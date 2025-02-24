The force is most definitely female for the upcoming 97th Oscars gala. Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo and Blackpink’s Lisa are all set to lead the charge with a string of stunning performances in the name of celebrating film.

Helmed by executive producer Raj Kapoor, who’s credits include last year’s glitzy event and the Grammy Awards, and Katy Mulan, the celebrations will also feature a stunning performance from the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Beloved talk show host Conan O’Brien will host the event, which will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Movie lovers can indulge in all the movie magic live with the event set to stream ABC and on Hulu on Sunday 2 March at 7pm E.T with a star-studded red carpet kicking off from 6:30pm E.T. This year’s Oscar’s will see some of last year’s biggest pictures go head to head including the likes of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya’s Dune: Part Two, Grande’s Wicked and Adrien Brody’s historical drama The Brutalist.

Other films sure to make some noise at the ceremony include Ralph Fiennes-led religious thriller Conclave, the historical drama of President Donald Trump’s life The Apprentice and the epic biopic of musical legend Bob Dylan, A Complete Unknown, with Chalamet in the titular role in what could be a big night for the star.

The Oscars and Public Controversy

Image via ABC

The Academy Awards has a long-standing history of celebrating the finest theatrical releases but it has also earned a healthy reputation for capturing a controversy or two over the decades. Famously, La La Land was mistakenly announced as the winner of the esteemed “Best Picture” prize courtesy of an envelope mix-up. This led to a dramatic, and somewhat awkward on-stage, when the actual winner of the prize was announced, Moonlight. Other notable mentions include the infamous slap of 2022 which saw Will Smith erupt at host Chris Rock over a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The actor later apologized and expressed heavy remorse for his actions.

This year’s Oscar’s will no doubt bring about its own share of excitement, heavily-debated selections and perhaps a controversy or two. You can watch the Academy Awards live on Sunday 2 March on ABC or stream the event on Hulu from 6:30pm E.T. Stay tuned at Collider for more updates.