, as well as a historical one. In fact, the 2025 event has already broken a five-decade-old record with Best Picture nominations being bestowed upon Universal’s long-anticipated Wicked and the critically acclaimed but controversial Emilia Perez. Though jarringly different, these nominations serve as a nostalgic look back at Oscars history and signify a potential shift for the future.

It's Been Five Decades Since Two Musicals Have Been Nominated for Best Picture

The Oscars have come a long way over the last near-century. Categories have come and gone, and records have been broken, but there is no better personification for the Academy’s shifting trends than that of the Best Picture category. After all, Hollywood’s Golden Age was practically defined by the old-fashioned movie musical. As such, plenty of entries received nominations for Best Picture. Additionally, plenty of movie musicals actually took home the Oscars’ top prize. From An American in Paris to The Sound of Music, the genre has historically been one of the most renowned when it comes to award season. So, what happened?

Like most trends in the entertainment world, Hollywood’s love affair with musicals began to fade. As stated by BroadwayWorld, the once lucrative category saw a drop in popularity following the unsuccessful releases of movies like Hello Dolly and Camelot. As such, studios largely moved away from the expensive genre, citing a decline in revenue and quality. As such, the opportunity to nominate musicals for Best Picture diminished. In fact, 1969’s ceremony was the last time the Academy nominated two musicals, with the contenders including Funny Girl and Oliver!, the latter of which won Best Picture. However, 2025 has finally returned to Oscar tradition, albeit with two films that could not be more different.

‘Wicked’ Has Received Praise Since Its Release